Casa Vostra's pop-up in Ann Siang Hill transports your senses to Italy

Imagine strolling down the charming streets of Italy, where the enticing aromas of freshly baked pizzas, hand-rolled pasta dough, and the savoury notes of cured meats mingle with the pungent aroma of an array of fresh cheeses, leaving you utterly salivating.

Now, picture all of these sensations rolled into Casa Vostra's latest pop-up location. Taking over a shophouse unit atop Ann Siang Hill, Casa Vostra continues the success of their ready-to-heat pizza delivery concept helmed by Chef Antonio Miscellaneo and Ebb & Flow Group with this two-month pop-up, perfect to celebrate the festive season with your loved ones.

Average spend per pax: $40+ for a three-course meal

Stepping into a quaint two-storey space, Casa Vostra truly lives up to its name. Translating to "Your Home". The cosy interior immediately envelops you in a welcoming ambiance, evoking a sense of comfort.

On the first floor, a delightful selection of freshly made pastas, including Tagliatelle and Cavatelli, awaits exploration. Beyond that, the opportunity to elevate your home dining experience is presented through ready-to-heat variants and a thoughtfully curated collection of the Chef’s preferred Italian gourmet goods. From D-I-Y pizza kits to sauces, house-cured meats, artisanal pastas, wines, and other imported essentials for an Italian night in.

Venturing to the second floor, the formal dining area, is a transition to a more refined setting. The ascent is complemented by a warm welcome, featuring refreshing glasses of Aperol Spritz ($18) and a delightful appetiser, Lardo Iberico ($7). This initial culinary gesture sets the tone for the evening, offering a perfect balance of luscious and salty notes, teasing the palate for the feast that lies ahead.

Embarking on the main course, Casa Vostra’s "Newpolitan" pizzas steal the spotlight on the menu, showcasing their crisp, airy, and melt-in-your-mouth characteristics reminiscent of traditional Neapolitan styles. The signature dough, crafted from select Italian white and brown flours, adds to the distinctive charm.

Here, our taste buds were treated to classic flavours, including the truly iconic Margherita ($6.50++), adorned with creamy cheese and fresh, crisp basil. The pop-up exclusive, Salsiccia ($7++), was adorned with succulent sausages and crunchy onions, providing a unique and satisfying culinary experience.

Noteworthy among them was hands down the the Tartufata ($7.50++), which boasted generous portions of wild mushrooms and aromatic truffle, offering a delightful flavour combination.

Over in the pasta department, we couldn’t resist the allure of Casa Vostra’s artisanal pastas, meticulously crafted in-house using 100 per cent semolina flour.

The standout for us was undeniably the Cacio e Pepe ($17), featuring a straightforward yet deeply satisfying combination of creamy pecorino and zingy pepper chips, creating a harmonious blend of flavours. A close second would be the pop-up exclusive Vongole ($20) which showcases the briny and garlicky essence of fresh clams, complemented by a subtle hint of chilli for an added kick.

Indulging in the sweet finale, we opted for Casa Vostra’s pop-up exclusive Stracciatella gelato, and it turned out to be an exceptional choice. The sweet creaminess of the Fior di latte blended seamlessly with the tart and bitter dark chocolate shavings generously sprinkled atop the gelato.

To further tantalise your taste buds, you can explore other enticing flavours such as Baccio (Hazelnut and Chocolate) or the Strawberry gelato, offering a refreshing and non-dairy alternative. The dessert selection truly adds a delectable finishing touch to the culinary journey at Casa Vostra. The gelatos are priced at $5.

All in all, Casa Vostra doesn’t just provide a meal; it crafts an immersive experience, making every visit feel like a cherished evening in the heart of Italy.

Casa Vostra’s Pop-Up is located at 8 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069788. Open Fri-Sun, 11am to 10pm. Walk-ins only.

This article was first published in City Nomads.