'Cannot take curry sauce': McDonald's customer denied condiment after buying 4-piece nuggets — what does their policy say?

To many Singaporeans, having Chicken McNuggets from McDonald's just isn't the same without curry sauce.

It's no wonder that TikTok user Sonia was left surprised and confused when her request for a tub of McDonald's curry sauce at its Parklane outlet was denied. After all, she had purchased a four-piece box.

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but all nuggets can get one free type of sauce, right? Am I right?" asked Sonia in the clip posted on Saturday (Jan 14).

However, when she asked for some curry sauce, she was told by the manager: "No, cannot take curry sauce", indicating that only a minimum six-piece box entitles customers to a free tub.

"He went to look at his other staff and he was like, 'four-piece cannot take curry sauce, right?" shared the 23-year-old student, to which the answer was: "Cannot".

An incredulous Sonia shared that as her hands were full and she didn't bring any money with her to the counter, she didn't want to "walk all the way back here just to buy a curry sauce".

She continued, sounding genuinely curious: "Is this reasonable? Isn't the sauce meant for nuggets?"

Sonia told AsiaOne that this was the first time that her request for curry sauce had been denied at McDonald's, hence her confusion.

"Nuggets without curry sauce, how can?" expressed one commenter, commiserating with Sonia on her predicament.

However, several agreed that curry sauce is not an entitlement for the four-piece nuggets.

Sonia also highlighted to one who asked her to escalate the issue to the manager that it was the manager whom she had spoken to.

Some netizens, however, shared how they had successfully gotten the sauce without ordering any nuggets.

If you're wondering what gives, one commenter might have an explanation for that.

The user dug up the "condiments policy" on McDonald's website which stated its stand on the issue.

According to the infographic, while Extra Value Meals (EVM) and four-piece Chicken McNuggets are not given a choice of sauce (either Curry, BBQ or Sweet & Sour), one tub may be given "only on request".

Another shared that it also depends on how strict staff at the outlet are on the issue.

One thing's for sure — Singaporeans certainly have a love affair with the sweet and mildly-spicy curry dip.

According to The Straits Times, the fast food chain introduced the sauce more than 20 years ago.

When the McDonald's curry sauce went on hiatus for several months in 2015 due to "congestion at the United States' West Coast ports", many customers took to social media to lament the loss and clamour for its return.

For a while, McDonald's even sold the sauce in take-home bottles with the purchase of an EVM.

