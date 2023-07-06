Capella Auto confirms refreshed Giulia, Stelvio and new Tonale for Singapore

Capella Auto, Alfa Romeo's new dealership here, confirms the first car in their showroom, the Stelvio. The Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which has recently gone through a mid-life refresh, will be joined by the refreshed Giulia sedan and Tonale SUV in this third-quarter.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio are available in Veloce trim, and are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four, good for 280hp. As for the Tonale, the variant available will be the 158hp Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV), which gets power from the group's new Firefly 1.5 litre inline-four, boosted by a variable geometry turbocharger.

Globally, we know that there is also a 128hp variant of the Tonale, which would qualify as a Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) car here, but our sources have confirmed that it is not available as a (Right-Hand Drive) RHD car as yet.

By the way, if you are purchasing an Alfa Romeo vehicle from Capella Auto in July this year, you stand a chance to win a pair to exclusive tickets for the Alfa Romeo Formula One (F1) Team experience, at the upcoming Singapore Night Race, which will be taking place on Sept 15, 16 and 17 2023.

ALSO READ: Maserati reveals the all-electric Grecale Folgore SUV

This article was first published in CarBuyer.