Champion Motors launches all-new Suzuki S-Cross

There's a new addition to the Suzuki line-up locally. Designed to be bold, sophisticated and versatile, the all-new S-Cross aims to provide its owners with a powerful, comfortable, and reliable driving experience.

The introduction of the S-Cross represents a calculated departure from Suzuki's ideology of building fun, comfortable and quirky cars. This is to better keep up with the ever evolving wants, needs and lifestyle preferences of the car buying community in Singapore.

Externally, this new car features a large Piano Black Grille and full LED Headlamps, intentionally placed at an elevated height to enhance the appearance of an aggressive and bold SUV. Rugged rims continue this impression, giving the vehicle added character anywhere on the road.

On the inside, you'll find a large, multifunctional 9-inch HD display audio system that is compatible with key car assistance like Apple CarPlay®, and provides driving support functions such as vehicle information and image display. These are important features that will provide the driver with a more intuitive and responsive experience when on the road.

Propulsion comes courtesy of a mild-hybrid 1.4-litre turbocharged four pot, with Suzuki's native hybrid componentry. It is coupled to a six-speed automatic gearbox, and outputs 124 bhp. Suzuki has not officially quoted a figure for Singapore-bound S-Cross models, but expect fuel efficiency to be excellent with its mild hybrid technology.

It'll also come with Suzuki Safety Support, with a range of advanced features that will greatly increase the general safety of the driver and passengers in the vehicle through better driving support functions. Part of the Suzuki Safety Support includes a Blind Spot Monitor feature that will alert the driver when other vehicles on the road are approaching the rear blind spots on either side of the vehicle with a flashing indicator and audio warning.

Additionally, Lane Departure Warning and Weaving Alert are features that will help guide drivers to stay within their lanes and thus, reduce the risk of any unwanted scenarios from occurring.

To kickstart the launch, the S-Cross will be available in seven exciting colours from the icy deep Blue to vibrant Red!

This article was first published in Motorist.