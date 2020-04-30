Castlery's cool app, and new online stores for ultra-chic home goods

Meet the new Castlery app

PHOTO: Castlery

A drawback of browsing furniture online is that you can't visualise how it can match your space but homegrown e-commerce furniture brand Castlery is here to remedy that.

Going beyond merely online shopping, it has unveiled a new app with plenty of nifty features rolled into one - including augmented reality (AR) capabilities that allow you to virtually outfit your home with true-to-scale 3D models, right down to details such as the fabric and leather textures.

Right now, it has an inventory of 250 AR-enabled products that include bestselling (and totally stylish) collections - think home essentials like sofas, dining furniture and bed frames that you can mix and match to create your ideal space.

On top of that, you get to browse the rest of its catalogue by collection, room or type, check out customer reviews, shop your favourite pieces and easily make payment via the app.

For a more immersive shopping experience, make a trip to Castlery's virtual studio (via the app or website), where you can explore its flagship storeroom from the comfort of your home.

The Castlery App is available on the Apple App Store (iOS 11 and above). For more information, visit www.castlery.com/app.

The Collective Market at Siri House goes digital

PHOTO: Siri House

If you have an eye for artisanal and unique home goods, make The Collective Market by Siri House your new online shopping destination. The multi-concept Siri House at Dempsey - it's altogether a lifestyle, social and dining space - has brought its retail arm online.

Apparel and accessories aside, you'll also find a well-edited curation of traditional and contemporary handcrafted ceramics, sculptures and homewares from Thai and international brands like Thingg, Neighbour Crafts, Comfort Seoul, and Sur And Everything.

Visit https://bit.ly/ShopatSiriHouseSG and enjoy up to 50 per cent off in celebration of The Collective Market's Online Store Launch. Delivery is available islandwide from now till June 1 and beyond for a $10 flat fee, with free delivery for orders above $200.

Shop designer furniture at P5's new online store

PHOTO: Screengrab/P5 Studio

P5 may have temporarily closed its brick-and-mortar space till 4th May but you can still shop its edit of designer pieces on its new online space.

With a line-up of standout designs that would fit right in with discerning contemporary tastes, you'll find furnishings from European furniture designers across the world, including ones from Italian flagship furniture brand Molteni&C and its kitchen line, Dada.

Visit www.p5studio.com.sg/shop.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.