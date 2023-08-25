Check out Mercedes-Benz's new pop-up store at Raffles City

Mercedes-Benz Singapore has opened the doors to their latest pop-up store at Raffles City in the heart of the central business district.

Unlike Mercedes' Concept store at Great World City, the "Crafted for the Future: The Mercedes-Benz Showcase" is held in a temporary space that will only be open from the 24th to the 30th of August 2023. Following that, visitors can check out Mercedes' latest electric vehicle on display from the 1st to 3rd of September 2023.

Located at #01-01 of Raffles City Shopping Centre, visitors can get up close and personal with Mercedes-Benz's electric offerings ranging from the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, the Mercedes-EQ EQS, the Mercedes EQE as well as the brand's MFA2-platform based EVs; the EQB and EQA.

In addition to the car displays, the showcase also includes art installations, constructed of parts recycled and repurposed from the now-defunct concept store at Great World City. Crafted by environmental artist Zen Teh, the "Land, Sea and Air" sculpture consists of three towers with faceted sides dominated by recycled wood and mirrors that depict Mercedes' three-pointed star logo when viewed from the top.

The showcase also includes upcycled furniture from TANCHEN Studio. The "Reincarnation" furniture pieces are comprised of disposed, recycled and repurposed parts from Mercedes vehicles such as seat belts, wiring lumes, timing belts and even infotainment screens (watch out for fingerprints, though).

The immersive pop-up store will also play host to several craft workshops that include scent pouch-making classes (using recycled Japanese fabrics), as well as a key tag making class that lets participants customise their own recycled denim accessories.

Mercedes-Benz Singapore is also offering test drives of the electric vehicles on display, so prospective customers may experience Mercedes's EV offerings by booking a test drive. Fair warning though, there are a limited number of slots. So fastest fingers first.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.