'Casioak' look: Casio gives the GA-2100 G-Shock the metal treatment with the new GM-B2100

One of the most popular modern Casio G-Shocks-the GA-2100-gets a variant that will no doubt sell in spades: the all full-metal design GM-B2100.

The GA-2100 is in itself a re-interpretation of the very first G-Shock, the DW-5000C and the watch's aesthetics have proved to be timeless. Unintentionally, the GA-2100 became popular as well for another reason - watch fans saw it as the perfect platform for a mod that ultimately became dubbed as the 'Casioak', owing to its passing resemblance to the Royal Oak by Audemars Piguet.

In that sense, the GM-B2100 is simply the next logical 'evolution' of variants, aka why-let-random-vendors-of-watch-parts-earn-all-the-moolah-selling-replacement-metal-bodies.

But between a le wild Chinese vendor on Taobao or Xianyu offering third-party parts and Casio, I know whom I rather trust with stuff like waterproofing and shock resistance (even though aesthetics is 99.9 per cent of the game here). If Casio puts out a metal case version at non-limited-edition prices, then, why not?

The watches will be available in stainless steel silver (GM-B2100D), ion-plated black (GM-B2100BD) and rose gold (GM-B2100GD) finishes.

The cases also feature some nice small touches as well; circular hairline finish on the bezel top, vertical hairline finish on the band, and a mirror finish for the case back and buttons. Index markers are set with a PVD finish to add some polish to the final look.

PHOTO: Casio

It adopts the shock-resistant structure used on the GMW-B5000 for the screw-back case, band and bezel joints, and is buffered with fine resin between the bezel and the case.

Other perks include a Tough Solar rechargeable battery system, a Bluetooth-enabled Smartphone Link to maintain accurate timekeeping and you have the option to adjust settings like alarms, timers, world time and so on from the app.

Prices start at $799 for the stainless steel (GM-B2100D-1A) and $849 for either the black (GM-B2100BD-1A) or rose gold (GM-B2100GD-5A) and will go on sale from Aug 12 2022 at all G-Shock stores.

CASIO ID members can pre-order from Aug 4 2022 onwards and the watches will be delivered after Aug 12, 2022.

If you want to have a look at the watch in person, you can view the line-up at the G-Shock SG57 Live Customisation Workshop at Bugis Junction from Aug 1 to 5 2022, Level one, next to the fountain.

The pop-up is open to the public from Aug 1 to 5 2022, from 11 am to 6 pm daily. Customers who purchase selected watches on the dates listed below will receive a coupon that entitles them to one G-Stand and a customisation session with local artists @antz_rscls, @aeropalmics, @zcxz and @smxne on Aug 6 or 7, 2022.

ALSO READ: Casio's new G-Shock MTG-B3000 watch features a thinner profile, great for slim wrists

This article was first published in Potions.sg.