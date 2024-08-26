Stall in new Bidadari kopitiam sells 'restaurant-quality' Peking duck for $52, run by former Imperial Treasure chef

Peking duck is a dish that's usually eaten during special occasions, and so you'd normally only find it in swanky restaurants.

So it might surprise some to find it in a more casual setting like a kopitiam.

One stall, Tham's Roasted Delights, is doing just that.

It's located at Tam Chiak Kopitiam in Bidadari, which shared a reel of the stall's unique offering of 'restaurant-quality Pecking duck' on Aug 26.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_HVdXAyMhi/[/embed]

The newly opened dining concept is co-owned by food content creator Maureen Ow, DJ-host Dennis Chew and local actor Chew Chor Meng.

According to the kopitiam, the chef who runs the stall, Max, used to work at the esteemed Imperial Treasure.

What's as surprising as the location, though, is the price of the dish.

For just $52, you can get a whole Peking duck, complete with a chef who will expertly carve the bird for you into thin slices. Half a duck will set you back by $27.

To give some context, a whole Peking duck from Imperial Treasure costs $138, while at other restaurants like Crystal Jade Golden Palace and Mott 32, it costs $98 and $148 respectively.

For an even more luxe experience, the stall has black truffle roast duck that requires a one-day advance order. This costs $57 for a whole duck and $29 for half a duck.

Apart from duck, Max sells other meat delicacies like char siew, roast pork and poached chicken.

In Tam Chiak Kopitiam's reel, Max shared that this is something he has been thinking of doing.

"Because I worked in restaurants for a long time, I wanted to try to do it myself," he said.

Win a free duck

To thank customers for their support, Tham's Roasted Delights is giving away one Peking duck.

To participate in the giveaway, you need to follow Tam Chiak Kopitiam on Instagram, like and repost the post on your Instagram stories and tag two friends who love Peking duck in the comments.

The giveaway closes on Sept 2 and the winner must collect the Peking duck by September.

Redemption is only available for dine-in and does not include rice.

Address: 212 Bidadari Park Dr, Singapore 360212

ALSO READ: Former chef at Takagi Ramen opens own hawker stall selling his rendition of the dish, pumped $40k into business

melissateo@asiaone.com