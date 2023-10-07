Parking at Orchard Road: Price guide 2023 Part I

Looking to do some shopping with your loved ones at Orchard Road? Or just feel like getting some grub while walking down the famed Singaporean shopping belt?

Chances are, you might be driving, and finding an affordable and/or convenient space to park your car is getting increasingly tougher - especially on the weekends.

With that said, we've compiled a handy multi-part parking price guide for you, so that you can identify the most suitable parking spot the next time you're in Orchard Road. Today, we'll take a look at five premier locations that are within close proximity of each other!

313@somerset

Housing numerous household names in the building with even enough space for an indoor bowling alley, 313@somerset is undoubtedly one of the most bustling malls along the shopping district. As expected, parking here will not be cheap, but it's still more affordable than some malls in our list.

Day Hour Price Monday to Thursday

Subsequent 1st

0.5 $3.02

$1.30 Friday to Sunday

Subsequent 1st

0.5 $3.24 $1.62 Public Holiday

Subsequent 1st

0.5 $3.24 $1.62 For Motorcycles (below) 1st

(charged on per-hour basis) $1.62

Wisma Atria

Wisma Atria is one of the oldest malls here in Orchard Road, but still offers a relaxed and premium shopping experience. From consumer technology to high-end timepieces, there's much to see at Wisma.

Day Hour Price Monday to Friday

(7:01am to 5:00pm)

Subsequent 1st

0.5 $2.50

$1.50 Monday to Friday

(5:01pm onwards) Per Entry $4.00 Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays

(7:01am to 5:00pm) 1st

0.5 $2.60

$1.50 Public Holiday

Subsequent Per Entry $4.50 For Motorcycles (below) Per Entry $2.10

Ngee Ann City

Ngee Ann City is one of the most iconic landmarks in Orchard Road, and daresay, the country. It features two towers for all your shopping needs, a massive bookstore (the largest in Singapore) and even the famous Takashimaya departmental store. Parking here is pricey, however, and the rates are standardised for both cars and motorcycles.

Day Hour Price Monday to Friday

(12am to 11.59am)

(2pm to 4:59pm) Every 0.5 hours or part thereof $1.20 Monday to Friday

(12pm to 1:59pm)

(5pm to 6:59pm) Every 0.5 hours or part thereof $1.70 Monday to Friday

(7pm to 11:59pm) Per Entry $4.00 Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays

(12am to 11.59am)

(2pm to 4:59pm)

Subsequent 1st

0.5 (subsequent or part thereof) $2.40

$1.50 Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays

(12pm to 1.59pm)

(5pm to 6:59pm)

Subsequent 1st

0.5 (subsequent or part thereof) $3.40

$2.00 Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays

(7pm to 11:59pm) Per Entry $4.00

Paragon

Just like Ngee Ann City, Paragon offers visitors a distinctly high-end retail experience, with boutique labels such as Gucci conquering the first floor. It's not as well-connected as Wisma Atria - considering it's a standalone building - but it's still positioned right in front of the main Orchard Road junction.

Day Hour Price Monday to Saturday

(3am to 4:59pm)

Subsequent 1st

0.5 $3.00

$1.60 Monday to Saturday

(11am to 3pm) Peak Hour Surcharge

on top of rates listed above $2.10 Monday to Saturday

(5pm to 2:59am) Per Entry $4.60 Sunday & Public Holidays

(3am to 4:59pm) 1st

0.5 $3.00

$1.60 Sunday & Public Holidays

(5pm to 2:59am) Per Entry $4.60

Holiday Inn Express

Tucked away just behind the main Orchard Road stretch is Holiday Inn Express, a strategically-placed building that is just a one minute-walk away from Ngee Ann City and Paragon. It's an excellent location if you're planning a staycation with your loved ones while still desiring the convenience of being close to so many malls.

Day Hour Price Monday to Sunday & Public Holidays

(24 hours) 0.5 $3.00

This article was first published in Motorist.