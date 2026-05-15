Chin Mee Chin Confectionery to open first branch after a century

After a hundred years in business, Chin Mee Chin Confectionery is opening its very first branch.

The new outlet is slated to open at Nex mall in the third quarter of 2026, 8days reported on Friday (May 15).

Diners can look forward to enjoying classic menu items such as cream horns, chiffon cakes, luncheon meat buns, and of course, their famous kaya toast.

The original store at Katong will continue to serve customers.

Popular for its kaya toast and traditional sock-brewed kopi, the establishment is one of Singapore's original coffee shops and has been in business at Katong since 1925.

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery shuttered in 2018 and was revived in 2021 by F&B company Ebb & Flow Group, who currently manages it with the founder's family, consisting of Sharon Tan and her mother.

Last year, the eatery celebrated its 100th anniversary, which coincided with SG60, with a series of activities for three months. It also introduced a new menu as well as exclusive merchandise.

AsiaOne has reached out to Chin Mee Chin Confectionery for more details.

Address: 23 Serangoon Central, #B2-60/61, Singapore 556083

[[nid:718763]]

melissateo@asiaone.com