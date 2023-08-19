Can stress affect your chances at getting pregnant?

For many couples, the journey to parenthood can be both exciting and challenging. As more individuals delay starting a family, concerns about fertility and the impact of lifestyle factors like stress have become increasingly prevalent. In this article, we will explore how stress can affect fertility and its potential impact on conceiving.

You just got home from an exhausting day of work. No amount of filing, typing, etc can ever complete your day of work and deadlines are looming.

Back home, the spouse beckons you into the bedroom with a finger and an impish smile. Yet you'd rather just slouch on the couch with a cold beer in hand because you know nothing is going to happen tonight as your exhaustion has taken over and you've been facing an infertile wall for a while.

Why you're stressed

According to the website Human Resources Online, the stress levels in Singapore remain significantly higher compared to the global average, with 86 per cent of Singapore respondents saying they are stressed and 15 per cent saying they struggle to cope with stress.

Based on research, the most common causes of stress in Singapore are:

the rising cost of living (50 per cent)

uncertainty about the future (38 per cent)

personal finance (35 per cent), and

family finance (22 per cent).

With the common stressors of daily life, do you think there's still room for you to reach your goal of having a baby?

Stress and infertility - is there a link

According to WebMD, recent studies have found links between a woman's level of day-to-day stress and lowered chances of pregnancy. For instance, women whose saliva had high levels of alpha-amylase, an enzyme that marks stress, took 29 per cent longer to get pregnant compared to those who had less.

"Your body is smart, it knows that (periods of stress) aren't good times to have a baby," said Alice Domar, a longtime infertility researcher who also is director of mind/body services at Boston IVF.

At the same time, stressed women probably also have sex less often, Domar remarked. They are also more likely to have unhealthy habits like smoking and drinking too much alcohol or caffeine — behaviours that can hardly improve their odds.

While it took a while before they were able to find concrete proof, now researchers widely accept that stress and fertility are connected. According to Sarah Berga, MD, an infertility specialist and vice chair of women's health at Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC,

"We know now that stress hormones such as cortisol disrupt signalling between the brain and the ovaries, which can trip up ovulation."

How does stress affect fertility

Stress, a natural response to life's challenges, can have both physical and emotional effects on the body. When it comes to fertility, stress can disrupt the delicate hormonal balance necessary for reproductive processes. Here are some ways stress affects fertility:

Menstrual cycle and ovulation: Stress can lead to changes in the menstrual cycle, causing irregular or missed periods. This irregularity can make it difficult to predict ovulation, making timing intercourse for conception more challenging.

Hormonal imbalances: Chronic stress can lead to increased levels of stress-related hormones like cortisol, which, in turn, can interfere with the hormonal signals needed for ovulation and fertilisation.

Reduced libido: High-stress levels may decrease sex drive, leading to less frequent intercourse, which, in turn, reduces the chances of conception.

Egg quality: Stress can impact the quality of a woman's eggs. As women age, the number and quality of eggs decline, and stress can exacerbate this decline, potentially affecting the chances of successful fertilisation and implantation.

Lifestyle factors: Stress can also influence lifestyle choices that can impact fertility, such as unhealthy eating habits, excessive caffeine or alcohol consumption, and smoking.

Does stress affect egg quality

Yes, stress can affect egg quality. Chronic stress can trigger an increase in oxidative stress in the body, leading to the production of free radicals that can damage cells, including eggs.

This oxidative stress can impact the genetic material in eggs, potentially leading to chromosomal abnormalities and reducing the chances of successful fertilisation and healthy embryo development.

Does stress delay ovulation

Stress can indeed delay ovulation. The brain's hypothalamus releases hormones that trigger ovulation, but when stress hormones like cortisol are elevated, it can disrupt this process. As a result, ovulation may be delayed, irregular, or even temporarily halted.

How does stress affect male infertility

Stress can have a significant impact on a man's fertility, affecting both sperm quality and reproductive function. Various studies have highlighted the correlation between stress and declining sperm quality over the years.

High levels of stress have been associated with decreased sperm concentration, motility, and morphology, which are essential factors for successful fertilisation and conception.

Chronic stress can also lead to increased oxidative stress in the body, resulting in the production of harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) that can damage sperm DNA and impair their function.

One of the mechanisms through which stress affects fertility is the disruption of hormonal balance. Stress triggers the release of cortisol, the primary stress hormone, which can lead to a decrease in testosterone production and negatively impact sperm production.

Psychological stress and anxiety have also been linked to reduced semen quality and poorer outcomes in assisted reproduction techniques like in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Stress may affect hormone levels, disrupt the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis, and interfere with the release of reproductive hormones, further contributing to fertility issues in men.

Lifestyle factors, including stress, have been recognised as significant components influencing male fertility, and addressing stress and promoting overall well-being may have a positive impact on fertility outcomes.

How to reduce stress when trying to conceive

Reducing stress when trying to conceive is essential for optimising fertility and overall well-being. Here are some practical tips to help manage stress during this critical time:

Practice self-care

Engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation, such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.

Communication and support

Talk openly with your partner about your feelings and emotions throughout the process. Being supportive of each other can alleviate stress and strengthen your bond.

Seek professional help

If stress becomes overwhelming, consider seeking the support of a counsellor or therapist who specialises in fertility-related issues.

Stay active

Moderate exercise can help reduce stress and promote overall health. Engage in activities you enjoy, such as walking, swimming, or dancing.

Balanced diet

Maintain a balanced diet rich in nutrients, and consider taking prenatal vitamins with folic acid to support reproductive health.

Limit caffeine and alcohol

Reduce caffeine and alcohol consumption, as they can contribute to increased stress levels and may negatively impact fertility.

Consider fertility screening

If you have been trying to conceive without success, consider seeking fertility screening early to identify any potential issues and explore appropriate treatment options.

Take a breather

When the pressure becomes too much, fertility experts recommend that couples go on a vacation to de-stress and relax. Remember, you need happy hormones so that your body will also be ready to make a baby.

While stress is a natural part of life, managing it is crucial when trying to conceive. By taking steps to reduce stress and adopting a healthy lifestyle, couples can increase their chances of successful conception.

Remember that seeking support from healthcare professionals and maintaining open communication with your partner can make the journey to parenthood a more positive and rewarding experience.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.