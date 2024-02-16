Cheap parking in Orchard (2024): Where to park for free, tips to save more

Ah, Singapore, a place where we willingly drop six figures on our sleek rides but can't help but cringe at the thought of shelling out double digits just to park them. The irony, right? But perhaps it's precisely the way we splurge on cars that triggers our inner budget auntie/uncle when it comes to parking.

Fear not, fellow drivers, because we've got your back with our guide to wallet-friendly parking spots in Orchard and its vicinity. We also include our holy grail list of super cheap places to stash your car on lazy Sundays and public holidays. We're talking entry fees as low as $3.50. You're welcome.

Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Weekdays before 5/6 pm

What's considered cheap? We know premium places like ION Orchard charge an arm and a leg while street parking and other less luxe malls are cheaper. Here's a list of those below $3 for the first hour.

Yes, there are some car parks in hotels that charge up to $6 for the first hour… no, thank you.

Where to park in Orchard Weekdays before 5/6 p.m. Street parking at Angullia Park $1.30 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 11am), $1.50 per ½ hour (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Street parking at Penang Road $1.20 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Street parking at Grange Road $1.30 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 11 a.m), $1.50 per ½ hour (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The Cathay $1.40 per ½ hour (8 a.m. to 9:59 a.m.), $1.40 per hour (10 a.m.- 5:59 p.m.) TripleOne Somerset $1.50 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 5.59 p.m.) *price is before GST Liat Towers $1.50 per ½ hour (6.30 a.m.- 5.59 p.m.) Plaza Singapura $1.95 for first hour, $0.55 for subsequent 15 minutes (before 6 p.m.) Far East Plaza $1.80 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Shaw House and Shaw Centre $2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (3 a.m. to 6 p.m.) *SCAPE $1.99 for first hour, $1.40 for subsequent ½ hour (6.01 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Lucky Plaza $2.20 for first hour, $1.74 for subsequent ½ hour (7 a.m. to 4:59 p.m.) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 for subsequent ½ hour (8:01 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Forum the Shopping Mall $2.60 for first hour, $1.30 for subsequent ½ hour (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wisma Atria $2.60 for first hour, $1.70 for subsequent ½ hour (12 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) *additional surcharge of $1.10 between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily Orchard Central $2.73 for first hour, $0.68 for subsequent 15 mins (12 a.m. to 5:59 p.m.) ION Orchard $2.73 for first hour, $1.31 for subsequent ½ hour (9 a.m. to 4:59 p.m.) The CentrePoint $2.80 for first hour, $1.20 for subsequent ½ hour

Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Weekdays after 5/6 pm

For parking in Orchard on weekdays after 6pm, opt for places that charge per entry. That way you can slowly enjoy your evening without having to look at the clock and worry that your carriage will turn into a pumpkin. Per entry parking at Orchard Road ranges from $3 to $4. But if you're just parking for an hour or less, then it's cheaper to use the street parking lots along Penang Road or at Angullia Park.

We've listed some places below $4 at least for the first hour:

Where to park in Orchard Weekdays after 5/6 p.m. Street parking at Angullia Park $0.80 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.), capped at $5.60 from 10.30 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day Street parking at Penang Road $0.70 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day Street parking at Grange Road $0.80 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.), capped at $5.60 from 10.30 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day Liat Towers $1.10 per ½ hour (6 p.m. to 10.59 p.m.), $0.90 for subsequent ½ hour capped at $7.20 (11 p.m. to 6.29 a.m.the next day( *SCAPE $2.29 for first hour, $1.40 for subsequent ½ hour (6.01 p.m. – 6 a.m.) TripleOne Somerset $2.30 per entry (6 p.m. to 11:59 a.m.the next day); $0.50 per subsequent 15 mins (12 a.m. to 6.59 a.m.) The Cathay $3 per entry (6 p.m. to 7:59 a.m.the next day) Singapore Shopping Centre $3 per entry (8.01 p.m. to 7:59 a.m.the next day) Paragon Shopping Centre $3 for first hour (3 a.m. to 4.59 p.m.), $1.60 for subsequent ½ hour. Peak hour surcharge of $2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ION Orchard $3.05 per entry (5 p.m. to 11.59 p.m.), $1.09 per hour (12 a.m.- 7.59 a.m.the next day) Plaza Singapura $3.25 per entry (6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.) Far East Plaza $3.50 per entry (5 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day) Far East Shopping Centre $3.50 per entry (6 p.m. to 12 a.m.), $5.00 per entry (12 a.m. to 8 a.m.the next day) Forum the Shopping Mall $3.50 per entry (5 p.m. to 6 a.m.the next day) 50 Scotts Road $3.50 per entry (5 p.m. to 6.59 a.m.the next day) Concorde Hotel $3.75 per entry (6.01 p.m. to 6.59 a.m.the next day) Lucky Plaza $3.94 per entry (5.01 p.m. to 6.59 a.m.the next day)

Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Saturdays before 5/6 pm

Parking at Orchard Road on Saturdays is understandably more expensive than on weekdays, but there are a few gems that miraculously still charge low prices, such as The Cathay and Plaza Singapura. Be prepared to pay about $3 to $5 for two hours of parking.

Where to park in Orchard Parking rates Street parking at Penang Road $1.20 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Street parking at Angullia Park $1.30 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.), $1.50 per ½ hour (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Street parking at Grange Road $1.30 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.), $1.50 per ½ hour (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The Cathay $1.40 per hour (8 a.m. to 5:59 p.m.) Liat Towers $1.50 for per ½ hour (6.30 a.m. to 5.59 p.m.) Far East Plaza $1.80 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) *SCAPE $1.99 for first hour, $1.40 for subsequent ½ hour (6.01 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Shaw House and Shaw Centre $2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent 30 min (3 a.m. to 6 p.m.) TripleOne Somerset $2 for first hour (7 a.m. to 5.59 p.m.) Lucky Plaza $2.20 for first hour, $1.70 for subsequent ½ hour (7 a.m. to 4:59 p.m.) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 for subsequent ½ hour (8:01 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Ngee Ann City $2.57 for first hour (12.01 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2.01 p.m. to 5 p.m.), $1.61 for subsequent ½ hour $3.64 for first hour (12.01 p.m. to 2 p.m., 5.01 p.m. to 7 p.m.), $2.14 for subsequent ½ hour Forum the Shopping Mall $2.80 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour

Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Saturdays after 5/6 pm

Where to park in Orchard Parking rates Street parking at Grange Road $0.80 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.), $0.70 per subsequent 30 minute capped at $5.60 from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day Street parking at Penang Road $0.70 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day Street parking at Angullia Park $0.80 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.), capped at $5.60 from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day Liat Towers $1.10 per ½ hour (6 p.m. to 10.59 p.m.), $0.90 per ½ hour 11 p.m. to 6.29 a.m.the next day capped at $7.20 TripleOne Somerset $2.30 per entry (6 p.m. to 11.59am), $0.50 for subsequent 15 mins (12 a.m. to 6.59am) The Cathay $3 per entry (6 p.m. to 7.59 a.m.the next day) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.), $3 per entry (8 p.m. to 7.59am) Plaza Singapura $3.25 per entry (6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.), $0.55 every 15 min (12 a.m.– 2:59am) Far East Shopping Centre $3.50 per entry (6 p.m. to 12am), $5 per entry (12 a.m. to 8 a.m.the next day) Far East Plaza $3.50 per entry (5 p.m. to 8 a.m.the next day) Forum The Shopping Mall $3.50 per entry (5 p.m. to 6 a.m.the next day) ION Orchard $3.82 per entry (6 p.m.-11:59 p.m.), $1.09 per hour (12mn to 7:59 a.m.the next day)

Cheap parking in Orchard Road: Sundays and Public Holidays

If you are thinking of driving to Orchard Road on Sundays and on public holidays — and brave enough to submerge yourself in the crowds of slow walking pedestrians — you'll have to be strategic about it.

The street car parks at Penang, Anguilla and Grange Road are still the cheapest, otherwise, take advantage of places that charge per entry to make the most of your time.

Where to park in Orchard Parking rates Street parking at Grange Road $0.70 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.), $0.80 per ½ hour (11 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.), $0.70 per ½ hour capped at $5.60 from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day Street parking at Penang Road $0.70 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 7 a.m.the next day), capped at $5.60 from 10.30 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day Street parking at Angullia Park $0.70 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.), $0.80 per ½ hour (11 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.), capped at $5.60 from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.the next day Liat Towers $1.10 per ½ hour (6.30 a.m. to 10.59 p.m.), $0.90 per ½ hour, capped at $7.20 fom 11 p.m. to 6.29 a.m.the next day TripleOne Somerset $2 for first hour (7 a.m. to 5.59 p.m.) $0.50 for subsequent 15 mins, $2.30 per entry (6 p.m. to 11.59am), $0.50 for subsequent 15 mins (12 a.m. to 6.59am) The Cathay $1.40 per hour (8 a.m. to 5.59 p.m.), $3 per entry (6 p.m. to 7.59am) Singapore Shopping Centre $2.50 for first hour, $1.25 for subsequent ½ hour (8:01 a.m. to 8 p.m.), $3 per entry (8 p.m. to 7.59am) Plaza Singapura $3.25 for first 2 hours (3 a.m. to 5.59 p.m.), $0.55 for subsequent 15 min, $3.25 per entry (6 p.m. to 11.59 p.m.), $0.55 per 15 mins (12 a.m. to 2.59am) Far East Shopping Centre $3 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (8.01 a.m. to 5.59 p.m.), $3.50 per entry (6 p.m. to 12am), $5 per entry (12 a.m. to 8 a.m.the next day) Far East Plaza $1.80 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), $3.50 per entry (5 p.m. to 8 a.m.the next day) Forum The Shopping Mall $2.80 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour, $3.50 per entry (5 p.m. to 6 a.m.the next day) ION Orchard $2.62 for first hour (8 a.m. to 5.59 p.m.), $1.91 for subsequent ½ hour, $3.82 per entry (6 p.m. to 11.59 p.m.), $1.09 per hour or part thereof (12 a.m. to 7.59am)

Hidden cheap all-day parking spots in/near Orchard on Sundays and Public Holidays

Navigating the city on Sundays or public holidays often deters people due to perceived high parking costs, but the key lies in uncovering hidden gems for affordable all-day parking. For as little as $3.50, you can secure a fixed-rate parking space for the entire day, making a trip to town more accessible than imagined. This is the holy grail list. You’re welcome.

GR:ID mall: Sunday and Public Holidays (7 am- 6.59am) $3.50 per entry

$3.50 per entry Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre: Sat, Sun, and PH – capped at $4.90 per day

$4.90 per day Claymore Connect: Sun & Public Holidays Per entry (Whole day): $5.50

$5.50 Concorde Hotel: Sun & Public Holidays $3.75 per entry from 7 am to 7 am the following day

$3.75 per entry Goodwood Park Hotel: Sun & Public Holidays $6.06 per entry from 8 am to 7.59 am the following day

$6.06 per entry Orchard Hotel: Sun – $5.50 per entry

$5.50 per entry Royal Plaza on Scotts: Sundays & Public Holidays: 8 am to 8 am $5.80 per entry

$5.80 per entry Sheraton Towers — $6.00 per entry from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m.the following day

$6.00 per entry Tanglin Mall: $3.50 per entry

$3.50 per entry Tanglin Shopping Centre: $3.60 per entry

$3.60 per entry York Hotel: $4 per entry

$4 per entry Regent Hotel (basement parking): $6 per entry (6 pm to 6.59 am)

$6 per entry Elizabeth Hotel: $5 per entry

Cheapest parking near Orchard Road

If you read the earlier parts, you might have noticed that URA street parking can be cheaper than parking at shopping malls, especially for short visits of one or two hours, depending on the day and time. If all the street parking is taken, but you're okay with walking a bit to save money, you can park on the edges of Orchard at URA's reasonable prices.

Where to park near Orchard Parking rates Street parking at Prinsep Street $1.20 per ½ hour (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sun), free (10 p.m. to 8.30am, Mon to Sun) Street parking at Short Street $1.20 per ½ hour (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sun), free 10 p.m. to 8.30am, Mon to Sun) Street parking at Killiney Road $1.20 per ½ hour (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sun), free 10 p.m. to 8.30am, Mon to Sun) Street parking at Wilkie Road $1.20 per ½ hour (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mon to Sat), $0.60 per ½ hour (8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sun), free 10 p.m. to 8.30am, Mon to Sun) Street Parking at Emerald Hill Road $1.20 per ½ hour (7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon to Sun), $0.60 per ½ hour (5 p.m. to 7am, Mon to Sun), capped at $5 from 10.30 p.m. to 7am

Is there free parking in Orchard?

You can park for free no matter the time on roads with no lines on either side and a single dotted white line dividing the two lanes. If there is just one yellow line on the side of the road and a dotted white line in the middle, you can park from 7 pm to 7 am, or all day on Sundays and public holidays. The most convenient of such roads would be Exeter Road.

Just make sure you're not blocking any entries/exits and flows of traffic and are at least 9m from bus stops, fire hydrants and traffic junctions and you're good to go.

The places with free parking won't be right smack in the heart of Orchard Road (where got so good?) These "free parking" roads are usually found in residential estates, which are scarce in the shopping district.

Dempsey Hill — free parking all day, every day

Jalan Kelawar — free parking along the Good Class Bungalows

Parking here still means a 10-minute walk to Orchard Road. And be mindful that your vehicle isn’t hindering or blocking the residents here.

Hacks to increase savings when parking in Orchard

First and foremost, schedule your visits after 5/6 pm because most places have per entry parking then.

Just download the app already

The Parking.sg app is an indispensable one for drivers since you can use it to pay and calculate parking fees, as well as activate, deactivate and extend your parking session. This means that the moment you arrive at your car, you can quickly end the parking session instead of guessing how long you need to display your parking coupons and end up paying more.

You’ll also want to link the credit card that can give you the most value for money to the Parking.sg app.

The UOB Absolute Cashback Card gives 1.7 per cent cashback (supposedly the highest in Singapore) with no minimum spend required, no spend exclusion and no cap on cashback earned.

If you’re going to be shopping a lot, look out for malls that give free or discounted parking benefits.

Parking also got rewards benefits

At ION Orchard, mall members can use their ION⁺ Points, which must be converted to Carpark$ to redeem parking benefits at the ION Orchard car park. 1 ION⁺ Point = $0.40 Carpark$, and the amount will be deducted when paying for parking charges.

Similarly, those who shop at Paragon and are members of the Paragon Club, you can convert Paragon Club points into Carpark Rewards Dollars (CP$). 1 point = $0.40 CP$.

If you’re a CapitaLand member, you get the first three hours of parking free, provided you spend at least $1,800 per calendar month at any participating CapitaLand malls. Spend $2,400 and get to park in privileged parking lots too. The only one in Orchard is Plaza Singapura.

