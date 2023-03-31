Capella Auto unveils all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee

The newly-renamed Capella Auto, previously known as Chrysler Jeep Automotive of Singapore (CJAS), has unveiled the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee to the Singapore market!

This is the fifth generation of the brand’s luxury flagship model, which blends superior off-road capabilities with proper upscale refinement. The Jeep Grand Cherokee stands out in the full-size SUV segment, and is the most awarded SUV ever, the latest being “Best SUV of 2023” by Cars.com in the United States.

PHOTO: Motorist

The latest Grand Cherokee iteration is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged four cylinder that puts out 268 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Its innovative Selec-Terrain® traction management system enables drivers to choose between on- and off-road settings, while ensuring optimum 4x4 performance.

On the inside, the car exudes refinement and it is packed with numerous quality features such as a large dual-pane panoramic sunroof allowing more light into the cabin and increased outward visibility. The interior front panel features slim air-condition vents and a re-aligned centre stack for greater driver accessibility.

Display duties are performed by a 10-inch head-up display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster panel.

PHOTO: Motorist

All 5 seats offer a 2-tone Black and Beige Interior with Capri leather, and the car also comes equipped with a full Suite of Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with features like Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Active Lane Management System, and Intersection Collision Assist System.

Test drives for the all-new Grand Cherokee are now available at the Capella Auto showroom.

ALSO READ: Purchase these cars to be part of the BMW Excellence Club for special BMW experiences

This article was first published in Motorist.