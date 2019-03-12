Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors

PHOTO: Facebook/Chatuchaksingapore
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

Step aside Artbox, the popular Bangkok Chatuchak Weekend Market is coming to Singapore early next year.

Happening from Feb 4 to May 3, 2020, the night market will be held over three months at The Grandstand in Bukit Timah, so you don't have to worry about squeezing your way through the crowd.

Visitors can expect over 200 stalls, which will feature over 1,000 vendors on rotation each week specially flown in from the Chatuchak Weekend Market.

Unlike the original Chatuchak Weekend Market, visitors won't have to wait until the weekends to head down. It will be opened from Tuesdays to Sundays, 4pm to 10.30pm. 

Posted by Chatuchak.SG on Tuesday, 26 March 2019

You'll find an eclectic mix of clothes, furniture, antiques, home decor, kitchenware just like the ones seen at the weekend market, albeit not as huge as the one in Bangkok, so you likely won't get lost in the maze of shops here in Singapore.

What's going to a Bangkok night market without having authentic Thai street food and drinks? There will be over 100 stalls to satisfy your cravings — we're already salivating at the thought of papaya salad, tom yum, mango sticky rice and Thai milk tea.  

Posted by Chatuchak.SG on Tuesday, 26 March 2019

The same Thai chill vibes will be brought to our shores with 400 seats for visitors to bond over drinks and food after combing the night market.

For the Instagram generation, there will be decorated backdrops around the market to fill your 'gram with stories of the latest hype in town. 

Travelling down to the Chatuchak Night Market will be made easier, as organisers will be providing free shuttle services and those who are driving can enjoy free parking.

Now there's no need to be envious of friends who have already made plans to fly to Bangkok because you can have a taste of it right here in Singapore, without paying for the air tickets. 

Let's just hope the prices won't be marked up too high.

Where: The Grandstand 200 Turf Club Road Singapore 287994 

Nearest MRT: Sixth Avenue (Downtown Line)

When: Feb 4 to May 3, 2020, Tuesdays to Sundays, 4pm to 10.30pm

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
Bangkok Events and Listings

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia&#039;s presidential palace hurts two
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled today
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
&#039;Wake up, run&#039;: Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
'Wake up, run': Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
Is your boyfriend &#039;too close&#039; to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for
Is your boyfriend 'too close' to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES