Can you run 2.4km in under 7 minutes? Get a year's supply of unlimited noodles from Takagi Ramen if you can

Think you're a fast runner? Then you may qualify for a year's supply of unlimited ramen.

Yes, you read that right. Takagi Ramen is rewarding anyone who can run 2.4km in under seven minutes with free-flow ramen.

The Japanese eatery shared this in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 12).

Only Singaporeans of any age and sex can participate in this challenge.

The run time can be clocked at any official races, and national servicemen (NSmen) and full-time national servicemen (NSF) officials can also send in their IPPT result slips to participate as well.

As of now, there is no fixed end date for the challenge.

Takagi Ramen also shared that Shaun Goh, a runner who participated at this year's Pocari Sweat 2.4km National Championships, recently was rewarded with a year's unlimited supply of ramen.

During the event, he clocked in an impressive timing of six minutes and 59 seconds.

This was just two seconds behind Singapore's top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong's timing at the same event.

It's not going to be easy

If you're a runner, you'd know that 2.4km under seven minutes isn't going to be a walk (or run) in the park.

Before Rui Yong broke the record in 2021 by running it in six minutes and 53 seconds, runner Marcus Ong held the title.

And Marcus' winning timing was seven minutes 22 seconds.

However, Rui Yong received some backlash from naysayers undermining his achievement, who said that a sub-seven-minute 2.4km run was common for those in the Singapore Armed Force (SAF), notably those in the elite forces like the commandos and naval divers.

Back then, Rui Yong sought to defend his achievement by issuing an "open challenge" on his Facebook page.

This involved clocking a sub-seven-minute timing at the Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run.

And it seems like Shaun has managed to beat that.

According to Trek Education, a good 2.4km-run timing for most males in their 20s falls between 10 and 12 minutes.

So if you're gunning for the prize, you better start practising now.

ALSO READ: Woman wins free Cathay Pacific tickets to Hong Kong, but joy 'short-lived' due to $200 surcharges

melissateo@asiaone.com