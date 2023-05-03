Chic or nah? Netizens shocked by Bottega Veneta's latest $2,700 'brown paper bag' drop

The world of luxury fashion can be mind boggling at times.

Bottega Veneta's latest bag is a good case in point.

Meet The Small Brown Bag, a paper bag-like accessory that comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of $2,730.

One quick look and you might think it's an actual brown bag made of paper, what with its kraft colour.

Despite its appearance, the uni-sex bag is actually made of 100 per cent calfskin leather, with delicate stitchings and a suede lining inside.

So, is it an ingenuous design or downright pedestrian?

Netizens puzzled

A TikTok video posted last Sunday (April 30) by user Fishmeatdie puts the spotlight on the luxury brand's brown bag, which apparently retails for RM8,250 (S$2,469) in Malaysia.

The comments section was filled with bewilderment, to say the least.

Shocked at the cost, one user wondered if this was a social experiment.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/fishmeatdie

Some found the design uninspiring and mentioned that it could be easily replicated.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/fishmeatdie

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/fishmeatdie

With that said, a few appreciated the minimalistic design.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/fishmeatdie

Remember the iconic blue tote bag?

This is not the first time a luxury brand caused a stir.

In 2017, Balenciaga made headlines for its Arena extra-large shopper tote.

While it might have resembled Ikea's $1 Frakta shopping bag, Balenciaga's iteration was going for US$2,145 (S$2,983).

Also it was made from blue wrinkled, glazed leather, unlike the furniture giant's bags, which are made of plastic.

And soon after in the same year, Balenciaga upped the ante by releasing its very own shopping bag.

Except instead of paper, the bag was made of calfskin and metal, and it was going for US$1,100.

READ ALSO: Brunch and luxury handbags: Coach opens its first-ever cafe in Singapore

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.