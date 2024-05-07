Chan Chun Sing meets Thambi Magazine Store owner to search for new location

Thambi Magazine Store may have closed down but the iconic magazine stand isn't going out without a fight.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing revealed via a Facebook post shared on Monday (May 6) that he met up with 49-year-old store owner Periathambi Senthil Murugan, better known as Sam, during the weekend.

They took a stroll around the Holland Village neighbourhood in search of alternative locations to reopen Thambi Magazine Store, which used to be situated along Lorong Liput until its closure on Sunday (May 5).

Chan said in the post: "We are working with agencies and potential partners to develop some options for Sam to continue."

Netizens were full of emotions in the comments section of the post, many adamant that Thambi Magazine Store, which has become something of an institution with its long-standing history, cannot simply vanish.

The word "icon" was used numerous times by Facebook users to describe Sam's business.

One netizen who has stayed in Holland Village for almost two decades reminisced about how he'd "always go to Thambi Magazine Store to buy newspapers".

A number of netizens also praised Chan for playing a part in helping Sam find a new location for him to continue running his business.

"Thank you Minister for helping to keep a part of SG's heritage. We have lost so many already!" a netizen commented.

Chan is an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC and oversees the Buona Vista ward, which includes Holland Village.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, his spokesman replied that discussions are ongoing between Sam and potential partners, and they are hoping for positive news.

The early days

Thambi Magazine Store ended its 80-year run after closing down on May 5.

The magazine stand predates modern Singapore, having been around since the 1940s when Sam's late grandfather, P. Govindasamy, would distribute newspapers around Holland Village.

According to Tamil Murasu, Sam—as the eldest son—took charge of the business when his dad fell ill.

It was renamed Thambi Magazine Store in honour of his father.

ALSO READ: '40% of what it was before': Elderly owners may shutter Toa Payoh furniture shop due to poor business

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.