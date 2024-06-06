Chef Bob opens new stall in Yishun with TikToker Koocester, selling Indonesian-style noodles and Ramly burgers

Yishun just became a whole lot more exciting.

On Sunday (June 2), two new stalls by famous local folk opened at container-style coffeeshop Lepak One Corner by Yassin Kampung.

One is Singabola Chicken Rice, which is by local actor Peter Yu and influencer Simon Khung.

The other is Bobmi, founded by celebrity chef Shahrizal Salleh—better known as Chef Bob—and local TikToker Koocester.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7bit43hwzZ/?hl=en[/embed]

Bobmi specialises in Indonesian-style noodles bakmi.

This comes in flavours like Bobmie Original ($6.90), Bobmie Sambal Ijo ($7.90) and Bobmie Sambal Geprek ($7.90).

There are also rice renditions of these flavours like Nasi Bobmi Original ($6.90), Nasi Bombi Sambal Ijo ($7.90) and Nasi Bobmi Sambal Geprek ($7.90).

Other menu items that may pique your interest include Ramly burgers with options like chicken, beef, fish and prawn patties.

Apart from that, Bobmi has several Western food options like Grilled Chicken Chop ($10.90), Sausage Aglio Olio Pasta ($9.90) and Grilled Lamb Chop ($18).

AsiaOne has reached out to Chef Bob for more details.

Their first R&D process

A Reel uploaded on June 3 onto Bobmi's Instagram page shows what went down during the stall's very first R&D session.

Chef Bob, Koocester and the managing director of Yassin Kampung, Winson Ng, had gathered in a kitchen to try out some recipes.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7wIJpiBOFC/?hl=en[/embed]

After whipping up several dishes, they sat down together and did a taste test.

"A lot of hard work has been put in," Koocester said.

To get more feedback, Chef Bob even asked a random group of young men in their 20s to try the food.

"Give your honest opinion. This R&D is very important! So that we know what our customers want," said Chef Bob.

He had also asked them to rate it out of 10—and the score was quite good!

The trio then discussed factors like business operations, prices, opening hours and their stall's logo.

Address: 1001 Yishun Industrial Park A, #01-1001, Singapore 768743

Opening hour: Daily, 11am to 12am

ALSO READ: I try Peter Yu and Simonboy's chicken rice, here's whether I'd travel over an hour to Yishun for it

melissateo@asiaone.com