Charles & Keith is launching bags and wallets made from SIA’s business class seats

You can have a feel of the business class experience (sort of) without the hefty price tag through a special collab between accessory label Charles & Keith and Singapore Airlines (SIA).

The two Singapore brands have teamed up to roll out a limited-edition collection of bags and wallets that are crafted with materials upcycled from retired aircraft. Two of Charles and Keith's popular designs, the Semi-Circle Crossbody Bag and Panelled Short Wallet, have been reissued in brown, brick, and camel leather upcycled from SIA's Business Class seats.

Available in brown, camel and brick, the Charles & Keith x Singapore Airlines Upcycled Leather Wallet is priced at $189.

​​​​​​PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Fabrics from business class cushion covers and bed sheets are used to line the bag and wallet, while blankets have been repurposed into dustbags. Each piece is unique, and you'll find the brands' logos hot stamped in gold on the inside as a reminder of the accessory's story.

Available in brown, camel, and brick, the Charles & Keith x Singapore Airlines Upcycled Leather Wallet is priced at $99.

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

"Sustainability is on the forefront of our businesses as we become increasingly aware of the environmental footprint produced by our industries," said Charles & Keith's Head of Sustainability, Kelvin Wong. "This is just one of the latest in a series of eco-minded initiatives from our brand - we want to show our commitment to sustainability, and try to improve little by little."

"Singapore Airlines' The Upcycling Project is a unique opportunity to repurpose parts and materials from older retired aircraft, and find a new use for them. Through our collaboration with Charles & Keith, customers and fans have the rare opportunity to own limited-edition bags and small leather goods that support purposeful upcycling," said Ms Betty Wong, Divisional Vice President, Inflight Services & Design, Singapore Airlines.

And if you want to see them up close before the launch date, you can swing by Singapore Airlines' pop-up at Design Orchard to view the collection from now till Aug 18, 2022. The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase from Aug 8, 2022 on Charles and Keith's website and KrisShop.

This article was published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.