Cheap massage parlours in Singapore (2020) - clean ones under $70!

Singaporeans are really experts at enjoying life. We are always on the hunt for shopping deals, good food and for many of us, cheap massages.

But a problem arises when a massage parlour or spa is TOO affordable – we inevitably ask, “clean or not ah?”

While we do have our fair share of “dirty” massage parlours, it’s not impossible to find one that’s easy on the wallet yet also clean and good.

In fact, the authorities are already cracking down on such vice-related activities – the Massage Establishments Act (effective 1 Mar 2018) now restricts massage operations and services to until 10.30pm only.

Still, if you’re looking for a good rub down – in a super shiok but not dirty way – here are some clean and cheap massage parlours in Singapore.

Massage parlour Price for 1h massage Types of massage services Massage Master $55 – $60 Full body massage Ancient Dynasty Spa $56 Shiatsu, Swedish, hot stone, deep tissue massage Healing Touch $58.85 Shiatsu, Thai, deep tissue massage, lymphatic drainage Natureland $62.06 – $69.55 Tui Na, Shiatsu massage, aromatherapy Le Spa $66 Balinese, Swedish, fusion massage Feet Haven $66 – $68 Full body massage Heal Spa $66.34 – $101.65 Shiatsu, Swedish, hot stone, aromatherapy, lymphatic drainage Imperial Spa $69 Shiatsu, Swedish, Javanese massage

Disclaimer: The best way to gauge the expertise of a masseuse (without actually going for the massage) is to ask around and read reviews – which is exactly what I did. For safety and peace of mind, I always recommend you continue reading online reviews and calling up to clear any doubts before heading down and/or booking a session.

MASSAGE MASTER

Massage Master has two outlets – one in Bedok and one in Alexandra.

They offer both foot and full body massage services, but the latter, do not specify what techniques are used. There is only one option, and 60 minutes is the minimum duration.

At $60 (or $55 for members), it is one of the cheapest full body massage services out there – the online reviews are also very good, with a 4.1-star rating on Facebook.

Many previous customers seem to recommend Cindy and Mandy.

Address:

Bedok – 341 Bedok Rd, Singapore 469522

Anchorpoint – 370 Alexandra Road #B1-17 Anchorpoint Singapore 159953

Type of massage: General full body massage

Price range: $55 – $100 (members) / $60 – $110 (public)

ANCIENT DYNASTY SPA

Ancient Dynasty Spa has a great menu of different massage services, and most of them use essential oils. Oil is only optional for the Shiatsu massage.