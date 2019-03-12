Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors

Step aside Artbox, the popular Bangkok Chatuchak Weekend Market is coming to Singapore early next year.

Happening from Feb 4 to May 3, 2020, the night market will be held over three months at The Grandstand in Bukit Timah, so you don't have to worry about squeezing your way through the crowd.

Visitors can expect over 200 stalls, which will feature over 1,000 vendors on rotation each week specially flown in from the Chatuchak Weekend Market.

Unlike the original Chatuchak Weekend Market, visitors won't have to wait until the weekends to head down. It will be opened from Tuesdays to Sundays, 4pm to 10.30pm.

You'll find an eclectic mix of clothes, furniture, antiques, home decor, kitchenware just like the ones seen at the weekend market, albeit not as huge as the one in Bangkok, so you likely won't get lost in the maze of shops here in Singapore.

What's going to a Bangkok night market without having authentic Thai street food and drinks? There will be over 100 stalls to satisfy your cravings — we're already salivating at the thought of papaya salad, tom yum, mango sticky rice and Thai milk tea.

The same Thai chill vibes will be brought to our shores with 400 seats for visitors to bond over drinks and food after combing the night market.

For the Instagram generation, there will be decorated backdrops around the market to fill your 'gram with stories of the latest hype in town.