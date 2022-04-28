Casio's new G-Shock MTG-B3000 watch features a thinner profile, great for slim wrists

Casio has just announced the new G-Shock MTG-B3000, a high-end solar-powered analog chronograph G-Shock that is its slimmest yet.

The new G-Shock MTG-B3000 measures just 12.1mm, which makes it over 2mm slimmer than the MTG-B1000 and nearly 4mm thinner than the chunky MTG-B2000.

To make this watch possible, Casio developed the slimmest module yet for a G-Shock solar chronograph. It also has an all-new Dual Core Guard structure, that offers similar protection but in a sleeker package.

Like other high-end G-Shocks, the module is protected by a carbon-reinforced resin case, which itself is protected by metal components.

Functionality has not been compromised. On the dial, there's a day and mode indicator at nine o'clock, a 24-hour indicator at three o'clock, and a subdial for the second timezone at six o'clock.

And like the MTG-B2000 and MTG-B1000 before it, the MTG-B3000 has all the features you'd expect from a high-end G-Shock including Tough Solar, chronograph, multiple alarm, dual time zones, world time, Multi-Band 6, and smartphone connectivity.

The MTG-B3000 will be available in three variants: black, black and red, and black and green. The all-black version comes with a rubber strap while the other two versions will come with composite bracelets.

Availability and pricing

The new Casio G-Shock MTG-B3000 will be available sometime in May 2022. The all-black version with the rubber strap is $1,599. The other two versions with composite bracelets are $1,699.

