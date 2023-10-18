Checking in? This hell-themed hotel in China provides visitors an otherworldly Halloween experience

Halloween is just around the corner, and 'tis the season for haunted houses.

While most people enjoy such festive attractions, the usual complaint is that the scares don't last long enough. But what if we told you that you can stay over in a haunted house where the scares never end?

Located in Chongqing, China, Kuimeilou is a horror-themed hotel which is in fact a large-scale immersive game theatre that offers accommodation.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the horror hotel experience was shared on Douyin, China's equivalent of TikTok, by the hotel's owner, who mentioned that there are dozens of themed rooms in her 20,000 sq m establishment.

The six-storey building features several 'haunted' rooms designed to send shivers down your spine.

In an interview, a staff member from the hotel mentioned that the coffin room is one of their scarier accommodation options, along with a ghost marriage-themed honeymoon room and a room filled with dozens of dolls.

The horror hotel's decor draws inspiration from an original mystery story set in 1930s China, and during your stay, you'll encounter staff members who'll play the role of non-player characters.

The staff member also described Kuimeilou as a large-scale version of "ju ben sha," which translates to "script killing" in English.

This interactive murder mystery concept - which includes live action role-playing elements - is popular in China and is akin to an escape room, where players work to solve a crime in a meticulously decorated environment for an immersive experience.

The rooms are equipped with various mechanical coffin devices aimed at scaring guests.

These devices are operated by staff members between 5pm and 1am daily.

If you find the experience too terrifying, you can contact the staff to turn off the devices or change to a different room.

The price for the coffin room is 999 yuan (S$186.96) per night, while the cheapest room in the hotel is priced at 499 yuan.

On Douyin, Kuimeilou has gained a lot of attention, with 39,000 likes and a following of 21,000.

One netizen described the hotel's theme as a blend of a haunted house and a mental hospital.

While another user humorously asked, "Can I spend money with Hades coins?" implying that paying with hell money would be more fitting given the scary experience.

Another visitor to the hotel mentioned that she cried during the experience.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023

If you want something remotely comparable, then Halloween Horror Nights by Universal Studios Singapore is calling your name.

This year, there will be three scare zones and five haunted houses, with two special collaboration houses — The Weeknd: After Hours til Dawn Nightmare and Netflix's All of Us Are Dead.

There will also be two live shows — Judgement Day and The Hacker: Game Over.

Tickets are $79 for non-peak nights and $89 for peak nights.

READ ALSO: Live it up like Shrek: Now you can rent his swamp on Airbnb for free

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.