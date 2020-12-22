Christmas 2020: Best last-minute gifts for your last-minute meet-ups

You might have settled all your gifts for the upcoming holiday season. But with phase 3 upon us, and group-gathering numbers increasing to eight people from Dec 28, 2020 (plus, the 12 days of Christmas to get through), you might not have factored in gifts for the extra three friends.
We’ve got some last-minute gift ideas here, and we love that they come nicely packaged so you won’t need to fuss with wrapping paper.
Last-Minute Christmas Gift #1: Estee Lauder Repair & Renew Skincare Collection, $192
This three-piece skincare routine is all your giftee needs for glowing skin. The Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion hydres and preps the skin, the iconic Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex erases signs of ageing while the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery gets eyes bright.
Available at Estee Lauder boutiques, counters and Lazada.sg
Last-Minute Christmas Gift #2: Chantecaille Luminescent Eye Shades in Zebra and Crane, $87
Sparkle and shine with these new additions to the brand’s Vanishing Species collection of gorgeous iridescent eye colours. The gel-powder formula contains pure-peal particles that instantly bring light to the eyes.
Plus, you’ll be doing good when you buy these pearlescent eyeshadows. Part of the sale proceeds from each new shade will benefit its corresponding foundation – Grevy’s Zebra Trust and the Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association.
Available at Chantecaille counters at Takashimaya D.S, Tangs at Tang Plaza and Tangs.com
Last-Minute Christmas Gift #3: Kiehl’s Ultra Lovin’ Set, $52
Get stronger skin with this three-piece skincare set – Iris Extract Treatment Essence to hydrate and gently exfoliate the skin, Vital Skin Strengthening Super Serum to strengthen the skin barrier, and Ultra Facial Cream to nourish skin and keep lines away. Comes packed in a fully recyclable gift bag adorned with happy whimsical illustrations. So cheery!
Available at Kiehl’s stores
Last-Minute Christmas Gift #4: Dior Sparkling Couture Eyes and Lips Makeup Palette Essentials for Sparkling Eyes and Lips, $107
A pretty palette that has everything to create festive looks for the season: three eyeshadows and two lip colours. Plus, it’s slim enough to slip into the bag for touch-ups on-the-go too.
And for a truly luxurious touch, you can even get the gift personalised at the Dior Engraving Atelier by adding initials or a name. Or level up with customised embroidery on an exclusive Dior pouch too.
Available at select Dior Beauty boutiques (#B2-44/46 IonOrchard; #02-05 Jem)
Last-Minute Christmas Gift #5: Rouge Hermes Limited Edition Collection, $111 each
Who doesn’t love receiving a gift in an orange box? This season, get pretty in pink with the limited edition Rouge Hermes lip colours. In a palette of three wearable rosy shades – Rose Ombre (satin), Rose Pommette (satin) and Rose Nuit (matte), each is a delicate hue that is the perfect finish touch to any outfit.
Available at Hermes boutiques and Hermes.com/sg/en
Last-Minute Christmas Gift #6: Sulwhasoo Essential Lip Serum Stick Holiday Ornament in 01 Apricot Serum and 04 Rose Red, $50
Pucker up with Sulwhasoo’s nourishing Lip Serum. Infused with camellia oil, safflower complex and apricot kernel oil, it leaves lips soft and smooth, and with a subtle wash of colour. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous ornament packaging that looks so pretty on the Christmas tree too.
Available at Sulwhasoo stores, counters and Tangs.com
Last-Minute Christmas Gift #7: Yours Starry Night Duo, $50
Restore and renew the skin while you drift off to lala-land with this antioxidant-enriched duo. It consists of the potent vitamin C Drop of Light Serum and the moisture-boosting Milky Way Night Cream for a glowing complexion when you wake.
Available at Lovefromyours.com
Last-Minute Christmas Gift #8: Saturday Skin Take Control Peptide Skincare Set, $55
A fun pink-hued skincare set to get the glow on. The Pore Clarifying Toner smoothes and refines skin texture with 10 per cent glycolic acid, the Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream illuminates tired eyes, and the Waterfall Glacier Water Cream infuses skin with moisture for a bright and supple complexion.
Available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg
Last-Minute Christmas Gift #9: Fresh Lip Ornament Set, $78
Getting healthy, kissable lips just got easier. This lip set features a collection of six of the brand’s best-selling lip treatments with tints from hot pink to sunny red, and of course everyone’s fave, the Advanced Therapy Treatment.
Available at Fresh boutiques, Sephora stores and Sephora.sg
Last-Minute Christmas Gift #10: The Body Shop Winter Jasmine Duo, $18
Keep your body soft and smooth with festive-scented pair. The Body Scrub sloughs off dead skin cells while the Body Cream nourishes and hydrates. Also includes a bath lily for a mini DIY spa treat.
Available at The Body Shop stores
ALSO READ: Last-minute Christmas presents
This article was first published in Her World Online.