Chinese New Year 2023 takeaways: Lo Hei, pen cai and sweet treats to enjoy at home

With restriction-free celebrations in 2023, there is no time like Chinese New Year to bring your A-game.

Between selecting the right cheongsam, packing red envelopes, and the holiday arriving earlier than usual, you probably won't have time to cook.

Thanks to these Chinese New Year takeaways, welcome the Year of the Rabbit in style whilst also impressing guests, relatives and business partners without lifting a finger.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Skip sweating over the stove and get your huat on with Lunar New Year grub pre-prepared at the award-winning Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant.

Toss to success with the Prosperity Yu Sheng (from $68) sporting auspicious ingredients like rock lobster, Hokkaido scallop, king salmon, and more.

The Wan Hao Eight Treasures Imperial Pot with Bird's Nest (from $508, serves five) also makes a return with a modern and healthier take on the traditional Pen Cai.

Folks with a sweet tooth can sink their teeth in the iconic Golden Nian Gao Tarts, now available in a velvety Cempedak Custard ($32, eight pieces) flavour, whilst the meticulously handcrafted Koi Fish ($58) desserts are perfect for wishing your clients abundance in the new year.

City Nomads readers can get 15 per cent off from now until Feb 5, 2023 with the promo code: CNMWH15 (excluding Golden Nian Gao Tarts).

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is located at Level 3, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865. The exquisite CNY takeaway treasures are available from now till Feb 5, 2023. For orders, please call +65 6831 4708, email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com or click here. At least three working days are required for pre-orders.

5 ON 25, Andaz Singapore

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit with hare-rresitable Cantonese treats, thanks to modern upscale restaurant 5 ON 25 at Andaz Singapore.

Start with the customary toss of the Prosperity Yu Sheng, with luxe toppings like Abalone (from $98++), Norwegian Salmon (from $90++), Australian Lobster and this year's new entry Bird's Nest ($118++).

Whilst the decadent treasure trove Pen Cai ($368++ for four pax, $728++ for eight pax) is unmissable brimming with premium ingredients. Expect goodies like Fish Maw, Roasted Duck and Pork, Tiger Prawns, and Shiitake Mushrooms.

5 ON 25 is located at 5 Fraser St, Level 38, Andaz Singapore 189354. The CNY offerings are available from from Jan 9, to Feb 5, 2023. For orders, please call +65 6408 1288 or visit the website.

The Boutique at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

For a fuss-free Chinese New Year celebration at home, re-create The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore's luxurious dining experience with The Capitol Kempinski Yu Sheng Platter (from $88, serves three to five) and their Signature Pen Cai ($408).

In addition to fresh Norwegian salmon and kiwi vinaigrette, you get to customise the traditional prosperity toss with more premium seafood available for add-ons, like Hiramasa Kingfish (from $18+) and Hokkaido Scallop (from $28+).

The Pen Cai, naturally, comes generously loaded with top-grade ingredients - think Australian abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber, tiger prawns, and duck sausage — simmered in an umami, aromatic sauce!

Impress family and loved ones with an exquisite range of festive gifts — from luxurious hampers (from $268) to the quintessential pineapple tarts housed in a red heritage tin box ($60).

For a modern, fuss-free dining experience, 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung serves a creatively curated four-course set lunch ($78++ per person) and five-course set dinner ($168++ per person).

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is located at 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906. CNY offerings are available Jan 9 to Feb 5, 2023. For orders, please visit the website. Island-wide delivery available from $30. 20 per cent early bird discount applies for orders made till Jan 20, 2023 for selected credit cardholders.

Yan

Known for its exquisite and soulful Cantonese flavours, Yan welcomes the year of the rabbit with a lavish spread of festive delights.

Go seafood crazy with Yàn's Signature Harvest Pen Cai (from $325+) layered with the goodness of 18 premium ingredients including live prawns, collagen-rich pork tendons, king grouper, and roast duck to herald the new year.

For convivial reunions, a delectable six-course menu ($98+ per pax; min four pax) featuring classic Cantonese fare is set to impress.

Yan is located at #05-02 National Gallery Singapore 1 St Andrew's Road Singapore 178957. The CNY offerings are available from now till Feb 5, 2023. For orders, please click here. An advance notice of one day is required.

Madame Fan

Immerse in the season of togetherness, and spring as Madame Fan invites diners to indulge in lush blooms from the secret garden.

Gastronomes with an eye for artistic storytelling and modern Cantonese dishes can expect elegantly designed dishes incorporating a curated selection of edible flowers.

The takeaway selection this year includes troves of Poon Choi (from $428), Rosy Yu Sheng with Crispy Salmon Fish Skin (from $108) and celebratory set menus.

The Happiness Sharing Set ($1,288) is the ideal pick for groups of eight whilst the Joy Tasting Set is perfect for individual portions at just $108.

Madame Fan is located at 32 Beach Rd, The NCO Club, Singapore 189764. The CNY offerings are available from Jan 9 to Feb 5, 2023. Enjoy 15 per cent early bird discount privilege for Poon Choi and Rosy Yu Sheng when you order by Jan 8, 2023. For orders, please click here.

Lime Restaurant, Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Hop into the Year of The Rabbit with the Lime Restaurant at Parkroyal Collection Pickering.

Home reunions just got exciting with the Lime on the Go menu, available for dinning at home — expect a loaded sizzling pot of The Reunion Pen Cai (from $338) abundantly filled with baby abalones, sea cucumber, roasted duck and pork.

Whilst the Smoked Salmon Fortune Yu Sheng ($68), Braised Eight Treasure Pork Knuckle ($68)and Fragrant Glutinous Rice ($45), are the quintessential seasonal favourites to enjoy with the company of loved ones.

Lime Restaurant is located at Parkroyal Collection Pickering Singapore, 3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289. The CNY offerings are available from now to Feb 5, 2023. UOB, DBS, Citibank and American Express cardholders enjoy 10 per cent savings till Feb 5, 2023 for orders made online. For orders, click here.

Man Fu Yuan, InterContinental Singapore

Kick off the new year beginnings at InterContinental Singapore's Michelin-recommended Chinese restaurant — Man Fu Yuan.

Amongst the luxurious selection of Lunar New Year delights, you'll be sinking your teeth in the new Roasted London Duck with Pineapple and Abalone ($198) braised to perfection with Chinese spices and accompanied by a team of extravagant ingredients.

The Dongjiang Style Salted Baked Chicken ($68) takes cue from the Qing dynasty, and is is prepared by encasing the chicken in a tasty salt crust.

Annual crowd-picks like Man Fu Yuan Abundance Treasure Pot ($468), and Happiness Yusheng (from $88) also make their much-awaited return.

Man Fu Yuan is located at InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road Level 2, Singapore 188966. The CNY offerings are available from now to Feb 5, 2023. for Citibank, UOB, HSBC, OCBC and DBS card members and ICON members enjoy 20 per cent off for festive goodies for online purchases till Jan 10, 2023, and 10 per cent off from Jan 11 to Feb 3, 2023. For orders, click here.

Path

PHOTO: City Nomads

Nothing better to say hello to the year of the rabbit than sweet treats.

Impress guests, both big and small, with Chef Marvas' playful take on the traditional French king's cake.

Available for takeaway at Path the unique Prosperity 8 Treasure Galette des Rois ($88), each bite reveals the umami flavours of savoury glutinous rice mixed with premium ingredients such as scallops, Australian abalone and Iberico pork encased in tender puff pastry.

Wrapped in a bright red packaging, it's great for gifting.

Path is located at 12 Marina Boulevard, Tower 3, #01-05/06 Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore 01898. The CNY Galette is available for order from Jan 9 to 28, 2023 (collection from Jan 16 to 28, 2023). A notice of three business days is required.

Colony Bakery, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

PHOTO: City Nomads

Give way to auspicious tidings this new year through an assortment of handcrafted prosperity goodies and hampers at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore's Colony Bakery.

Apart from the Boston Lobster, Sea Whelk and Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng at $198, think elegantly packed Pineapple Tarts ($35.70), Chilli Prawn Rolls ($23.80), and Chicken Floss Samosa ($23.80).

On the other hand, the Auspicious ($598), Fortune ($298), or Prosperity ($198) hampers, which include a bottle of Remy Martin VSOP or Chilean Mas Andes Merlot are ideal for gifting.

Colony Bakery is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Ave., Singapore 039799. The CNY offerings are available from now to Feb 5, 2023. Citibank, DBS, HSBC, OCBC, and UOB credit card members enjoy 10 per cent off from Jan 7 to 20, 2023. For orders, click here.

Janice Wong Singapore

Chinese New Year calls for good desserts to complete the celebrations, and award-winning pastry chef Janice Wong will ensure the best of treats this year.

In her Lunar New Year 2023 collection, expect reinterpreted customary holiday treats with a creative gourmet flair.

Amongst the loot is the limited-edition rich Rabbit Chocolate Sculpture ($50), with crispy chocolate-coated nuts, as well as the Chinese New Year Cakes ($10 each) in the shapes of a mandarin orange, a beautiful white rabbit, a firecracker and a traditional red square.

The Chocolate Koi Fish ($58) convey wishes for good fortune, filled with 76 per cent dark chocolate and packed with crunchy candy.

Janice Wong Singapore has outlets in Great World, i12 Katong, and Paragon. The CNY offerings are available now. For orders, click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.