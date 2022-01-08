Chinese horoscopes 2022: What will the Year of the Tiger bring you in love, sex and relationships

Everyone wants a happy and enduring relationship, filled with love and understanding. But sometimes life gets in the way!

As we welcome the Year of the Tiger, we got the experts at Way Fengshui Group to figure out how your love life will be affected in the year ahead.

Nothing is set in stone, and your common sense will still guide you in life, but the theory of fengshui is that knowing what lies ahead can help you to stay mindful and avoid relationship pitfalls.

2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger. According to the Chinese zodiac, Tigers are brave, ambitious, analytical, restless – and sometimes a bit reckless. Like an apex predator in the jungle, they take what they want. Obviously this energy has some pros and cons for relationships.

The good news is that the Water Tiger is considered the most open-minded and calm of the Tigers. Like any Tiger, they love new experiences. But even while they are striving to make changes, they stay calm and logically think through problems.

Water Tigers usually don’t get mad, even in difficult situations. They’re ready to accept new ideas, and can look at things objectively. The element of Water softens the character of the Tiger, and makes them more charitable and philanthropic.

Water Tigers can be very perceptive about people’s true feelings and needs, so this can be a year of new beginnings that make the world better for everyone.

So if you’re interested to find out what this emotionally charged year means for your horoscope sign when it comes to love, sex and relationships, read on.

Rat (born in 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rising stress levels can affect all relationships, and Rats tend to be quite high-strung. You are smart and hardworking, but you sometimes doubt yourself. This makes you panic and in your anxiety you can push away the people who love you.

Do your best this year to keep you must keep your mood in check. Be kind and patient to your partner – they are trying to help you. Showing your care with the occasional gifts or surprises can improve your relationship.

Tiger years are not especially great for Rats. But even without zodiac lucky stars, you can thrive in 2022, thanks to the love and support of your partner and loved ones. A Rat with a stable family is a happy Rat.

When it comes to love and sex, Rats are likely to get attention from the opposite gender. Your emotions are running high this year, so you may fall in love too hard and fast.

Don’t rush into a relationship too quickly. Wait and watch what they do to help you – not what they say. Let their honest actions guide your heart.

Ox (born in 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Good news! According to the Chinese horoscope system the Ox enjoys flourishing romantic luck under the blessings of the Marriage Star. That means others are more likely to be attracted to you!

If you are a single Ox, you’ll enjoy good marriage prospects, with opportunities to find your life partner. If you have been dating for a while, this might be the year you consider settling down.

Any prior conflicts will be resolved and your relationship luck looks to be stable.

When it comes to your sex life, this is a good year of Ox to plan an addition to the family. For married couples, be extra mindful to carve out time for your family amid your busy schedule – especially as this is a good year of Ox to plan an addition to the family.

Tiger years tend to be sociable, and you may be out and about a lot in 2022. Do keep your partner informed of your whereabouts when you head out, to ensure their peace of mind. Better yet, go out as a couple and have fun together.

Tiger (born in 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tigers generally enjoy being in the spotlight, but it can also bring extra pressure. According to fengshui, a clash with the Grand Duke star can increase your stress and insecurity, in turn affecting your mood.

You may find that you are too easily tempted to snap at your family members, and they can cause conflicts with your loved ones. Tiger’s constant restlessness can be a pain. Consider taking a walk when you feel unsettled.

For Tigers in a relationship, do remember to be appreciative of your partner’s efforts and never take things for granted. Confide in him or her and do your best to be more trusting of each other.

Tigers are naturally shrewd and are usually very good judges of character. But this year is so full of energy and emotion, you may be tempted to trust the wrong person.

If you are looking for a life partner or a loving relationship, try to be more discerning. Don’t get carried away by emotions and try to rush a relationship – let it develop naturally.

Show them that you are ambitious to do well in life. and give potential partners the chance to show their support. Or is it more about what you can do for them?

Single or married, every effort counts in a relationship. The key to avoiding a love crisis is to stay sincere and make good on promises.

Rabbit (born in 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

You’re in luck this year according to your Chinese horoscope! However, things are not as easy as they it seem, with the Bad Romance Star lurking around.

Under its influence, you should be careful not to be blinded by emotions or swayed by lavish but insincere gifts.

For Rabbits in 2022, collaboration is the name of the game, at work, and in your social life. Single Rabbits should keep a lookout for like-minded individuals at work. Don’t be afraid to take the initiative if you meet a prospective partner.

Everyone will be busy this year, so if you are coupled up and planning to get married – or you are already married – do make time for your partner.

Plan romantic dates together, or take some staycations together. Do what you need to do to keep love alive. If you’re tempted to look for a new romance outside the home, think twice, so you can avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Dragon (born in 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Your Chinese horoscope faces some challenges in love this year. Poor romance luck may cause singles to feel terribly alone at times, and couples may quarrel easily.

But now that you know this, you can try to stay aware and maintain your composure when situations arise.

Dragons often don’t bother to explain themselves, but this is not the year to keep silent. Stony silences can easily lead to misunderstandings that cause couples to drift apart. To rectify relationship issues, keep an open mind and try to clarify matters.

Emotions run high this year, which means it’s easy to wallow in melancholy and feel lonely. Instead of moping around at home, single Dragons may consider joining interest-based activities to meet like-minded friends.

This is a great year for self-improvement for you, so you can start that course or hobby you’ve always wanted to try. If you meet someone interesting, don’t try to rush romance, just enjoy being together and take it further from there.

Those born in the year of the Dragon are a strong bunch. You can overcome any challenges this year with the support of your loved ones and friends.

Be strategic this year and plan out dates and fun activities to show your partner how much you care for them. You’re a strong Dragon, but you do best with understanding and love around you.

Snake (born in 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

In the Chinese horoscope system, lucky stars elevate your relationship luck in 2022. To make the most of this good fortune, try to shed the Snake habit of overthinking and keeping things to yourself.

Single Snakes are likely to meet a potential partner who is pragmatic and caring, but you must not mistake a benefactor or friend for a suitor.

You will meet a lot of helpful people in 2022, but not all of them are looking for romance. If you can stay relaxed and wait to see what develops, it will help you avoid awkward situations and relationship disputes.

Snakes in a relationship will enjoy a stable time together – you may even start discussing marriage.

Do pay heed to your words and actions in love, because according to your Chinese horoscope various unlucky stars can trigger conflicts and misunderstandings.

Snakes tend to worry too much, and this can lead to cross words. So married Snakes will do best if they can be more tolerant and avoid exchanging hurtful words.

Tap into your natural Snake diplomatic skills instead. Maintain the spark in your marriage by exploring new activities together from time to time.

Horse (born in 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Mindless meddling from family members may affect your relationship. Try to be more understanding and trusting of your partner instead of blindly believing others’ words. It is best to stay open and be honest with each other to resolve all challenges.

For single Horses, why not keep your options open and pay attention to your environment for a potential partner? This is a good year to meet new people, after all.

If you are already in a relationship, you can get closer to your partner by taking the time to plan some romantic surprises. Don’t neglect each other just because you are busy galloping along with work and life.

This year, the unrelenting pace of life and off-hand remarks from naysayers may make you feel tired and disheartened at times. Don’t let them get to you, otherwise your relationships may be affected.

Goat (born in 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Relationships, sex and love are well-starred for Goats in 2022, according to the Chinese horoscope. Your zodiac sign is influenced by the Happiness Star this year.

So if you have been dating for a while, you may find marriage is on the cards.

Married couples and single Goats share similar good fortune in romance this Year of the Tiger. Your love life is thriving and you may consider expanding your family.

Singles are likely to meet a potential partner. First impressions are important, so why not get a makeover or join a gym, like you’ve been promising yourself for so long?

Your flourishing relationship luck will also bring you into contact with more like-minded friends and potential collaborations. Needless to say, you should avoid being too friendly with the opposite gender if you’re married, or it may bring unnecessary conflicts.

Long hours at work will help you advance your career. But they cam also cause strain your family life and misunderstanding with your spouse.

Bear in mind the value of a good work-life-family balance. Take time to relax with your family so you stay close and connected.

Monkey (born in 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

As far as your Chinese horoscope goes, in 2022 it looks like your career will flourish. Your quick Monkey mind will help you pivot to find new solutions. You may be rewarded at work with substantial bonuses and benefits.

However, you may feel overwhelmed juggling so many work commitments and this can put a strain on your relationship.

According to the Chinese horoscope, Monkeys are influenced by the Separation Star this year. To maintain the closeness in your marriage, discuss with your partner ways to keep the communication going and the love alive.

The Tiger year is made for socialising. And Monkeys are generally sociable and popular anyway. So single Monkeys can easily meet like-minded individuals this year through mutual friends. But don’t try to rush things.

Emotions run high this year, so you can be easily overwhelmed with feelings. Instead, take time to interact with your potential partner. Get to know them better before you give your heart away. For those who are planning to get married, don’t forget to choose an auspicious wedding date.

Clever Monkeys enjoy working hard to provide for their spouse and family – but you do like to be noticed as well.

Why not plan a few events that bring folk together but also allow you to enjoy your well-deserved time in the spotlight? Karaoke night, anyone?

Rooster (born in 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Get ready to strut your stuff in 2022. According to the Chinese horoscope, the Year of The Tiger is full of romance and relationship luck for Roosters. Romance in the air for single and married Roosters alike!

Single Roosters just need to open the door to romance. Consider joining more club activities to make more friends. You may meet your prospective partner and start a lively and enjoyable relationship.

Married Roosters will also get along well with their partners. You’ll enjoy each other’s company. To keep your relationship blossoming, try new experiences together.

However, risky activities such as rock climbing or surfing should be avoided this year. And in between all the fun new activities, build in time for intimacy and physical love. You deserve it.

If you’re married but feeling lonely or stressed, don’t hesitate to share your thoughts with your spouse. Learning how to give and take goes a long way, and open communication is the key that can bring you closer to each other.

Dog (born in 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

The Year of the Tiger brings ups and downs to everyone. According to the Chinese horoscope system, Dogs are not blessed with many lucky stars in 2022. This can make you prone to distractions and discomfort. At times you may feel dull, lonely, and cut off from your partner.

Before you think the year’s a goner, there’s always a silver lining. According to fengshui teaching, Dogs are full of courage and idealism.

And this year is your chance to improve your relationship with your loved ones. Kick the habit of passivity and indifference. Take the initiative in love.

Your effort to make changes and try new things with your partner will bring you closer to each other.

Nobody says it’s going to be easy all the time, but Dogs know that problems can be resolved with mutual patience, kindness and sincerity.

Singles Dogs may not give much thought to relationship matters this year. Instead you may prefer to focus on self-development and your work. That’s fine, but do make time for socialising with your friends. as well.

Pig (born in 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

In 2022 Lady Luck shines on those born in the Year of the Pig! According to the Chinese horoscope system, you’re blessed with numerous lucky stars this year.

According to fengshui, the Relationship Star can guide you to better communications with others. You’ll find it easier to find the right words and put people at ease.

Both single and married Pigs will find it easier this year to foster harmonious relationships.

Single Pigs will find this a great year for socialising, and you may find your potential partner in your social circle. If you’re been in a relationship for a while, it will go so well that you my discuss marriage.

Married Pigs will also enjoy harmonious time with their partner, and may get ready to welcome a new addition to the family.

But while your love life looks rosy, you must not become complacent or careless. in fengshui teaching, the Obstacle and Dispute stars are just around the corner, so mindless actions and words can easily lead to quarrels and conflicts.

Stay mindful of the precious love life you enjoy. Keep negative thoughts at bay and show your partner how much you care for them.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.