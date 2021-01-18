Chinese New Year 2021: Top 8 reunion dinners for under $50 per person

The year of the Ox is almost upon us, which can only mean one thing. It’s time to get ready to exchange pleasantries with all those aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins that you’ve not seen in a while, as you prepare for a grand yearly reunion.
This Chinese New Year (CNY) tradition may be a chore for some, but there’s no denying that the food is always a hit and the rowdy Yu Sheng tossing session (a subdued Chinese version of a food fight) never fails to bring families together.
If you’re scratching your head figuring out what to eat for the reunion dinner, here are a few venues with packages and home deliveries that go for under $50 per head.
Best restaurants and home deliveries for reunion dinners in Singapore 2021
|Restaurant
|Location
|Price
|Xi Yan
|1 Scotts Road, #03-12/13, Singapore 228208
|From $48.80 per pax
|Ban Heng
|Delivery
|From $39.60+ per pax
|Dian Xiao Er
|Various outlets
|From $49.30++ per pax
|Beauty In The Pot
|Delivery
|From $33.50+ per pax
|Neo Garden
|Delivery
|From $39.47 per pax
|Red Star Restaurant
|54 Chin Swee Road, #07-23, Singapore 160054
|From $47++ per pax
|LingZhi Vegetarian
|541 Orchard Road, Liat Towers #05-01, Singapore 238881238 Thomson Road, Velocity@Novena Square #03-09/10, Singapore 307683
|From $44++ per pax
|Hai Di Lao
|Delivery
|From $42 per pax
Xi Yan (Dine-in)
Address: 1 Scotts Road, #03-12/13, Singapore 228208
Price: From $48.80 per pax
Contact: 6733 3476
Perfect for smaller gatherings, casual Chinese restaurant Xi Yan’s most affordable CNY offering is the Growth 6-Course Set Menu D. It costs about $39.80 per person, with a minimum of two diners.
If you’re sharing this year’s reunion dinner with just your immediate family, opt for the restaurant’s Good Luck 7-Course Set Menu C.
For only $48.80 per person, you’ll get to savour Shanghai braised pork belly, Henan crispy chicken skin, shrimp paste fish fillet with pomelo salad, seafood and more, on top of the restaurant’s signature salmon and ikura prosperity yu sheng.
Ban Heng (Delivery)
Price: From $39.60+ per pax
Contact: Order form
This festive season, Ban Heng is offering Pen Cai with generous servings of cold crab, boiled prawns, black fish, dried oyster, smoked slice duck meats, roast chicken, braised meats, Chinese sausage, cured wax meats and sea moss at only $238+ that serves four to six pax under their Reunion Home Delivery Menu.
Additionally, each order of Pen Cai comes with a complimentary assorted seafood claypot (consisting of superior shark’s fin, whole abalone, sea cucumber, dried scallops, mushrooms, top shell, pig’s trotter and lettuce) and Yu Sheng platter.
Dian Xiao Er (Dine-in)
Address: Various outlets
Price: From $49.30++ per pax
Contact: Depending on outlet
One of the most popular Chinese eateries in Singapore with 13 outlets scattered across the island is Dian Xiao Er. Patrons are known to flock here for the herbal roast ducks.
This CNY, indulge in the restaurant’s Auspicious Set A, which consists of its signature dish, along with fish maw soup, prawn and mushroom with pumpkin and cheese broth and more, listed below:
The entire set boasts eight courses and serves three to 10 people. Opt for the three to five pax package, priced respectively at $49.33, $49.50 and $49.60 per person.
Beauty In The Pot (Delivery)
Price: From $33.50+ per pax
Contact: Order form
Surprisingly, Paradise Group’s Beauty In The Pot has the most affordable reunion dinner bundle out of this whole list — their “takeaway only” Longevity package has 21 ingredients and serves up to eight pax — all at an affordable rate of only $268, which amounts to $33.50 per person.
Here’s the full list of what’s included:
Things to take note of:
- Soup bases are only included with purchase of sets
- Steamboat pot is not provided
- Condiments to be ordered separately
- Enjoy 15 per cent off self pick-up orders
- Prices are subject to 7 per cent GST
- A surcharge of $3 will be applied for delivery orders from Feb 5 to 13, 2021 (CNY week) and Feb 14, 2021 (Valentines Day).
Neo Garden (Delivery)
Price: From $39.47 per pax
Contact: Order form
If you’re a Singaporean, you would’ve definitely heard of Neo Garden Catering and their high quality catering services and delectable dishes since the early 90s.
Their popular CNY reunion dinner menus are back this year, catering to larger families with 8 to 10 people. What’s available under $50 per head is the Happiness Reunion Set ($394.70 for 8 to 10 pax, $39.47 per pax) and Longevity Reunion Set ($458.90 for 8 to 10 pax, $45.89 per pax)
Each catering menu features eight dishes, including the Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng as well as popular items such as Imperial Prawn Ball, Cantonese-style Har Lok Prawn, Dang Gui Roasted Duck, Fortune Chestnut Chicken and more.
Red Star Restaurant (Dine-in)
Address: 54 Chin Swee Road, #07-23, Singapore 160054
Price: From $47++ per pax
Contact: 6532 5266
At Red Star Restaurant, you’ll find some of the best Cantonese dim sum in Singapore served traditionally from push carts. Come the festive season, it’ll also offer set menus for gatherings of up to 8 people.
We recommend the $188++ set for 3 to 4 people, which includes five courses featuring a raw fish, shark’s fin with crab meat, roasted USA duck, fried ee noodles and pork ribs.
LingZhi Vegetarian (Dine-in)
Address: 1. 541 Orchard Road, Liat Towers #05-01, Singapore 2388812. 238 Thomson Road, Velocity@Novena Square #03-09/10, Singapore 307683
Price: From $44++ per pax
Contact: 6538 2992, 6734 3788
Honour those New Year resolutions and opt for a healthier menu for the reunion dinner. At LingZhi, you’re free to feast guilt-free on its vegetarian offerings. It offers eight set menus, but the ones that are below $50 per head are Sets A and C.
Set A is a five-course meal for two at $88++ ($44++ each), including a vegetarian Yu Sheng, double-boiled soup with yellow fungus and peach jelly.
The six-course Set C, priced at $188++ for four and $288++ for six, features mushroom truffle bisque and General Tso’s monkey head mushroom with broccoli. Oh, did we also mention that this set comes with a complimentary TungLok gift?
Hai Di Lao (Delivery)
Price: From $42 per pax
Contact: Order form
This popular hotpot chain needs no introduction. Choose between Sets B, C and D, priced respectively at $42, $49.66 and $46 per person for your family reunion this CNY.
Set B (4 pax) includes:
- Fish Ball With Roe
- Crab Sticks
- Sliced Fish
- Signature Mashed Shrimp
- Fish Roe Stuffed Beancurd
- Lotus Root
- Black Pork
- Fresh Tofu
- Sweet Potato Vermicelli
- Golden Mushroom
- Asparagus Lettuce
- Tofu Slices
- Pork Ball
- Crown Daisy
- Double Hotpot
Set C (6 pax) includes:
- Pork Belly
- Signature Mashed Shrimp
- Sliced Fish
- Mini Sausage
- Chicken Slice
- Seafood Platter
- Quail Eggs
- Black Pork
- Luncheon Meat
- Golden Mushroom
- Crown Daisy
- Sweet Potato Vermicelli
- Fresh Aorta
- Fresh Tofu
- Mushroom Combination Platter
- Fried Tofu Skin
- Assorted Meat Balls & Mashed Meat
- Taro
- Asparagus Lettuce
- Pork Jowl
- Crab Sticks
- Chinese Yam
- Double Hotpot
Set D (8 pax) includes:
- Pork Belly
- Fresh Aorta
- Sliced Fish
- Chicken Slice
- Aussie Sliced Lamb Shoulder
- Luncheon Meat
- Fried Crispy Fish Skin
- Black Pork
- Mini Sausage
- Signature Mashed Shrimp
- Handmade Shrimp Cakes
- Pork Jowl
- Chinese Bullfrog
- Pork Ball
- Fried Tofu Skin
- Spinach
- Konjac Thread
- Kelp
- Asparagus Lettuce
- Seafood Platter
- Mushroom Combination Platter
- Sweet Potato Vermicelli
- Fresh Tofu
- Beancurd Skin
- Crown Daisy
- Crab Sticks
- Assorted Meat Balls & Mashed Meat
- Golden Mushroom
- Double Hotpot
Things to take note of:
- There is a $20 flat delivery fee.
- Only pre-orders for Sets B, C and D are available during CNY period.
Before you make that reunion dinner order, remember to source for the best cash back credit card to make the payment. After all, getting some money back is also a form of good fortune for the year ahead.
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.