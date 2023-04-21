Maserati reveals the all-electric Grecale Folgore SUV

Maserati has introduced the all-electric Grecale Folgore SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show (SHAS), the first production BEV from the Modenese brand. The moniker "Folgore" will denote Maserati's upcoming BEVs, including the upcoming GranTurismo Folgore.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The new all-electric mid-size SUV is the latest and most powerful model within the Grecale range, with a peak output of 558 horsepower and 820Nm of torque. Power figures that trump those of its stablemates; the Grecale GT, Grecale Modena and the 530hp/620Nm Grecale Trofeo.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Like the ICE variants of the Grecale, the upcoming Folgore EV is built atop FCA's Giorgio platform, which incidentally underpins other cars within the Stellantis consortium. Namely, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, as well as the 5th generation Jeep Grand Cherokee.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Unlike those other vehicles, the Grecale Folgore's chassis has been tweaked to accommodate a 205kW motor on each axle and a battery pack. Combined, the motors generate a peak output of 410kW, which translates to the headline 558 horsepower figure. The Grecale Folgore has a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 220km/h.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The 400V 105kWh battery pack has a claimed WLTP range of 500km and accepts a maximum of 150kW under DC fast charging and 22kW under AC charging. Maserati quotes a 29-minute charge time for the Grecale Folgore to get from 20 per cent to 80 per cent, which nets you somewhere in the region of 100km (WLTP) in just nine minutes.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

There are four driving modes to choose from — GT, SPORT, OFFROAD and MAX RANGE, the latter of which is recommended when your battery charge falls below 16 per cent. In MAX RANGE mode, the Grecale Folgore limits the power of the HVAC system, reduces the throttle response and caps the car's top speed to 130km/h.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Pricing details have yet to be revealed, but we should expect the Grecale Folgore to arrive in Singapore sometime in 2024.

ALSO READ: Porsche reveals new facelift for the Cayenne Family

This article was first published in CarBuyer.