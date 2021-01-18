Chinese New Year 2021: Top 8 reunion dinners for under $50 per person

This Chinese New Year (CNY) tradition may be a chore for some, but there’s no denying that the food is always a hit and the rowdy Yu Sheng tossing session (a subdued Chinese version of a food fight) never fails to bring families together.

If you’re scratching your head figuring out what to eat for the reunion dinner, here are a few venues with packages and home deliveries that go for under $50 per head.

Best restaurants and home deliveries for reunion dinners in Singapore 2021

Address: 1 Scotts Road, #03-12/13, Singapore 228208

Price: From $48.80 per pax

Contact: 6733 3476

Perfect for smaller gatherings, casual Chinese restaurant Xi Yan’s most affordable CNY offering is the Growth 6-Course Set Menu D. It costs about $39.80 per person, with a minimum of two diners.

If you’re sharing this year’s reunion dinner with just your immediate family, opt for the restaurant’s Good Luck 7-Course Set Menu C.

For only $48.80 per person, you’ll get to savour Shanghai braised pork belly, Henan crispy chicken skin, shrimp paste fish fillet with pomelo salad, seafood and more, on top of the restaurant’s signature salmon and ikura prosperity yu sheng.

Price: From $39.60+ per pax

Contact: Order form

This festive season, Ban Heng is offering Pen Cai with generous servings of cold crab, boiled prawns, black fish, dried oyster, smoked slice duck meats, roast chicken, braised meats, Chinese sausage, cured wax meats and sea moss at only $238+ that serves four to six pax under their Reunion Home Delivery Menu.

Additionally, each order of Pen Cai comes with a complimentary assorted seafood claypot (consisting of superior shark’s fin, whole abalone, sea cucumber, dried scallops, mushrooms, top shell, pig’s trotter and lettuce) and Yu Sheng platter.

Address: Various outlets

Price: From $49.30++ per pax

Contact: Depending on outlet

One of the most popular Chinese eateries in Singapore with 13 outlets scattered across the island is Dian Xiao Er. Patrons are known to flock here for the herbal roast ducks.

This CNY, indulge in the restaurant’s Auspicious Set A, which consists of its signature dish, along with fish maw soup, prawn and mushroom with pumpkin and cheese broth and more, listed below:

The entire set boasts eight courses and serves three to 10 people. Opt for the three to five pax package, priced respectively at $49.33, $49.50 and $49.60 per person.

Price: From $33.50+ per pax

Contact: Order form

Surprisingly, Paradise Group’s Beauty In The Pot has the most affordable reunion dinner bundle out of this whole list — their “takeaway only” Longevity package has 21 ingredients and serves up to eight pax — all at an affordable rate of only $268, which amounts to $33.50 per person.

Here’s the full list of what’s included:

Things to take note of:

Soup bases are only included with purchase of sets

Steamboat pot is not provided

Condiments to be ordered separately

Enjoy 15 per cent off self pick-up orders

Prices are subject to 7 per cent GST

A surcharge of $3 will be applied for delivery orders from Feb 5 to 13, 2021 (CNY week) and Feb 14, 2021 (Valentines Day).

Price: From $39.47 per pax

Contact: Order form

If you’re a Singaporean, you would’ve definitely heard of Neo Garden Catering and their high quality catering services and delectable dishes since the early 90s.

Their popular CNY reunion dinner menus are back this year, catering to larger families with 8 to 10 people. What’s available under $50 per head is the Happiness Reunion Set ($394.70 for 8 to 10 pax, $39.47 per pax) and Longevity Reunion Set ($458.90 for 8 to 10 pax, $45.89 per pax)

Each catering menu features eight dishes, including the Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng as well as popular items such as Imperial Prawn Ball, Cantonese-style Har Lok Prawn, Dang Gui Roasted Duck, Fortune Chestnut Chicken and more.

Address: 54 Chin Swee Road, #07-23, Singapore 160054

Price: From $47++ per pax

Contact: 6532 5266

At Red Star Restaurant, you’ll find some of the best Cantonese dim sum in Singapore served traditionally from push carts. Come the festive season, it’ll also offer set menus for gatherings of up to 8 people.

We recommend the $188++ set for 3 to 4 people, which includes five courses featuring a raw fish, shark’s fin with crab meat, roasted USA duck, fried ee noodles and pork ribs.

Address: 1. 541 Orchard Road, Liat Towers #05-01, Singapore 2388812. 238 Thomson Road, Velocity@Novena Square #03-09/10, Singapore 307683

Price: From $44++ per pax

Contact: 6538 2992, 6734 3788

Honour those New Year resolutions and opt for a healthier menu for the reunion dinner. At LingZhi, you’re free to feast guilt-free on its vegetarian offerings. It offers eight set menus, but the ones that are below $50 per head are Sets A and C.

Set A is a five-course meal for two at $88++ ($44++ each), including a vegetarian Yu Sheng, double-boiled soup with yellow fungus and peach jelly.

The six-course Set C, priced at $188++ for four and $288++ for six, features mushroom truffle bisque and General Tso’s monkey head mushroom with broccoli. Oh, did we also mention that this set comes with a complimentary TungLok gift?

Price: From $42 per pax

Contact: Order form

This popular hotpot chain needs no introduction. Choose between Sets B, C and D, priced respectively at $42, $49.66 and $46 per person for your family reunion this CNY.

Set B (4 pax) includes:

Fish Ball With Roe

Crab Sticks

Sliced Fish

Signature Mashed Shrimp

Fish Roe Stuffed Beancurd

Lotus Root

Black Pork

Fresh Tofu

Sweet Potato Vermicelli

Golden Mushroom

Asparagus Lettuce

Tofu Slices

Pork Ball

Crown Daisy

Double Hotpot

Set C (6 pax) includes:

Pork Belly

Signature Mashed Shrimp

Sliced Fish

Mini Sausage

Chicken Slice

Seafood Platter

Quail Eggs

Black Pork

Luncheon Meat

Golden Mushroom

Crown Daisy

Sweet Potato Vermicelli

Fresh Aorta

Fresh Tofu

Mushroom Combination Platter

Fried Tofu Skin

Assorted Meat Balls & Mashed Meat

Taro

Asparagus Lettuce

Pork Jowl

Crab Sticks

Chinese Yam

Double Hotpot

Set D (8 pax) includes:

Pork Belly

Fresh Aorta

Sliced Fish

Chicken Slice

Aussie Sliced Lamb Shoulder

Luncheon Meat

Fried Crispy Fish Skin

Black Pork

Mini Sausage

Signature Mashed Shrimp

Handmade Shrimp Cakes

Pork Jowl

Chinese Bullfrog

Pork Ball

Fried Tofu Skin

Spinach

Konjac Thread

Kelp

Asparagus Lettuce

Seafood Platter

Mushroom Combination Platter

Sweet Potato Vermicelli

Fresh Tofu

Beancurd Skin

Crown Daisy

Crab Sticks

Assorted Meat Balls & Mashed Meat

Golden Mushroom

Double Hotpot

Things to take note of:

There is a $20 flat delivery fee.

Only pre-orders for Sets B, C and D are available during CNY period.

Before you make that reunion dinner order, remember to source for the best cash back credit card to make the payment. After all, getting some money back is also a form of good fortune for the year ahead.

