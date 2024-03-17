Cheap indoor parking at Orchard Road area on weekends and public holidays (2024)

Paying for indoor parking at Orchard Road and its vicinity on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays can be less painful if you use this guide and plan your motoring accordingly.

However, cost is not the only consideration — motorists would also have to consider the convenience of a cheaper alternative car park in the Orchard area.

For instance, if the money saved in parking fees does not "cover" the extra time and additional effort of walking from/to the Orchard-area car park which is further away from your intended Orchard Road destination, some drivers might prefer to pay more for an easier day out.

Of course, the idea here is to pay as little as possible to park your car for as long as is needed at the heart of Singapore's signature tourist district; while enjoying retail therapy with your family/friends, eating, drinking, playing, watching (movies and/or people), and doing whatever leisure activities which catch your fancy.

Here is the list of relatively cheap parking spots at the Orchard shopping belt, with the cheapest at the top of each table, although the potential cost-effectiveness varies based on how long your car is parked and what time you start/end your parking (e.g. the fee incurred in a half-hour time block would be the same whether your car exits the car park in the 1st minute of said time block or in the 29th minute).

Cheap parking at Orchard Road area on Saturdays before 5pm / 6pm

Orchard Road parking location Parking rates The Cathay $1.40 per hour or part thereof

(8am to 5:59pm) Liat Towers $1.50 per half hour or part thereof

(6:30am to 5:59pm) Far East Plaza $1.80 for first hour, $1.50 per subsequent half hour or part thereof (8am to 5pm) *SCAPE $1.99 for first hour, $1.40 per subsequent half hour or part thereof (6.01am to 6pm) Shaw House & Shaw Centre $2 for first hour, $1.50 per subsequent half hour or part thereof (3am to 6pm) TripleOne Somerset $2 for first hour or part thereof

(7am to 5:59pm) Lucky Plaza $2.20 for first hour, $1.70 per subsequent half hour or part thereof (7am to 4:59pm) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 per subsequent half hour or part thereof (8:01am to 8pm) Ngee Ann City $2.57 for first hour (12.01am to 12pm, 2:01pm to 5pm), $1.61 per subsequent half hour or part thereof; $3.64 for first hour (12:01pm to 2pm., 5:01pm to 7pm), $2.14 per subsequent half hour or part thereof Forum The Shopping Mall $2.80 for first hour, $1.50 per subsequent half hour or part thereof Tanglin Mall $3.56 per entry (1:01pm to next day 6am)

Cheap parking at Orchard Road area on Saturdays after 5pm / 6pm

Orchard Road parking location Parking rates Liat Towers $1.10 per half hour (6pm to 10:59pm), $0.90 per half hour (11pm to next day 6:29am) capped at $7.20 TripleOne Somerset $2.30 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm), $0.50 every subsequent 15 minutes or part thereof (12am to 6:59am) The Cathay $3 per entry (6pm to next day 7.59am) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 every subsequent half hour or part thereof (5pm to 8pm);

$3 per entry (8pm to next day 7:59am) Plaza Singapura $3.25 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm), $0.55 every subsequent 15 minutes or part thereof (12 a.m.– 2:59am) Far East Plaza $3.50 per entry (5pm to next day 8am) Far East Shopping Centre $3.50 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm),

$5 per entry (12am to next day 8am) Forum The Shopping Mall $3.50 per entry (5pm to next day 6am) Tanglin Shopping Centre $3.60 per entry (6pm to next day 7:59am) Concorde Hotel Singapore $3.75 per entry (6pm to next day 7am) ION Orchard $3.82 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm), $1.09 every subsequent hour or part thereof (12am to next day 7:59am) York Hotel $4 per entry (6:10pm to next day 8am)

Cheap parking at Orchard Road area on Sundays and public holidays

Orchard Road parking location Parking rates Liat Towers $1.10 per half hour (6:30am to 10:59pm), $0.90 per half hour capped at $7.20

(11pm to next day 6:29am) TripleOne Somerset $2 for first hour (7am to 5:59pm) $0.50 every subsequent 15 minutes or part thereof; $2.30 per entry (6pm to 11.59pm), $0.50 every subsequent 15 minutes or part thereof

(12am to next day 6:59am) The Cathay $1.40 per hour (8am to 5:59pm),

$3 per entry (6pm to next day 7:59am) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 every subsequent half hour or part thereof (8:01am to 8pm);

$3 per entry (8pm to 7:59am) Plaza Singapura $3.25 for first 2 hours (3pm to 5:59pm), $0.55 every subsequent 15 minutes or part thereof; $3.25 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm), $0.55 every subsequent 15 minutes or part thereof (12am to 2:59am) Far East Plaza $1.80 for first hour, $1.50 every subsequent half hour or part thereof (8am to 5pm),

$3.50 per entry (5pm to next day 8am) Far East Shopping Centre $3 for first hour, $1.50 every subsequent half hour or part thereof (8:01am to 5:59pm); $3.50 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm),

$5 per entry (12am to next day 8am) Forum The Shopping Mall $2.80 for first hour, $1.50 every subsequent half hour or part thereof; $3.50 per entry (5pm to next day 6am) ION Orchard $2.62 for first hour (8am to 5:59pm), $1.91 every subsequent half hour or part thereof; $3.82 per entry (6pm to 11:59pm), $1.09 every subsequent hour or part thereof

(12am to next day 7:59am)

Cheap whole-day parking at Orchard Road area on Sundays and public holidays

Orchard Road parking location Parking rates Tanglin Mall $3.56 per entry (12am to 11:59pm) Tanglin Shopping Centre $3.60 per entry (8am to next day 7:59am) Concorde Hotel Singapore $3.75 per entry (7am to next day 7am) York Hotel $4 per entry (8am to next day 7:59am) Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre Capped at $4.90 (12am to 11:59pm) Vibe Hotel Singapore Orchard $5 per entry (7am to next day 7am) Claymore Connect $5.50 per entry (6pm to next day 6:59am) Orchard Hotel Singapore $5.50 per entry (7am to next day 7am) Royal Plaza On Scotts $5.80 per entry (8am to next day 8am) Sheraton Towers $6 per entry (7am to next day 7am) Goodwood Park Hotel $6.06 per entry (8am to next day 7:59am)

This article was first published in Motorist.