Chanel updates its signature timepieces in bold red

A fan of a red lip who even created her own bespoke shade, Coco Chanel apparently once advised, "If you're sad or heartbroken, make yourself up, dress up, add more lipstick and attack."

One of the brand's signature colours and also used for the lining of its bags, red now gives new life to two of its watch models, the J12 and the Boy.Friend.

J12 X-Ray Red Edition

The front and back view of the J12 X-Ray Red Edition. PHOTO: Chanel

The new J12 is a follow-up on the J12 X-Ray model that was launched in 2020 to mark the 20th anniversary of the ceramic round watch.

Focusing on the concept of transparency, the J12 X-ray featured a case and bracelet made from crystal sapphire, complete with plenty of baguette-cut diamonds.

In the J12 X-Ray Red Edition, rubies add a vibrant contrast to the transparency of the timepiece: Atop the sapphire crystal case, 46 baguette-cut rubies are set in a white gold fixed bezel.

On the transparent dial, also made of sapphire crystal, 12 baguette-cut rubies mark the hours. A further 34 baguette-cut rubies are set into two links of the crystal sapphire bracelet with a white gold deployant buckle.

Visible through these layers of sapphire crystal is the manually wound, in-house Calibre 3.1, which features sapphire crystal plate and bridges that maximise its airy appeal. It is limited to 12 pieces.

Boy.Friend Skeleton Red Edition and Boy.Friend Skeleton X-Ray Red Edition

The front and back of the Boy.Friend Skeleton Red Edition. PHOTO: Chanel

First equipped with the Calibre 3 skeleton movement in 2018, the Boy.Friend Skeleton range now gets two new additions.

The Boy.Friend Skeleton Red Edition comes in a beige gold case decorated with rubies aplenty: 38 baguette-cut rubies on its bezel and five baguette-cut rubies on its crown.

Not enough gemstones? A further 23 baguette-cut rubies deck out the beige gold folding buckle that comes with the shiny red embossed calfskin strap. A total of 55 pieces will be produced.

Holding its own against these gemstones, the red coated bridges of Calibre 3 emphasise the movement's strong, minimalist lines, and contrast handsomely with the gold-toned finish of the wheels.

The same movement, which has about 55 hours of power reserve, drives the Boy.Friend Skeleton X-Ray Red Edition. As with other Chanel Haute Horlogerie X-Ray models, the case and bezel here are made from sapphire crystal.

This model is completed with a shiny red alligator pattern calfskin strap with a beige gold folding buckle, and is limited to 100 pieces.

The Boy.Friend Skeleton X-Ray Red Edition. PHOTO: Chanel

This article was first published in The Peak.