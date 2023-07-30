Can you eat spicy food when breastfeeding?

For Singaporean women, spicy and flavour-packed dishes are an integral part of their culinary culture. From mouth-watering wanton mee to spicy mee pok, chili is a ubiquitous ingredient that adds a delightful kick to their meals.

But what about breastfeeding mums? Can they partake in these fiery delights without affecting their little ones?

In this article, we'll explore the impact of spicy food on breast milk, its effects on breastfed babies, whether babies can taste the spices, the benefits of eating spicy food while breastfeeding, dealing with stomach pain, and when to seek medical advice after consuming spicy dishes.

Breastfeeding mum's diet

According to Yvon Bock, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and founder of Hegen Pte Ltd in Singapore, with the exemption of food that is high in mercury and alcohol, which should be avoided as much as possible, most food options are safe for consumption when you are breastfeeding.

"Mothers are actually encouraged to eat a wide variety of food so as to (add) flavour (to) breast milk. Breastfed babies are also less likely to be picky eaters," she said.

"The nutrients from the food we eat go to our breast milk and to our baby. Hence, it's important to have a healthy diet with a variety of foods. Mothers need good food, too, to boost their health and provide them with sufficient calories for breastfeeding," she added.

Can breastfeeding mums eat spicy food?

Singaporean mums, known for their love of spicy and flavourful dishes, might wonder if their culinary preferences could have an impact on their breastfed babies. It's a common concern, especially when their little ones become fussy or show signs of an upset tummy after a flavourful meal.

While some babies may be more sensitive to certain foods in their mother's diet, there is no definitive evidence suggesting that spicy foods are harmful to nursing infants.

How long does spicy food stay in breast milk?

The good news is that spicy foods primarily affect the flavour of breast milk and not its composition. According to Dr Dimitar Marinov, an assistant professor of hygiene and epidemiology at the Medical University of Varna, Bulgaria.

There is no evidence that spicy foods are harmful to babies. If you've enjoyed a spicy meal, the flavours are not likely to linger in your breast milk for an extended period.

Spicy food's effect on breastfed baby

Research indicates that there is little evidence to suggest that any specific food, including spicy ones, causes crying, fussiness, or colic in babies. Only a small minority of babies might be affected if their breastfeeding parent consumes cow's milk, as some infants can have a cow's milk allergy.

However, it is safe for a nursing parent to eat spicy foods, and there is no evidence that it negatively affects the baby's health or well-being.

"The acids that cause a spicy taste to the mother do not translate to having acids in the milk," she explains. "The composition is virtually the same with breastmilk, regardless of diet," said Dr Marinov.

Can my baby taste the spicy food I eat while breastfeeding?

Yes, babies can taste the flavours of the food their breastfeeding parent consumes. When you eat spicy food, the flavours may be transmitted to your breast milk, allowing your baby to experience a variety of tastes.

This exposure to different flavours may even help develop your baby's palate, making them more likely to explore various tastes when they begin eating solid foods.

Benefits of eating spicy food while breastfeeding

Contrary to concerns, eating spicy food while breastfeeding can actually have several benefits for your baby:

More milk consumption: Some babies enjoy strong flavours, and when you consume intensely flavoured foods like spicy dishes, your baby may feed for longer periods at the breast. More varied food acceptance later: Exposing your baby to a variety of flavours through your breast milk may contribute to them becoming more adventurous eaters as toddlers and kids. Breastfed babies have been found to be more likely to accept a wider range of foods in the long run. More varied diets for breastfeeding parents: Breastfeeding requires extra calories, and eating a diverse range of foods provides the necessary energy and nutrients for both the parent and the baby. Restricting spicy foods or other foods due to unwarranted fears can lead to less optimal nutrition for the breastfeeding parent.

Safety precautions

Despite the benefits, some parents may still worry about the potential adverse effects of spicy foods. However, there is no evidence that consuming spicy foods causes your milk to taste bad, upsets your baby's stomach, or makes them fussier.

Spicy foods do not result in the transfer of acids to breast milk, and the composition remains virtually the same regardless of diet. Furthermore, there is no indication that spicy foods lead to allergy symptoms in babies. In fact, a diverse diet while breastfeeding might protect your child from future food allergies.

Stomach pain after eating spicy food

It's essential to recognise that stomach pain or discomfort in your baby after consuming spicy foods may have unrelated causes. Babies can experience various issues unrelated to their parent's diet that could be contributing to their fussiness.

If you notice any concerning symptoms in your baby, consult with your healthcare provider to determine the cause and appropriate course of action.

Meanwhile, consult your doctor if you find yourself having heartburn or a tummy ache after eating spicy food.

When to contact your doctor after eating spicy food

If you suspect that your baby's reaction is related to the spicy food you ate, you can try eliminating or reducing the consumption of spicy dishes to see if it makes a difference.

However, if you have any concerns about your baby's health or if they continue to experience discomfort, don't hesitate to reach out to your healthcare provider or lactation consultant. They can offer valuable guidance and support for both you and your baby's well-being.

In conclusion, breastfeeding mums can generally enjoy spicy foods without worrying about negative effects on their babies. Eating spicy dishes can introduce diverse flavours to breastfed infants, potentially promoting their acceptance of various foods in the future.

Remember that every breastfeeding journey is unique, so it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare provider regarding your specific circumstances and any concerns you may have about your diet while breastfeeding.

