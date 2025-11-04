Chick-fil-A to make Asia debut at Bugis+ on Dec 11

After its announcement in October last year, Chick-fil-A is finally landing in Singapore on Dec 11 with a permanent store at Bugis+, the US fast food chain announced in a press release on Tuesday (Nov 4).

This will be Chick-fil-A's first permanent store in Asia, and the menu will consist of iconic favourites like the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries, a variety of milkshake flavours, full range of Chick-fil-A sauces as well as a new Spicy Chili Sauce developed exclusively for Singapore.

The Bugis+ outlet will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 10pm and closed on Sundays, offering dine-in and takeaway service.

Its closure on Sundays is a tradition started by the chain's founder Truett Cathy, who wanted to give employees a day to rest, spend time with family and worship if they wished to, according to the restaurant.

The Singapore restaurant is owned and operated by local franchisee Chyn Koh, who has more than two decades of experience in the F&B industry.

Chick-fil-A is also planning to give back to the local community and celebrate the opening of its first outlet with a $25,000 donation to The Food Bank Singapore.

They will also donate an additional $25,000 to the organisation for each new restaurant opened in Singapore.

The new Singapore Chick-fil-A outlet will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table programme, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local non-profit partners.

It has helped create more than 42 million meals globally, the restaurant said.

For its Singapore outlet, the surplus food will support beneficiaries of The Food Bank Singapore.

The restaurant will also be creating between 60 and 80 new job opportunities as its owner Chyn aims to provide pathways for growth and upward mobility.

"Opening Chick-fil-A's first restaurant in Asia is both an incredible honour and responsibility, and I am personally dedicated to leading it with heart," he said.

"For me, this is more than operating a business. It's about building a space where care is genuine, team members are supported to grow and every guest can enjoy great food while feeling truly welcome and valued."

Address: Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street, #01-19, Singapore 188067

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Monday to Saturday)

