Christmas 2020: Best last-minute gifts for your last-minute meet-ups

You might have settled all your gifts for the upcoming holiday season. But with phase 3 upon us, and group-gathering numbers increasing to eight people from Dec 28, 2020 (plus, the 12 days of Christmas to get through), you might not have factored in gifts for the extra three friends.

We’ve got some last-minute gift ideas here, and we love that they come nicely packaged so you won’t need to fuss with wrapping paper.

Last-Minute Christmas Gift #1: Estee Lauder Repair & Renew Skincare Collection, $192

This three-piece skincare routine is all your giftee needs for glowing skin. The Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion hydres and preps the skin, the iconic Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex erases signs of ageing while the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery gets eyes bright.

Available at Estee Lauder boutiques, counters and Lazada.sg

Last-Minute Christmas Gift #2: Chantecaille Luminescent Eye Shades in Zebra and Crane, $87

Sparkle and shine with these new additions to the brand’s Vanishing Species collection of gorgeous iridescent eye colours. The gel-powder formula contains pure-peal particles that instantly bring light to the eyes.

Plus, you’ll be doing good when you buy these pearlescent eyeshadows. Part of the sale proceeds from each new shade will benefit its corresponding foundation – Grevy’s Zebra Trust and the Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association.

Available at Chantecaille counters at Takashimaya D.S, Tangs at Tang Plaza and Tangs.com

Last-Minute Christmas Gift #3: Kiehl’s Ultra Lovin’ Set, $52

Get stronger skin with this three-piece skincare set – Iris Extract Treatment Essence to hydrate and gently exfoliate the skin, Vital Skin Strengthening Super Serum to strengthen the skin barrier, and Ultra Facial Cream to nourish skin and keep lines away. Comes packed in a fully recyclable gift bag adorned with happy whimsical illustrations. So cheery!

Available at Kiehl’s stores

Last-Minute Christmas Gift #4: Dior Sparkling Couture Eyes and Lips Makeup Palette Essentials for Sparkling Eyes and Lips, $107

A pretty palette that has everything to create festive looks for the season: three eyeshadows and two lip colours. Plus, it’s slim enough to slip into the bag for touch-ups on-the-go too.

And for a truly luxurious touch, you can even get the gift personalised at the Dior Engraving Atelier by adding initials or a name. Or level up with customised embroidery on an exclusive Dior pouch too.

Available at select Dior Beauty boutiques (#B2-44/46 IonOrchard; #02-05 Jem)

Last-Minute Christmas Gift #5: Rouge Hermes Limited Edition Collection, $111 each

[MU/SE BEAUTY] HERMES // Rouge Hermès 2020 Autumn-Winter Limited Edition Collection Rouge Hermès再献新口红 随着爱马仕Rouge... Posted by Muse Media Asia on Monday, August 17, 2020

Who doesn’t love receiving a gift in an orange box? This season, get pretty in pink with the limited edition Rouge Hermes lip colours. In a palette of three wearable rosy shades – Rose Ombre (satin), Rose Pommette (satin) and Rose Nuit (matte), each is a delicate hue that is the perfect finish touch to any outfit.

Available at Hermes boutiques and Hermes.com/sg/en