Changi Airport Group most attractive company to work for in Singapore, Randstad poll shows

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has topped the list of the most attractive companies in Singapore to work for in 2025, according to the Randstad Singapore Employer Brand Awards.

The poll, conducted by talent recruitment company Randstad, surveyed 2,522 locally based respondents.

CAG has consistently ranked among Singapore's top 10 employers in recent years, having ranked third in 2024.

This is also not the first time that CAG has clinched top spot in Randstad's poll, having won in 2016 and 2018, Randstad Singapore said in a press release on Monday (Aug 25).

Beyond being a world-renowned airport, CAG also oversees other functions including airport operations and management, air hub development and commercial activities.

On receiving the award, the company's Corporate, People & Culture Executive Vice President Justina Tan said: "This recognition is especially meaningful as we continue our journey to develop and empower our people.

"Building a strong employer brand is vital to attracting and retaining top talent."

Rounding out the top three employers in 2025 are Marina Bay Sands and American manufacturing company Procter & Gamble.

As for the top 10, the four debutants this year are Micron Semiconductor Asia, Sea Group, OCBC and InterContinental Hotel Group.

Top 10 companies to work for in Singapore: Randstad Changi Airport Group Marina Bay Sands Procter & Gamble DBS Micron Semiconductor Asia Bytedance Sea Group Resorts World Sentosa OCBC InterContinental Hotels Group Source: 2025 Randstad Brand Employer Awards

Apart from top employers to work for, the 2025 Randstad Singapore Brand Employer Awards also highlights the most attractive industries to work for in the country.

Among the 15 industries that were up for voting, the hospitality and recreation sector topped the list, with life sciences and services (securities, facilities & catering) coming in second and third respectively.

