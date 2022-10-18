Carissa Yap takes Miss Universe Singapore 2022 crown - here's what we know about her

Carissa Yap has been crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2022 in the grand finals which took place yesterday (Oct 17).

The 22-year-old impressed the judges during the question and answer segment of the beauty pageant, standing out from the rest of her fellow finalists with intelligent, well-thought-out answers.

But it was during the evening gown round that Carissa, a business student at National University of Singapore, really came into her own.

Dressed in a stunning yellow evening gown, she was the very picture of confidence as she burnt up the runaway.

For all her efforts, winner Carissa walked away with a four-night staycation, dental makeover, diamond jewellery set and an all-expenses-paid US trip to the Miss Universe 2022 grand finals. She succeeds last year’s winner Nandita Banna, who landed a semi-finalist spot in the 2021 Miss Universe pageant.

Rounding out the top three, 27-year-old Yvonne Sashirekha and 21-year-old Denissia Li Xia Delangle took the first and second runner-up spots respectively.

This year’s panel of judges consists of fashion designer Frederick Lee, photographer Jeff Chang, Paradox Singapore General Manager Jessie Khoo-Gan and former Miss Universe Singapore winners Marion Nicole Teo and Shi Lim.

Five things you didn't know about Carissa Yap (Miss Universe Singapore 2022)

1. She's a brainiac

Not only is Carissa all beauty, but it seems that she is all brains as well. The Raffles Institution alumna managed to score five distinctions for her A levels!

2. She means business

Currently, the 22-year-old is at the National University of Singapore studying business. The finance and economics major is hoping to use the pageant as a platform to realise her dreams of providing financial solution to the underbanked community.

3. She packs a punch

Move over Prince Charming, this reigning Miss Universe Singapore doesn't need no knight in shinning armour to rescue her. Carissa is no damsel in distress, what with her being active in taekwondo and all.

4. Keep calm and carry on

While she might be a bag of energy last night, Carissa lists her calmness as her greatest strength. And it clearly showed in the Q&A segment where she was easily our MVP.

5. Fashionista alert

Having blown the competition away with her evening gown choice, Carissa is proving very bit the fashionista she appears to be. When asked to describe her style, she succinctly summed it up in three words, "street, chic and classy".

timothywee@asiaone.com