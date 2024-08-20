Chateraise launches all-you-can-eat dessert buffet for $20, reservations full till end August

$20 for an all-you-can-eat dessert buffet? Yes, please.

Chateraise's latest launch, available exclusively at its Yatsudoki outlet in Millenia Walk, seemed to have piqued the interest of dessert lovers in Singapore.

The daily buffet began last Friday (Aug 16) but just three days later, the Japanese bakery chain took to social media to make an announcement.

"We regret to inform that our reservation for the buffet is already fully booked until Aug 31," the caption read.

In the notice, Chateraise also thanked its customers for their continued supported and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

It added that an online booking system is currently being set up and any updates will be delivered via its social media platforms.

The dessert buffet is available for dine-in from 1.30pm to 8pm, with reservations required after 7pm. However, AsiaOne understands that the outlet had begun taking reservations for time slots before 7pm.

In response to calls made by AsiaOne to the outlet on Tuesday (Aug 20) afternoon, a Chateraise staff member shared that walk-ins are still available, but shared that there were "up to 40 groups" on the waiting list at that point in time.

The employee added that the outlet will not be taking reservations for September until the online booking system is up.

What to expect

For 90 minutes, diners can gorge on as many dessert servings as they can stomach, whether its seasonal cakes or jelly cups, macarons or soft serve.

Each diner is also entitled to their choice of one non-alcoholic drink such as coffee, tea, matcha or hojicha latte.

The buffet works great as a family outing option too, with children aged 15 and under able to enjoy the array of desserts at $10 while those under five dine for $5.

Given that Chateraise's menu items hover around the $5 mark for individual pieces, the buffet sounds like a pretty good deal.

So if you've got a sweet tooth, keep your eyes peeled on their socials and snag yourself a table at their Millenia Walk outlet.

