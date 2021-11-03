Cheapest co-working spaces in Singapore: Work at hotels & beautiful spaces for less than $5/hour

It's Day 498 of working from home.

You roll out of bed, make your daily cup of kopi o kosong and drag yourself to your plain-looking desk.

You appreciate the distance between your bed and your desk, but not so much of that familiar drilling noise your friendly neighbours have started since 10am. Or any noise, tbh.

If you need a break from your usual desk situation, various spaces are now offering conducive work environments at affordable rates.

Yes, you don't have to break the bank to enjoy a change in your work environment!

We take a look at some of the cheapest co-working spaces to work at.

TL;DR: Cheapest co-working spaces in Singapore: Hot desks, free flow of food & drinks below $5/hour

In this article, we take a look at co-working spaces that offer day passes so no commitment is needed.

There are also monthly memberships available at these locations, which is more budget-friendly if you're looking to work somewhere for an extended period of time.

We've also included some packages which are slightly above $5 per hour because of how value-for-money they are. 😉

Co-working space Price of day pass Price per hour Price of monthly pass Amenities Location Operating hours Carlton Hotel (Café Mosaic or Tuxedo) $25 (basic package) $3.12/hour 10 per cent off for 10 sessions - Complimentary wifi

- Free-flow coffee or tea City Hall Eight hours of usage $45 (premium package) $5.62/hour - Complimentary wifi

- Free-flow coffee or tea

- Three-course set lunch

- Choice of one pastry or cake

- $5 return voucher CoCre8 $45 $5/hour $480 - Ergonomic tables and chair

- Dedicated power point & USB port

- Complimentary wifi

- Pantry access

- Discussion area and booths

- Mail management

- Complimentary meeting room hours (two hours, for monthly pass users only)

- Complimentary printing of 40 B&W pages per month (monthly pass users only) Orchard 9am to 6pm



24/7 for monthly pass users Crane $20 $2/hour $99 (single location entry), $129 (multi-location entry) - Unlimited daily access

- Limited membership privileges

- Changing room & shower

- Concierge service

- Weekly complimentary fitness classes (monthly pass users only)

- 25 per cent discount off space/room rentals (monthly pass users only)

- Free B&W printing (monthly pass users only)

- Up to 10 per cent F&B discount (monthly pass users only) Fort Canning 9am to 7pm CROSSCOOP $18 $2/hour $214 - Free wifi

- Printing services Telok Ayer 9am to 6pm (weekdays) Furama Riverfront Hotel $28 (daily) $2.07/hour $380 (guaranteed seats) - Complimentary wifi

- Free-flow coffee, tea and juices for pass holder and one guest

- $15 dining credits ($150 for monthly pass)

- Complimentary meeting space

- Complimentary parking

- Concierge service

- Discounted dining privileges Outram Park 9am to 10:30pm $15 (twilight) $1.25/hour - - Free wifi

- Complimentary parking

- Courier service

- Discounted dining privileges 8pm to 8am Genius Central $18++ (four hours) $4.50/hour - - Free wifi

- Dedicated workstation

- Comes with $18 F&B credit for dine-in on the same day Telok Ayer 8am to 9pm (Mon to Sat)

8am to 4pm (Sun) $35++ (eight hours) $4.37/hour - Free wifi

- Dedicated workstation

- Comes with $35 F&B credit for dine-in on the same day Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore $16 (millennium I Package) $1.60/hour - - Free wifi

- Free-flow coffee/tea, juices and soft drinks

- Free 30 B&W printing

- Complimentary parking

- Complimentary mail service Tiong Bahru, Outram Park 8am to 6pm $28 (millennium II Package $2.80/hour Includes all of the above and

- Free usage of gym

- Complimentary one set of bento lunch (chef's choice) or two choices of snacks from Alfresco Mox @ Scape $30 $3.75/hour $180 for 10 days - Free wifi

- Access to living room area, social pantry, microwave, postage & mailing services, concierge services Somerset 12pm to 8pm Orchard Hotel $9.90 $1.65/hour - - Free wifi

- One pot of coffee or tea

- Complimentary 10 B&W printing

- Complimentary parking

- Complimentary mail service Orchard 8am to 2pm (Mon to Fri) The Great Room $0 (Free trial of up to two days available) - $330 - Free wifi

- Multiple discussion areas

- Meeting rooms

- Reception counter Somerset 9am to 6pm (weekdays) Vertical Space $25 $2/hour $200 (hot desk), $250 (fixed desk) - Free wifi

- Co-sharing of meeting rooms

- Free packing

- Pantry access

- Helpdesk support

- Free locker space for monthly users Pioneer 8:30am to 9pm

Carlton Hotel

PHOTO: Carlton Hotel Singapore

Price: $25/day (basic package), $45/day (premium package)

Amenities: Complimentary wifi, free-flow coffee or tea

Closest MRT: Bras Basah, City Hall

Operating hours: Up to eight hours of usage

CoCre8

PHOTO: CoCrea8

Price: $45/day

Amenities: Complimentary wifi, dedicated power point & USB port, pantry access, discussion area & booths

Closest MRT: Orchard Road

Operating hours: 9am to 6pm

Crane

PHOTO: Crane

Price: $20/day

Amenities: Unlimited daily access, limited membership privileges, changing room & shower, concierge service

Closest MRT: Fort Canning

Operating hours: 9am to 7pm

CROSSCOOP

PHOTO: CROSSCOOP

Price: $18/day

Amenities: Free wifi, printing services

Closest MRT: Telok Ayer

Operating hours: 9am to 6pm

Furama Riverfront Hotel

PHOTO: Furama Riverfront

Price: $28/day (daily pass), $15/day (twilight pass)

Amenities: Complimentary wifi, free-flow coffee, tea, and juice for pass holder and one guest, $15 dining credits, complimentary meeting space, complimentary parking, free weekday admission to Waka Waka for one child, concierge service

Closest MRT: Outram Park, Tiong Bahru

Operating hours: 9am to 10:30pm, 8pm to 8am for twilight pass

Genius Central

PHOTO: Genius Central Singapore

Price: $18++/day for four hours ($18 F&B credit), $35++/day for eight hours ($35 F&B credit), F&B credits available for dine-in orders on the same day

Amenities: Free wifi and dedicated workstation

Closest MRT: Telok Ayer

Operating hours: 8am to 9pm (Mon to Sat), 8am to 4pm (Sun)

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Price: $16/day (millennium I package), $28/day (millennium II package)

Amenities: Free wifi, free-flow coffee/tea, juices and soft drinks, complimentary 30 B&W printing, complimentary parking, complimentary mail service

Additional benefits for the millennium II package includes:

Free usage of gym

Complimentary one set of Bento lunch (chef choice) or two choices of snacks from Alfresco

Closest MRT: Tiong Bahru, Outram Park

Operating hours: 8am to 6pm

Mox @ Scape

PHOTO: The Mox Co

Price: $16/day (millennium I package), $28/day (millennium II package)

Amenities: Free wifi, access to living room area, social pantry, microwave, postage & mailing services, concierge services

Closest MRT: Somerset

Operating hours: 12pm to 8pm

Orchard Hotel

PHOTO: Millennium Hotels

Price: $9.90/day

Amenities: Free wifi, one pot of coffee/tea, complimentary 10 B&W printing, complimentary parking, complimentary mail service

Closest MRT: Orchard

Operating hours: 8am to 2pm

The General Room

PHOTO: The General Room

Price: $0 (free trial up to two days), otherwise monthly pass available at $330/month

Amenities: Free wifi, meeting rooms, individual ergonomic desks, reception area

Closest MRT: Somerset

Operating hours: 9am to 6pm

Vertical Space

PHOTO: Vertical Space

Price: $25/day

Amenities: Free wifi, co-sharing of meeting rooms, help desk support, free parking, access to pantry

Closest MRT: Pioneer

Operating hours: 8am to 2pm

This article was first published in Seedly.