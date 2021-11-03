Cheapest co-working spaces in Singapore: Work at hotels & beautiful spaces for less than $5/hour

It's Day 498 of working from home.
You roll out of bed, make your daily cup of kopi o kosong and drag yourself to your plain-looking desk.
You appreciate the distance between your bed and your desk, but not so much of that familiar drilling noise your friendly neighbours have started since 10am. Or any noise, tbh.
If you need a break from your usual desk situation, various spaces are now offering conducive work environments at affordable rates.
Yes, you don't have to break the bank to enjoy a change in your work environment!
We take a look at some of the cheapest co-working spaces to work at.
TL;DR: Cheapest co-working spaces in Singapore: Hot desks, free flow of food & drinks below $5/hour
In this article, we take a look at co-working spaces that offer day passes so no commitment is needed.
There are also monthly memberships available at these locations, which is more budget-friendly if you're looking to work somewhere for an extended period of time.
We've also included some packages which are slightly above $5 per hour because of how value-for-money they are. 😉
|
Co-working space
|
Price of day pass
|
Price per hour
|
Price of monthly pass
|
Amenities
|
Location
|
Operating hours
|
Carlton Hotel (Café Mosaic or Tuxedo)
|
$25 (basic package)
|
$3.12/hour
|
10 per cent off for 10 sessions
|
- Complimentary wifi
|
City Hall
|
Eight hours of usage
|
$45 (premium package)
|
$5.62/hour
|
- Complimentary wifi
|
CoCre8
|
$45
|
$5/hour
|
$480
|
- Ergonomic tables and chair
|
Orchard
|
9am to 6pm
|
Crane
|
$20
|
$2/hour
|
$99 (single location entry), $129 (multi-location entry)
|
- Unlimited daily access
|
Fort Canning
|
9am to 7pm
|
CROSSCOOP
|
$18
|
$2/hour
|
$214
|
- Free wifi
|
Telok Ayer
|
9am to 6pm (weekdays)
|
Furama Riverfront Hotel
|
$28 (daily)
|
$2.07/hour
|
$380 (guaranteed seats)
|
- Complimentary wifi
|
Outram Park
|
9am to 10:30pm
|
$15 (twilight)
|
$1.25/hour
|
-
|
- Free wifi
|
8pm to 8am
|
Genius Central
|
$18++ (four hours)
|
$4.50/hour
|
-
|
- Free wifi
|
Telok Ayer
|
8am to 9pm (Mon to Sat)
|
$35++ (eight hours)
|
$4.37/hour
|
- Free wifi
|
Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore
|
$16 (millennium I Package)
|
$1.60/hour
|
-
|
- Free wifi
|
Tiong Bahru, Outram Park
|
8am to 6pm
|
$28 (millennium II Package
|
$2.80/hour
|
Includes all of the above and
|
Mox @ Scape
|
$30
|
$3.75/hour
|
$180 for 10 days
|
- Free wifi
|
Somerset
|
12pm to 8pm
|
Orchard Hotel
|
$9.90
|
$1.65/hour
|
-
|
- Free wifi
|
Orchard
|
8am to 2pm (Mon to Fri)
|
The Great Room
|
$0 (Free trial of up to two days available)
|
-
|
$330
|
- Free wifi
|
Somerset
|
9am to 6pm (weekdays)
|
Vertical Space
|
$25
|
$2/hour
|
$200 (hot desk), $250 (fixed desk)
|
- Free wifi
|
Pioneer
|
8:30am to 9pm
Carlton Hotel
Price: $25/day (basic package), $45/day (premium package)
Amenities: Complimentary wifi, free-flow coffee or tea
Closest MRT: Bras Basah, City Hall
Operating hours: Up to eight hours of usage
CoCre8
Price: $45/day
Amenities: Complimentary wifi, dedicated power point & USB port, pantry access, discussion area & booths
Closest MRT: Orchard Road
Operating hours: 9am to 6pm
Crane
Price: $20/day
Amenities: Unlimited daily access, limited membership privileges, changing room & shower, concierge service
Closest MRT: Fort Canning
Operating hours: 9am to 7pm
CROSSCOOP
Price: $18/day
Amenities: Free wifi, printing services
Closest MRT: Telok Ayer
Operating hours: 9am to 6pm
Furama Riverfront Hotel
Price: $28/day (daily pass), $15/day (twilight pass)
Amenities: Complimentary wifi, free-flow coffee, tea, and juice for pass holder and one guest, $15 dining credits, complimentary meeting space, complimentary parking, free weekday admission to Waka Waka for one child, concierge service
Closest MRT: Outram Park, Tiong Bahru
Operating hours: 9am to 10:30pm, 8pm to 8am for twilight pass
Genius Central
Price: $18++/day for four hours ($18 F&B credit), $35++/day for eight hours ($35 F&B credit), F&B credits available for dine-in orders on the same day
Amenities: Free wifi and dedicated workstation
Closest MRT: Telok Ayer
Operating hours: 8am to 9pm (Mon to Sat), 8am to 4pm (Sun)
Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore
Price: $16/day (millennium I package), $28/day (millennium II package)
Amenities: Free wifi, free-flow coffee/tea, juices and soft drinks, complimentary 30 B&W printing, complimentary parking, complimentary mail service
Additional benefits for the millennium II package includes:
- Free usage of gym
- Complimentary one set of Bento lunch (chef choice) or two choices of snacks from Alfresco
Closest MRT: Tiong Bahru, Outram Park
Operating hours: 8am to 6pm
Mox @ Scape
Price: $16/day (millennium I package), $28/day (millennium II package)
Amenities: Free wifi, access to living room area, social pantry, microwave, postage & mailing services, concierge services
Closest MRT: Somerset
Operating hours: 12pm to 8pm
Orchard Hotel
Price: $9.90/day
Amenities: Free wifi, one pot of coffee/tea, complimentary 10 B&W printing, complimentary parking, complimentary mail service
Closest MRT: Orchard
Operating hours: 8am to 2pm
The General Room
Price: $0 (free trial up to two days), otherwise monthly pass available at $330/month
Amenities: Free wifi, meeting rooms, individual ergonomic desks, reception area
Closest MRT: Somerset
Operating hours: 9am to 6pm
Vertical Space
Price: $25/day
Amenities: Free wifi, co-sharing of meeting rooms, help desk support, free parking, access to pantry
Closest MRT: Pioneer
Operating hours: 8am to 2pm
This article was first published in Seedly.