With all the time we've been spending cooped up at home, why not utilise it by making recipes from one of Asia's best pastry chefs, Janice Wong!

The founder of Janice Wong Singapore, the ace chef spoke to theAsianparent to share her top five favourite recipes: Consomme with Dumplings, Mussel White Wine Yuzu Pot, Roasted Beef with Yuzu Hollandaise and Yuzu Shiso Condiment are some of her favourites.

But since she's known for her expertise in confectionery, she also added that she equally loves a Shortcake and Travel Cake as well.

Chef Janice Wong shares her top 5 favourite recipes

In hopes that her creations will "help lift moods and inspire" just as did it for her, these delicious picks will surely add flavour and sweetness to your kitchen.

As for perfecting it like her, Janice Wong says, "For any chef, consistency is key. These are your own creations that you should be proud of! Be willing to invest time into the creation and experimentation process and your efforts will shine through eventually."

So here are chef Janice Wong's famous and favoured recipes.

1. Consommé with dumplings

PHOTO: Pexels

Ingredients

For the yuzu consommé:

300g chicken bones, roasted golden brown

1 onion, roasted

40g carrot, cut in wheels

60ml yuzu juice

3g sea salt

For the pasta:

100g flour

10g sweet paprika powder

50g egg

5ml olive oil

1g salt

For the filling:

80g cream cheese

10g parmesan cheese

For the garnish:

20g spring onion, sliced

10ml yuzu oil

16 daikon coins

How to cook

Place roasted chicken bones, onions and carrots into a pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 45 minutes. Strain and season with sea salt and yuzu juice. Mix all the ingredients for the filling and roll into eight balls of 10-12g each. Mix all pasta ingredients together and work the dough for four minutes. Rest dough for a minimum of one hour. Roll dough for two to three minutes, top with filling and wrap into rectangular dumplings. Boil the dumplings in salt water. Heat the yuzu consommé. Dress in deep plate and garnish with spring onions, daikon and yuzu oil.

2. Mussel White Wine Yuzu Pot

PHOTO: Pexels

Ingredients

40 mussels, big

40g onion, diced

30ml olive oil

40g butter

40ml yuzu juice

50ml white wine

How to cook

Sauté onions in a pot with olive oil over medium heat. Add white wine and bring it to a boil. Add mussels to the pot and cover, cook until mussels open up. Remove mussels, add butter and yuzu juice and emulsify. Reserve yuzu white wine liquid as sauce for glazing. Serve 10 mussels per person and glaze with sauce.

3. Roasted Beef with Yuzu Hollandaise and Yuzu Shiso

PHOTO: Pexels

For the roasted beef:

Ingredients

800g beef rib or tenderloin

50g yuzu hollandaise*

6g sea salt

50ml grapeseed oil

1 serving yuzu shiso condiment

How to cook

Season beef with sea salt and sear with oil and hot pan. Roast in oven at 160 degrees until medium-rare. Slice and serve with yuzu hollandaise and yuzu shiso condiment.

For the yuzu hollandaise:

Ingredients

10g onion, sliced

2g garlic

20ml yuzu juice

30ml water

20g egg yolk

180g butter, melted

2g sea salt

2g sugar

How to cook

Reduce yuzu juice, water, garlic and onion by half. Strain and add yolk, sea salt and sugar. Return to heat and whisk until a ribbon stage. Whisk butter in slowly.

4. Shortcake

PHOTO: Unsplash

For the sponge:

Ingredients

200g eggs

75g flour, sifted

125g sugar

10ml yuzu juice

5g yuzu zest (optional)

How to cook

Whisk eggs and sugar until ribbon stage. Fold in sifted flour, zest and juice. Grease 9” x 11” sheet pan and place baking paper over it. Pour mixture into sheet pan. Bake at 180 degrees for nine to 12 minutes.

For yuzu whipped cream:

Ingredients

200ml cream

10g icing Sugar

5ml yuzu juice

15g yuzu compote

1 shiso leaf, cut

How to cook

Cut shiso leaf into small pieces. Whip cream and icing sugar together. Fold in yuzu juice. Fold in yuzu compote and shiso leaf pieces. Boil the peel three times. Cut it into fine brunoise. Place peel, juice and segments into a pot. Add sugar and pectine and bring it to a boil till it’s reduced to a viscous texture.

To make the compote, you need:

30ml yuzu juice

30g yuzu segments

50g yuzu peel

25g sugar

1g pectine NH

5. Travel cake

PHOTO: Pexels

Ingredients

250g eggs

250g sugar

150g sour cream

250g flour

5g baking powder

125g butter

3g sea salt

20g yuzu peel (optional)

For imbibing syrup:

50ml yuzu juice

200ml sugar syrup (1:1)

For yuzu glaze:

300g icing sugar

60ml yuzu juice

How to cook

Mix flour with baking powder. In a mixing combine the eggs with sugar, sea salt and sour cream. Mix well on medium speed. Add melted butter, flour mix and mix well on low speed. Fold in yuzu peel (optional). Place in a well-greased pan. Bake at 170 degrees for 50-60 minutes. Imbibe with yuzu syrup. Leave it to cool down. Mix yuzu juice and icing sugar in a whisking machine. Whisk until smooth. Glaze pound cake with yuzu glaze.

