Car-themed cafe Rounding SG to close, last day of operations on March 10

Local car-themed cafe, Rounding SG, has been ordered to shut down by the authorities after just two months of operation.

In a Facebook post by Rounding SG, they announced that the last day of operations for their Lorong Ampas outlet will be March 10, 2024. A post by Sethlui.com reported that Rounding has been ordered by the authorities to cease operations after licensing discrepancies and multiple occasions where police intervention was required to deal with public complaints.

According to one of the owners of Rounding SG who spoke to Sethlui.com, there have been several complaints from the nearby residents over the loud engines and noise pollution from the cafe's customers.

Sethlui.com also posted screenshots of several one-star reviews from residents on their Google Reviews page blaming Rounding SG for causing public nuisance and disrupting the peace in their neighbourhood.

The order to shutter operations comes barely two months after Rounding SG was opened in early January. The car-themed cafe took over the old Wheeler's Yard premises at Lorong Ampas and featured on-site car wash and racing simulators in addition to the F&B business.

Rounding SG announced that they are looking for a new venue to shift to but also said that there is a slight chance that they will be allowed to continue operations at their current location.

For those of you who have yet to visit Rounding, you can do so until March 10, 2024.

Rounding SG

Address: 28 Lorong Ampas, Singapore 328781

Opening Hours: 11am-2am daily

This article was first published in Motorist.