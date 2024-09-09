Canopy opening pet- and family-friendly restaurant at Jurong Lake Gardens, calling it the largest of its kind in the West

Pet owners in the West, you'll soon have a new eatery that you can bring your fur kids to.

Canopy is opening a new outlet at Jurong Lake Gardens this month, it shared in a press release on Sept 9, calling it 'the largest pet and family friendly restaurant in the West'.

The pet-friendly cafe chain already has outlets at Esplanade, Hortpark and Changi Village, and this will be its first branch in the West.

It did not share the exact opening date, but stated on its Instagram page that it is expected to open 'Sept 2024'.

A quick check on its website, however, shows that reservations can already be made for the outlet, with opening hours from 11am to 10pm on weekdays and 9am to 10pm on weekends and public holidays.

With both indoor and al fresco dining spaces, guests will get to enjoy their meal with their furry friends while surrounded by the lush greenery of the newly refurbished Jurong Lake Gardens.

There will even be an in-house hydroponic farm, and the seasonal greens and herbs grown there will be used in several of the outlet's menu items.

What your bellies can expect

The menu at Jurong Lake Gardens outlet is similar to the ones at other Canopy outlets, but with a few new and outlet-exclusive items.

Brunch is available till 2pm and there are dishes such as the Grilled Cheesewich ($17) and Guacamole Sandwich ($17).

Those who want something heavier can go for The Breakfast Platter ($20), which comes with pork sausages, scrambled eggs, pumpkin wedges, sourdough and mixed salad.

Can't make it for brunch? Fret not as Canopy also has an all-day menu.

For mains, there are carb options like the Alle Vongole ($25), Crab Meat Aglio Olio ($25) and Homemade Chilli Crab Pasta ($26).

If you're feeling more protein, there is the Seared Sea Bass ($27), Roasted Chicken Thigh with Grapes ($26) and Oven Baked Barbecue Ribs ($29).

Dining in a group? There are also sharing options like Popcorn Shrimps ($18) and Salted Egg Fries ($16).

