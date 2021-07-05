Car review: BMW 430i Convertible is an attention-grabber and one hell of a cruiser

The appeal of convertibles is rather obvious. You get the option to cruise down the streets in style, with the top down, wind in your hair, and sunshine on your face. Naturally, you'll also get lots of attention when you drive one, considering driving a convertible in Singapore isn't exactly a common sight.

And if attention is what you are seeking, then you can't go wrong with this BMW 430i Convertible.

Attention grabber

Convertibles aren't meant to be a simple mode of transport that gets you from point A to B. You drive one because you enjoy the unrestrained, unsheltered feel. But more so, you get a convertible because of its character and flamboyance that garner all sorts of stares.

The 430i Convertible does just that, starting with the hotly debated grille up front. Whether you love or hate it, I suppose we can all agree that it is distinctive, full of character and a massive beacon for onlookers' attention. The rest of the car is elegant and pretty, with a low-slung silhouette as expected of BMW's convertibles.

The sleek silhouette is reminiscent of past BMW mid-sized convertibles.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

And that's one thing that I've noticed about BMW cars. Even with distinctively new elements, the design is evolutionary. BMWs are never totally detached from their traditions and that's a good thing, as its cars have always looked great, and the car you see here is no exception.

One hell of a cruiser

In fact, we spent a much longer time admiring the elegant lines of the Convertible than doing actual photoshoot work. And that seldom happens at sgCarMart, since time is of essence with the Editorial Team.

Hence, I ended up working later than usual in the office before spending the rest of the night cruising along on the expressway with a buddy of mine who joined me.

Cruising along with the top down is the perfect way to showcase the stylish 430i Convertible.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Driving on the near-empty expressway with the surprisingly pliant M Sport suspension soaking up all the bumps, listening to our favourite songs piping through the loud and clear Harman Kardon sound system and with the cold night wind in our hair, were all enough to convince me that this is quite the perfect ride for the occasion.

Then it occurred to me - so that's how convertibles are enjoyed, and the 430i sure does a fine job of it.

And that's not all. While traditional soft-tops, often referred to as rag tops, suggest their flimsy nature, the 430i Convertible's panel bow soft top is in a whole different level.

The panel bow-soft top opens and closes in just 18 seconds, at speeds of up to 50km/h.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Not only does it open and close within 18 seconds, it is able to do so on the go, at speeds up to 50km/h, which is particularly useful if you see the dark clouds looming while on the expressway.

More impressively, with the top on, noise insulation is comparable to coupes, with wind noise barely noticeable even at highway speeds. Thanks to the innovative soft-top, you really get to enjoy the best of both worlds. Who says there have to be a trade-off?

A luxurious experience

And enjoy, you will. Aside from looking the part, riding well, and a fancy roof that works wonders, the BMW 430i M Sport Pro has more to give on the inside.

Close your eyes, touch a random part of the interior and your hand will likely contact a soft-touch surface. Elsewhere, fit and finish is top notch regardless of material used.

As expected from BMWs, the interior is quality and well put together.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

While the upholstery consists of BMW's 'Vernasca' leather, which isn't top-of-the-line, this genuine leather with artificial grains and a heavy-duty finish is apt for a convertible - the texture feels plush while making it easy to maintain.

While four seater convertibles tend to be cramped, the rear seats of the 4 Series Convertible is actually able to fit adults in relative comfort. Although legroom isn't amazing, there is more headroom than expected with the top up.

On the infotainment side, everything is well-equipped. The 10.25-inch Control Display is smooth and responsive, and navigating through the menus is something that doesn't take long to get used to as well.

A pleasant drive

While I might have been a tad over enthusiastic, there is a little trade-off with the 430i Convertible. You see, a retractable roof mechanism is bound to add weight.

The rear seats are able to accomodate adults with reasonable leg and headroom.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

While the soft top on this 430i Convertible is 40 per cent lighter than the hard top of its predecessor, the added heft can still be noticed and observed from its acceleration - it takes 0.4 seconds more to reach 100km/h when compared to the coupe.

However, once you get on the move, the 254bhp and 400Nm of torque from the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine brings the car up to speed briskly. Overtaking is never an issue.

Cruising along on the expressway is where it really shines. Put it in comfort mode and the revs are kept low, providing a smooth and relaxing drive.

The 430i's 2.0-litre turbocharged engine puts out enough power to swiftly bring the car to speed.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

You'll normally expect a convertible to handle in a subpar manner, but the stiff chassis along with the M Sport suspension on the 430i provides just enough rigidity and stiffness to offer assuring stability on twisty roads.

The convertible that you want

At $303,888 (as of July 1, 2021), the BMW 430i Convertible is a $9,000 premium over its fixed roof counter part. Having experienced the joy of driving with the top down, I think it is a justifiable cost in exchange for a ton of driving pleasure and attention, of course.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.