Christmas buffets 2023: Top 10 Singapore hotels to stuff yourself silly at (from $64/pax)

So you've wrapped your Secret Santa gifts, decorated the Christmas tree, and soaked in the Yuletide atmosphere around the island. Now, what's next?

Yep, it's time to put your exercise and diet regimen on hold because the festive feasting is about to begin.

Whether you're a charcuterie connoisseur, a roast turkey aficionado, or a fruit cake fan, you're bound to love one (or more) of these Christmas buffets that have made it on our list.

Starting from just $64, here's where to make your reservations this Christmas 2023.

Note: All prices stated in this article are before GST and service charge, unless otherwise stated.

Christmas buffets 2023: Top 10 hotels to feast at in Singapore

Restaurant/Hotel Lunch Dinner One-Ninety Restaurant, Four Seasons Singapore $64 to $248 $198 Greenhouse, Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore $118 $72 to $118 Element, Amara Singapore $78 $108 Lime, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering $78 to $118 $118 Clove, Swissôtel The Stamford $78 to $118 $88 to $128 Food Capital, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel $78 to $108 $98 to $118 Estate, Hilton Singapore Orchard $82 to $ 198 $98 to $198 Edge, Pan Pacific Singapore $85 to $148 $118 to $208 Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott South Beach $88 to $178 $118 to $178 Basilico, Conrad Singapore Orchard $148 to $238 $198 to $238

*Prices above do not include GST and service charge, and exclude top-ups for alcoholic beverages.

1. One Ninety Restaurant, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore (from $64)

All we want for Christmas is a decent feast and some shopping, but the impending GST hike and economic slowdown has got many of us thinking twice about splurging. Nevertheless, we'd suggest celebrating the festive season over a hearty semi-buffet or full buffet spread at One-Ninety Restaurant. Here are the festive menus and their prices:

Festive Weekend Semi-Buffet

Dec 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2023, 12pm to 2.30pm

From $118++ per pax

Festive Weekday Lunch

Dec 1 to 30, 2023, 12pm to 2.30pm

$64 ++ to $128++ per pax

Christmas Weekend Brunch

Dec 23 to 24, 2023, 12pm to 3pm

$198++ to $318++ / $98++ for children aged 5-12

Christmas Eve Dinner

Dec 24, 2023, 6pm to 10.30pm

$198++ to $318++ / $98++ for children aged 5-12

Christmas Buffet Brunch

Dec 25, 2023, 12pm to 3pm

$248++ to $388++ / $98++ for children aged 5-12

Guests can look forward to a seafood extravaganza and a charcuterie station of curated and cured meats. Your kids are going to love the dessert station's gingerbread house and their own kids' corner buffet selection. Call 6831-7653 to make reservations or reserve your table online.

Address: 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646

2. Greenhouse, Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore (from $72)

For four glorious days from Dec 24, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024, you can tuck into a wonderful festive spread at the hotel’s lush, forest-themed restaurant multi-ethnic buffet restaurant, Greenhouse.

Greenhouse serves international cuisine with a healthy mix of different cuisines. From deep fried Thai pandan chicken in their Thai kitchen to sashimi platters in their Japanese one, there's no doubt Greenhouse covers a lot of Asian fare. On top of that, expect Christmas classics like roasted turkey and honey baked ham, as well as sweet festive treats like Buche De Noel, marzipan stollen, and mincemeat pies.

Christmas Eve Brunch

24 Dec 2023, 12pm to 3pm

$118++ per adult / $59++ per child (6 to 11 years old)

Christmas Eve Dinner

24 Dec 2023, 6pm to 9.30pm

$118++ per adult / $59++ per child (6 to 11 years old)

Christmas Day Lunch

25 Dec 2023, 12pm to 2.30pm

$72++ per adult / $34++ per child (6 to 11 years old)

Christmas Day Dinner

25 Dec 2023, 6pm to 9.30pm

$118++ per adult / $59++ per child (6 to 11 years old)

View Greenhouse's festive menus to check out all that’s on offer this Christmas.

Ready to dine? Visit their website to make reservations.

Address: 1 Laguna Golf Green, Singapore 488047

3. Element, Amara Singapore (from $78)

Enjoy international cuisine festive buffet offerings at Amara Singapore's Element from now till Christmas Day.

This year's highlights include oven roasted turkey, honey orange glazed ham, baked crab and seafood, beef rendang minang, and Christmas log cakes & fruit cakes. We had to generalise a little because there’s a lot packed into this buffet — view the full menus to see more details!

Festive Lunch Buffet

Mondays to Saturdays, 12pm to 2.30pm

$78++ per adult, $38++ per child

Festive Dinner Buffet

Mondays to Saturdays, 6pm to 9pm

$108++ per adult, $58++ per child

Christmas Lunch Buffet

24 & 25 December, 12pm to 2.30pm

$78++ per adult, $38++ per child

Christmas Dinner Buffet

24 & 25 December, 6pm to 9pm

$108++ per adult, $58++ per child

You can secure your table at Element this Christmas season by booking online.

Address: 165 Tg Pagar Rd, Level One Amara Singapore, Singapore 088539

4. Lime, ParkRoyal Collection Pickering (from $78)

Head to Lime for a delectable all-you-can-eat holiday feast featuring sumptuous dishes such as crustacean bisque, chicken parmigiana, and slow roast pork loin in sweet red pepper sauce.

Of course, a Christmas buffet wouldn't be complete without classics like roast turkey, marbled beef loin, yule logs, and a gingerbread spiced chocolate fudge cake! For a lighter selection, Lime is also offering a festive afternoon tea with festive treats like Christmas Bauble Au Chocolat and a Coconut Mango Petit Log Cake.

Here are Lime’s offerings this Christmas 2023:

Festive Weekday Buffet Lunch

Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm

$78++ per adult / $39++ per child

Festive Weekday Buffet Dinner

Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 9.30pm

$118++ per adult / $59++ per child

Festive Weekend Buffet Brunch

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday, 12.30pm to 3pm

$118++ per adult / $59++ per child

Festive Weekend Buffet Dinner

Friday and Saturday, Eve of Public Holiday, 6pm to 9.30pm

$118++ per adult / $59++ per child

Festive Afternoon Tea

Monday to Friday, 3pm to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday, 3.30pm to 5.30pm

From $98++

To book your table at Lime, call 3138 2251, email dining.prsps@parkroyalcollection.com, WhatsApp +65 9859 0681, or make your reservation online.

Address: 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289

5. Clove, Swissôtel The Stamford (from $78)

This holiday season, Clove invites you to relish some of the most tantalising global flavours with its glorious seafood selection and their "vitality and aquaponics salad bar" — a salad bar made atas with aquaponics greens, some cheese and Mediterranean dips.

Of course, they'll also bring their Christmas classics live station to the table, which includes roasted turkey with cranberry sauce and chestnut stuffing as well as rum glazed gammon ham. You can also expect local delights such as a rich seafood laksa at a live DIY station.

But what I'm most excited about is their Festive Chocolate Buffet, which is basically their festive buffet but with chocolate dominating the dessert selections. As someone with a sweet tooth and a perpetual craving for chocolate, this sounds like an absolute dream! 55per cent Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Sable, 72 per cent Grand Cru Chocolate Yule Log, anyone?

View Clove's festive menus online to see the full spread.

Now, let’s talk prices. Here's a breakdown of their festive buffet offerings this Christmas:

Festive Lunch Buffet (Monday to Saturday)

Dec 1 to 30, 2023 (excluding Dec 24 and 25)

Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm

Saturday, 12.30pm to 3pm

$78++ per adult / $39++ per child

Festive Dinner Buffet (Monday to Thursday)

1 to 30 Dec 2023 (excluding 24 and 25 Dec)

Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 10pm

$88++ per adult / $44++ per child

Festive Chocolate Lunch and Dinner Buffet

1 to 30 Dec 2023 (excluding 24 and 25 Dec)

Friday and Saturday, 6pm to 10pm

Sunday, 12.30pm to 2.30pm

$98++ per adult / $49++ per child

Special Festive Lunch Buffet (Christmas, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve)

24, 25 and 31 Dec 2023, 12.30pm to 3pm

$118++ per adult / $59++ per child

Special Festive Lunch Buffet (Christmas, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve)

24, 25 and 31 Dec 2023

First seating: 5pm to 7.30pm

Second seating: 8.30pm to 11pm

$128++ per adult / $64++ per child

Make your online reservations or call 6431 6156 for enquiries.

Address: Level 2, 2 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178882

6. Food Capital, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel (from $78)

Grand Copthorne Waterfront's buffet restaurant, Food Capital, is offering a pretty value-for-money spread this festive season. From $78++, you'll get seafood on ice (including Irish oysters for dinner seatings!), festive cuts (turkey, pork knuckle, lobster thermidor), Asian selections (anything from golden salted egg crab to sushi), and festive desserts (fruit cake, panettone pudding, and more). The spread isn't quite as wide as that for some other buffets on this list, but Food Capital's price point is also slightly lower.

Festive Buffet (Now till Jan 1, 2024, excluding Dec 25, 2023)

Lunch (Monday – Sunday): $78++ per adult / $39++ per child

Dinner (Sunday – Wednesday): $98++ per adult / $49++ per child

Dinner (Thursday – Saturday): $108++ per adult / $54++ per child

Christmas Buffet

24 Dec 2023, dinner: $118++ per adult / $59++ per child

25 Dec 2023, lunch: $108++ per adult / $54++ per child

25 Dec 2023, dinner: $118++ per adult / $59++ per child

View their full menu online to explore their full range of festive offerings. If you’re keen to book a table, you can make a reservation online.

Address: 392 Havelock Rd, Singapore 169663

7. Estate, Hilton Singapore Orchard (from $82)

In August earlier this year, my family visited Estate to celebrate my mum's birthday. Expectations were high, and we weren't disappointed.

Even as I was being led to our table, I knew this was going to be a good buffet from their selection of cheeses alone. The cheese wheels seemed to take up an entire wall! Throw in a seasonal avocado bar, fresh oysters, hearty cuts of sashimi, more desserts than I had stomach space for, and I was a very happy customer that day.

This Christmas, Estate is adding beef wellington, a live Raclette station, Christmas Spiced Churros and Gingerbread Ice Cream to their menu, among tons of other dishes. From my experience, the food at Estate is excellent-sure, I liked some dishes more than others, but there wasn't any dish that I didn't like. I bet their festive offerings, too, are going to hit the spot.

Food aside, one unique point about Estate is that they have roving entertainers who'll visit each table and entertain you while you eat. We had a magician come to ours that day, performing a series of tricks that for the life of me I couldn't figure out. He was a warm, friendly presence and didn't feel at all like the sort of entertainment that intruded on a meal; the magician was very much part of the entire favourable experience at Estate.

This Christmas 2023, festive carollers, and Santa are joining their roving magicians by way of entertainment. Even the single magician who visited our table that day brightened the atmosphere, so I can only imagine the yuletide joy carollers and Santa are going to bring too!

If I've convinced you to give Estate’s festive buffet a try this Christmas season, here are your options:

Daily Festive Buffet Lunch Experience

Dec 1 – 23 and Dec 26 – 30, 2023, 12pm to 2.30pm

Monday to Thursday: $82++ per adult

Friday and Saturday: $88++ per adult

View menu

Daily Festive Buffet Dinner Experience

Dec 1 – 23 and Dec 26 – 30, 2023, 6.30pm to 10pm

$98++ per adult

View menu

Estate also has special festive menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve Champagne Brunch

Dec 24, 2023, 12pm to 3pm

$158++ per adult

Highlights: Santa Claus & Live Magician

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Dec 24, 2023, 6.30pm to 10pm

$198++ per adult

Highlights: Festive Carolling, Santa Claus & Live Magician

Christmas Day Brunch

Dec 25, 2023, 12pm to 3pm

$198++ per adult

Highlights: Festive Carolling & Santa Claus

Christmas Day Dinner Buffet

Dec 25, 2023, 6:30pm to 10pm

$108++ per adult

Highlights: Santa Claus

Make your reservation online.

Address: 333 Orchard Rd, Level 5, Singapore 238867

8. Edge, Pan Pacific Singapore (From $85)

Enjoy a delectable spread of holiday delights at Edge this Christmas and dig into celebratory goodies including signature succulent roasts, freshly-harvested seafood and yuletide classics. Here are their menus, prices and applicable dates this holiday season:

Weekday Festive Lunch (daily)

Dec 1 to 31, 2023 (except Dec 25, 2023), 12pm to 2.30pm

From $85++ per adult | $42.50++ per child (6 to 12 years old)

View full menu

Festive Dinner (daily)

Dec 1 to 31, 2023 (except Dec 24, 25 & 31, 2023), 6pm to 10pm

From $118++ per adult | $59++ per child (six to 12 years old)

View full menu

Saturday Festive Brunch (Saturdays)

Dec 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2023, 12pm to 3pm

From $98++ per adult | $49++ per child (six to 12 years old)

View full menu

Sunday Festive Brunch (Sundays)

Dec 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2023, 12pm to 3pm

$148++ per adult | $74++ per child (6 to 12 years old) | $37++ per infant (3 to 5 years old)

View full menu

You can contact Edge at 6826 8240 for reservations or make reservations online.

Address: 7 Raffles Blvd, Level 3 Pan Pacific, Singapore 039595

9. Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott South Beach (from $88)

Eat, drink and be merry at JW Marriott South Beach's buffet haven, Beach Road Kitchen. This season, they're doing a seafood take on their Christmas buffet with fresh seafood prepared in various styles. You can also savour more traditional festive delights such as roast turkey and truffle maple glazed gammon ham, as well as stuff yourself with Asian classics such as laksa and crispy garlic baby lobster.

Leave some lots of space in your belly for some kyoto matcha log cake, a lychee martini gateau, ice cream live station, green chocolate fountain, and a live Japanese chocolate Nutella Imagawayaki station.

Festive Lunch

Nov 23, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024

$88++ per adult / $44++ per child (six to 12 years old)

Festive Dinner

Nov 23, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024

$118++ per adult / $58++ per child (six to 12 years old)

Festive Brunch (Sundays)

Nov 23, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024

Sundays, 12pm to 3pm

$128++ per adult / $64++ per child (six to 12 years old)

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Dec 24 and 31, 2023

First seating: 5pm to 7.30pm

Second seating: 8.15pm to 10.45pm

$178++ per adult / $88++ per child (six to 12 years old)

Christmas Day

Dec 25, 2023

First seating: 11.30am to 1.45pm

Second seating: 2.15pm to 4.30pm

Dinner: 6pm to 10pm

$178++ per adult / $88++ per child (six to 12 years old)

After you're done browsing Beach Road Kitchen’s festive menus, book your table online.

Address: 30 Beach Road Singapore, Singapore 189763

10. Basilico, Conrad Singapore Orchard (from $148)

Basilico is another buffet restaurant I've visited before-a few times, in fact. Unlike many hotel buffets, their buffet isn't international. You're not going to find Asian dishes here, but what you will find is fantastic Italian cuisine.

From pizzas to pastas, Basilico doesn't disappoint when it comes to authentic Italian fare. I made the mistake (again and again!) of visiting on a weekday for brunch-this buffet doesn't come with access to their famed cheese room that's home to over 40 cheeses.

Without this cheese room experience, I find that their cheese selection on the weekday lunch buffet feels quite limited (especially compared to Estate's!). Some desserts were also a miss for me, but they made up for the misses with the desserts that were a hit-the good stuff is really good at Basilico.

This festive season, Basilico is bringing a holiday twist to their Italian-inspired buffet. Their festive menus include 12 hours slow braised lamb leg and a smoked paprika and prosecco marinated roasted turkey that's stuffed with chestnut, forest mushroom and cacioricotta cheese. *drools* Sign me up for an Italian Christmas!

Festive Weekend Brunch

Dec 2, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024 (Saturdays and Sundays)

12pm – 3 pm

$148++ per adult / $74++ per child (five to 12 years old)

View menu

Christmas Eve Dinner

Dec 24, 2023, 6.30pm to 10pm

$238++ per adult / $88++ per child (five to 12 years old)

View menu

Christmas Day Brunch

Dec 25, 2023

First seating: 11am to 1.15pm (Last order at 1pm)

Second seating: 1.45pm to 4pm (Last order at 3:45pm)

$238++ per adult / $88++ per child (five to 12 years old)

View menu

Christmas Day Dinner

Dec 25, 2023, 6.30pm to 10pm

$198++ per adult

$99++ per child (five to 12 years old)

View menu

Visit their website to make a reservation online.

Address: 1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2, Singapore 249715

Best credit cards to use at Christmas buffets

Christmas buffets aren't cheap, so you'll want to come prepared with the right cashback credit card.

These general, unlimited cashback ones are great for signing for the whole group. There's no minimum spend either so they're perfect for one-off expenses like Christmas dinners.

Pro tip: Don't use your typical dining credit card like the Citi Cash Back Card, because most hotel restaurants won't be recognised as a dining merchant. They'll still be classified under hotels instead of restaurants. That's why we've recommended catch-all unlimited cashback cards like the ones below!

Alternatively you can use a miles card that can earn you rewards points which can be exchanged for shopping vouchers and the like.

