Chic, fuss-free ways to decorate your home this Chinese New Year, according to an interior stylist

The living room of local interior designer and founder of EGG3, Mike Tan.
PHOTO: Home & Decor
Home & Decor

With Chinese New Year just a few weeks away from Christmas, switching from one seasonal look to another is as easy as making small changes to your existing decor. Interior stylist Mike Tan shares his tips on fuss-free decorating.

1) LESS IS MORE

Small details can make a big impact when implemented in the right areas. In this corner of Mike's living room, he added a bouquet of festive flowers, along with little trinkets, to liven up the room.

2) LET YOUR HOME DO THE TALKING 

PHOTO: Home&Decor

Don't let the festive decorations overtake the look of your domain. Your regular interior decor should remain the focal point regardless of the occasion, so do not let the decorations overpower your space.

3) MAKING A STATEMENT

PHOTO: Home&Decor

Instead of filling up the entire space with CNY touches, concentrate on creating a key decorative element to set the scene. Mike's red floral centrepiece on his dining table is instantly eye-catching, and gets his home primed for festivities.

4) TIE THE LOOK TOGETHER

PHOTO: Home&Decor

"Always ensure that your festive decorations fit seamlessly in with the look of your home. When in doubt, always think less is more." - Mike Tan, interior stylist and founder of EGG3

5) APARTMENT CHIC

PHOTO: Home&Decor

Instead of festive decorating, consider keeping your home well-maintained as a way to celebrate every day of the year. The little touches in Mike's bedroom help to anchor the look of the space while making it feel cosier and more inviting as well.

