Hello again, Singapore: Chick-fil-A to open its first restaurant here in 2025

It's the news we've all been waiting for.

Chick-fil-A is coming to Singapore and this time, it won't just be a pop-up event.

The US fast-food chain announced, in a press release on Thursday (Oct 17), that it will be opening its first outlet here in late 2025.

It has more than 3,000 outlets globally and this will be its first entry into the Asian market.

The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Singapore marks the beginning of the company's 10-year, US$75 million (S$98 million) investment locally, the press release stated.

At the time of writing, the exact location of its first outlet in Singapore has not been announced.

What we do know is that Chick-fil-A is looking to open two more outlets here by the end of 2026.

Chick-fil-A (Asia) stated that it is also currently accepting "expressions of interest" for individuals who are keen to be "the first independent Chick-fil-A franchise owner-operator" in Singapore.

In June, more than 1,000 people in Singapore enjoyed the iconic Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich at a three-day pop-up event at Esplanade Mall.

Patrons at the event were not expected to pay for their meal, with Chick-fil-A asking for a $10 donation instead.

Their efforts helped generate $30,000 for Community Chest, the philanthropy and engagement arm of National Council of Social Service.

Chick-fil-A noted that the event allowed it to be introduced to the community as well as gain an understanding of customer preferences in the region.

What to expect

Chicken sandwiches on the menu? Well, that's almost a given.

Based on what we munched on at the pop-up event, Chick-fil-A's Chicken Sandwich will likely be the star menu item here, too.

There's also a spicier version on the US menu but we'll have to see if that makes its way here.

Waffle Potato Fries would likely accompany the chicken sandwiches, along with the many sauces — Chick-fil-A Sauce, Honey Mustard Sauce, Garden Herb Ranch Sauce, and a Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce — which we got to try at the event last year.

amierul@asiaone.com