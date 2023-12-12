Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance announced for Singapore

Remember when the current-generation Mercedes-AMG C 63 was announced in 2022?

The big news was that the car dropped the massive V8 engine of old, to be replaced by a two-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine and petrol-electric hybrid power.

The classic V8 may have gone, but the new car’s power output of 680 horsepower is still classic AMG stuff, minus the soundtrack from the V8 that has since left the stage.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, to give it its full name, has been confirmed to be launching in Singapore during the 2024 Singapore Motorshow happening from Jan 11.

But in the meantime, Mercedes-Benz Singapore has revealed the presence of a single example of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition for the country.

Finished in an exclusive alpine grey solid paint finish with foiling on the flanks, AMG logos and colour gradient from grey to black, the design is complemented by red trims and matte black, 20-inch AMG forged wheels with red rim flanges.

It’s a direct replica of the wheels from the official F1 Medical car.

An additional AMG Aerodynamics Package states that it will improve the car’s handling dynamics at high speed, and the complete AMG Night Package also enhance the motorsport appearance of the F1 Edition with the front splitter, the trim elements in the front wings, the outside mirror housings, the beltline trim strip and the window surrounds that are all finished in high-gloss black.

More unique componentry can be found in the cabin, with its high-contrast black and red AMG Performance seats, and as you would expect, the AMG logo here, there, and everywhere.

The finishing touches are the exclusive Edition badge in the interior and AMG floor mats with red decorative topstitching and F1 logo.

For the owner to keep his one-of-a-kind car in pristine condition, the vehicle also comes with a customised AMG Indoor Car Cover with F1 logo, with antistatic inner fabric made of flannel, which protects the vehicle in the garage from dust and scratches.

Mechanically, the performance of the F1 Edition C 63 is identical to that of the standard C 63 S E Performance, which means that with a nine-speed transmission, all-wheel drive, a power output of 680hp and a total system torque of 1,020Nm it’ll hit 100km/h from a standing start in just 3.4 seconds.

Eight drive modes allow the user to tailor the car’s handling characteristics to suit any condition, including an Electric mode that allows the car to move on electric power only at speeds of up to 125km/h.

With the aid of an electrically-assisted turbocharger that can spin up to 150,000rpm, the car’s two-litre turbo petrol engine alone produces 476 horsepower, once again making it the world’s most powerful series production 2.0-litre engine.

It’s a bragging right that Mercedes-AMG started with the A 45 AMG and seems determined to hang on to.

But, how much do they cost? Mercedes-Benz Singapore is tight-lipped about the prices, saying that all will be revealed at the 2024 Singapore Motorshow.

But, if we were to hazard a guess based on current COE prices, it’s going to be in the region of $650,000 with COE for the standard edition. The F1 Edition then? Your guess is as good as ours.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.