Celebrate with a good cause with Volkswagen and Skoda's Christmas bazaar

SINGAPORE — Volkswagen Group Singapore, comprising Volkswagen Singapore and Skoda Singapore, is holding a Christmas Bazaar this weekend, from Dec 16 to 17, in collaboration with the Singapore Cancer Society, Club Rainbow (Singapore), and Metta Cats and Dogs Sanctuary, to raise funds for impactful causes.

The bazaar, which will be held at the Volkswagen Centre Singapore and Skoda Centre Singapore showroom, will feature items for sale including crochet pouches made by cancer survivors, merchandise inspired by artworks of participating beneficiaries, and holiday-themed goods supporting animal welfare.

Visitors can look forward to an exclusive shopping experience featuring handcrafted delights from local artists, and a family-friendly atmosphere with activities for children. The bazaar will be open from 10am to 5pm on both days, at 247 Alexandra Road, the address of both the Volkswagen and Skoda showrooms here.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.

