Carbo loading party: Lau Pa Sat invites runners, public to feast on hawker food before StanChart marathon

Whether you're a big fan of hawker food or a marathoner looking to fuel up before your run, here's some good news!

Lau Pa Sat will be throwing a carbo loading party next month in conjunction with the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2025, serving up unlimited hawker dishes for all to enjoy before the annual running event.

Available dishes include char kway teow and hokkien mee as well as halal options like mee goreng and naan with curry — all cooked fresh by Lau Pa Sat hawkers.

The buffet party will be held from 5pm to 7.30pm on Dec 5 and 6.

What's carbo loading?

Used by athletes, carbo loading is the practice of eating a lot of carbohydrates usually one to three days before a long endurance event such as running a marathon.

It aims to create a larger "fuel tank" of stored muscle glycogen, a type of carbohydrate and the body's preferred energy source during such activity.

Carbohydrates also fuel the brain, aiding in maintaining focus and decision-making during endurance events, according to an article written by a dietician at Mount Elizabeth Hospitals.

Consuming a high carbohydrate intake prior to a long-duration endurance event may delay the onset of fatigue and reduce risk of injury, further boosting the athlete's capacity for sustained performance, research suggests.

More than hawker food

Aside from the feast, participants can take part in activities such as capturing their pre-race moments at the 'Fuel Up' Video Booth or customising their race-day look at the Personalisation Pit Stop.

There will also be a Marathon Pro-Tip segment, featuring guest fitness coaches and trainers who will be sharing fitness tips to help marathoners prepare for their run.

Tickets to this event are priced at $28 per person (before platform fees) and can be bought at https://rotisetgo.eventbrite.sg/.

They include access to two hours of the hawker buffet and all event activities.

For more information, visit https://www.laupasat.sg/events/roti-set-go/

