With all the time we've been spending cooped up at home, why not utilise it by making recipes from one of Asia's best pastry chefs, Janice Wong!
The founder of Janice Wong Singapore, the ace chef spoke to theAsianparent to share her top five favourite recipes: Consomme with Dumplings, Mussel White Wine Yuzu Pot, Roasted Beef with Yuzu Hollandaise and Yuzu Shiso Condiment are some of her favourites.
But since she's known for her expertise in confectionery, she also added that she equally loves a Shortcake and Travel Cake as well.
Chef Janice Wong shares her top 5 favourite recipes
In hopes that her creations will "help lift moods and inspire" just as did it for her, these delicious picks will surely add flavour and sweetness to your kitchen.
As for perfecting it like her, Janice Wong says, "For any chef, consistency is key. These are your own creations that you should be proud of! Be willing to invest time into the creation and experimentation process and your efforts will shine through eventually."
So here are chef Janice Wong's famous and favoured recipes.
1. Consommé with dumplings
Ingredients
For the yuzu consommé:
- 300g chicken bones, roasted golden brown
- 1 onion, roasted
- 40g carrot, cut in wheels
- 60ml yuzu juice
- 3g sea salt
For the pasta:
- 100g flour
- 10g sweet paprika powder
- 50g egg
- 5ml olive oil
- 1g salt
For the filling:
- 80g cream cheese
- 10g parmesan cheese
For the garnish:
- 20g spring onion, sliced
- 10ml yuzu oil
- 16 daikon coins
How to cook
- Place roasted chicken bones, onions and carrots into a pot and cover with cold water.
- Bring to a boil and simmer for 45 minutes.
- Strain and season with sea salt and yuzu juice.
- Mix all the ingredients for the filling and roll into eight balls of 10-12g each.
- Mix all pasta ingredients together and work the dough for four minutes.
- Rest dough for a minimum of one hour.
- Roll dough for two to three minutes, top with filling and wrap into rectangular dumplings.
- Boil the dumplings in salt water.
- Heat the yuzu consommé.
- Dress in deep plate and garnish with spring onions, daikon and yuzu oil.
2. Mussel White Wine Yuzu Pot
Ingredients
- 40 mussels, big
- 40g onion, diced
- 30ml olive oil
- 40g butter
- 40ml yuzu juice
- 50ml white wine
How to cook
- Sauté onions in a pot with olive oil over medium heat.
- Add white wine and bring it to a boil.
- Add mussels to the pot and cover, cook until mussels open up.
- Remove mussels, add butter and yuzu juice and emulsify.
- Reserve yuzu white wine liquid as sauce for glazing.
- Serve 10 mussels per person and glaze with sauce.
3. Roasted Beef with Yuzu Hollandaise and Yuzu Shiso
For the roasted beef:
Ingredients
- 800g beef rib or tenderloin
- 50g yuzu hollandaise*
- 6g sea salt
- 50ml grapeseed oil
- 1 serving yuzu shiso condiment
How to cook
- Season beef with sea salt and sear with oil and hot pan.
- Roast in oven at 160 degrees until medium-rare.
- Slice and serve with yuzu hollandaise and yuzu shiso condiment.
For the yuzu hollandaise:
Ingredients
- 10g onion, sliced
- 2g garlic
- 20ml yuzu juice
- 30ml water
- 20g egg yolk
- 180g butter, melted
- 2g sea salt
- 2g sugar
How to cook
- Reduce yuzu juice, water, garlic and onion by half.
- Strain and add yolk, sea salt and sugar.
- Return to heat and whisk until a ribbon stage.
- Whisk butter in slowly.
4. Shortcake
For the sponge:
Ingredients
- 200g eggs
- 75g flour, sifted
- 125g sugar
- 10ml yuzu juice
- 5g yuzu zest (optional)
How to cook
- Whisk eggs and sugar until ribbon stage.
- Fold in sifted flour, zest and juice.
- Grease 9” x 11” sheet pan and place baking paper over it.
- Pour mixture into sheet pan.
- Bake at 180 degrees for nine to 12 minutes.
For yuzu whipped cream:
Ingredients
- 200ml cream
- 10g icing Sugar
- 5ml yuzu juice
- 15g yuzu compote
- 1 shiso leaf, cut
How to cook
- Cut shiso leaf into small pieces.
- Whip cream and icing sugar together.
- Fold in yuzu juice.
- Fold in yuzu compote and shiso leaf pieces.
- Boil the peel three times.
- Cut it into fine brunoise.
- Place peel, juice and segments into a pot.
- Add sugar and pectine and bring it to a boil till it’s reduced to a viscous texture.
To make the compote, you need:
- 30ml yuzu juice
- 30g yuzu segments
- 50g yuzu peel
- 25g sugar
- 1g pectine NH
5. Travel cake
Ingredients
- 250g eggs
- 250g sugar
- 150g sour cream
- 250g flour
- 5g baking powder
- 125g butter
- 3g sea salt
- 20g yuzu peel (optional)
For imbibing syrup:
- 50ml yuzu juice
- 200ml sugar syrup (1:1)
For yuzu glaze:
- 300g icing sugar
- 60ml yuzu juice
How to cook
- Mix flour with baking powder.
- In a mixing combine the eggs with sugar, sea salt and sour cream.
- Mix well on medium speed.
- Add melted butter, flour mix and mix well on low speed.
- Fold in yuzu peel (optional).
- Place in a well-greased pan.
- Bake at 170 degrees for 50-60 minutes.
- Imbibe with yuzu syrup.
- Leave it to cool down.
- Mix yuzu juice and icing sugar in a whisking machine.
- Whisk until smooth.
- Glaze pound cake with yuzu glaze.
