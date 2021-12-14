Christmas delivery Singapore 2021: Top 10 Christmas dinner takeaways under $50/pax

How time flies… it’s already our second Christmas living with Covid! What would chase the blues away better than organising the Christmas dinner of your wildest dreams?

Well, that’s the fantasy. The reality is that most of us either don’t have the cooking skills to pull it off or the time and energy to shop and cook for that many people.

Instead of having the guests risk food poisoning, turn to these 10 value-for-money Christmas dinner delivery sets. (Unless otherwise stated, prices are inclusive of GST.)

Top 10 Christmas dinner takeaway menus under $50

Catering service Christmas buffet / set No. of pax Price per pax Giant Christmas Feast Six to eight $11.15 to $15 Cold Storage Hearty Christmas Feast Eight to 10 $9 to $11.25 Sheng Siong Smokey Feast Set Five $10.58 NTUC FairPrice Chicken, Beef & Turkey Ham combo Four to Six $15 to $22.48 Stellar at 1-Altitude Glazed bone-in ham with apple sauce 10 to 12 $20.42++ to $24.50++ Collin’s Christmas Combo C Four to Six $23 to $34.50 Swensen’s Giftmas Gather Set Four to Six $23 to $34.50 The Ritz Carlton Gammon Ham Dinner Eight $28.50 Fairmont Singapore Slow roasted tom turkey Five $37.60 Park Royal Collection Pickering Festival Celebration Set for Four Four $48++

Giant Christmas feast

If you really wanted it to, one-stop-shop hypermart Giant could be the source of your entire Christmas celebration, supplying everything from food to gifts to the pyjamas you’d wear on Christmas Eve.

But since we’re talking food here, let’s check out their Christmas feast. This year, they’ve offering a $90 halal Hearty Holiday Feast for six to eight pax. It comes with a halal rosemary rose turkey with chestnut stuffing, honey turkey ham, smoked garlic chicken sausages, ribeye roast beef with Italian herbs and brown sauce.

Place your order by 20 Dec 2021 and pick up your Christmas Feast by 24 Dec 2021 at any Giant hypermarket and selected supermarkets.

Cold Storage Hearty Christmas feast

Cold Storage may be an atas supermarket, but their Hearty Christmas feast is surprisingly cost-effective, enabling you to feed up to 10 people for $90.

The Christmas set includes rosemary roasted chicken with chestnut stuffing, honey turkey ham, smoked garlic chicken sausages, ribeye roast beef with Italian herbs and brown sauce.

Opt for free home delivery or pick up your order at any Cold Storage outlet.

Sheng Siong Smokey feast set

I have been known to buy Christmas gifts on Carousell, so I don’t blame you for trying to save money during the expensive holiday season. And getting your entire Christmas dinner from budget supermarket Sheng Siong can be one way to celebrate in spite of a lousy year end bonus.

This year, Sheng Siong has two Christmas feast sets. The $52.90 Smokey Feast Set, which can feed five pax, consists of a 1.7kg smoked chicken, 1.3kg roasted pork knuckle and 1kg honey baked ham, as well as a free sparkling red grape juice (red wine too expensive lah).

Order at least four days in advance by Dec 17, 2021 and collect your Christmas meal by Jan 2, 2022.

NTUC FairPrice Christmas menu

For many of us, shopping at NTUC FairPrice is an inescapable fact of life. So, why not take your brand loyalty up a notch and order one of their Christmas combos?

The halal Chicken, Beef & Turkey Ham combo serves four to six pax for $89.90 and, as the name suggests, gives you three meat dishes.

Place your order online at least nine days in advance by Dec 16, 2021 and then collect it at any FairPrice Xtra outlet, almost any FairPrice Finest outlet and selected regular FairPrice supermarkets by Jan 2, 2022.

Stellar at 1-Altitude

This Christmas, Stellar at 1-Altitude will be whipping up a number of Christmas menus and dishes, amongst which is this sumptuous-looking glazed bone-in ham with apple sauce for 10 to 12 pax. It comes with a side of apple sauce and costs $245++. 1-Altitude’s panoramic views over Singapore are sadly not included, but you can gaze at the food instead.

Place your orders at least 3 days in advance by Dec 21, 2021, for delivery to your doorstep by Dec 25, 2021. The delivery fee is $10++. Prices quoted on the website don’t include 7 per cent GST, so you’ll have to add that to your total bill.

Collin’s Christmas menu

Local restaurant chain Collin’s is known for their Western dishes, so this kind of European-style Christmas dinner should be right up their alley.

For 2021, they’re offering several Festive Feast Combos, but the one I’ve got my eye on is Combo C, which consists of classic herb-marinated roast chicken with mushroom herb sauce, traditional honey glazed ham with apple sauce, shepherd’s pie with ground beef, roasted sweet potatoes and a $20 Collin’s dining voucher.

The set costs $138 and feeds four to six pax, depending on how hungry/greedy they are. Place your orders at least 48 hours in advance and then either pick up your food at a Collin’s outlet or Bedok Food City, or have it delivered to your home for about $20.

Swensen’s Christmas 2021

Swensen’s used to be everyone’s favourite restaurant in childhood, until we realised that man cannot live on ice cream sundaes alone. Relive your childhood by ordering from their Christmas menu this year.

Their Giftmas Gather Set for four to six pax consists of five items picked from their catalogue, including a roast (either herb roast chicken or honey glazed ham), a meat platter, a vegetable dish, a carb dish and a cake. That’s pretty worth it for $138.

Place your order by Dec 30, 2021 at least three days in advance, not counting weekends and public holidays, and pick up your order at a Swensen’s store by Jan 5, 2022 or have it delivered to you for $16.05.

The Ritz Carlton Christmas dinner

The star of the Ritz Carlton’s Christmas set (mostly because of its relatively low price) is the Gammon Ham Dinner courtesy of in-house Colony Bakery. It feeds eight pax and costs $228.

Goodies in the package include boneless honey and clove glazed leg of gammon ham, chestnuts, apple and celery stuffing, oven baked pumpkins, glazed carrots, roasted shallots, yellow squash, herb sautéed new potatoes, ciabatta bread, cranberry sauce and natural gravy.

Place your order at least three days in advance and collect it at Colony Barker at the Ritz Carlton. Otherwise, they do delivery for $12.

Fairmont Singapore Christmas

Want a fancy roast turkey without having to borrow from a loanshark? Instead of going for a full Christmas menu, get the bird from a five star hotel as a centrepiece and then supplement with your own (cheaper) side dishes.

For instance, for $188, the Fairmont is selling a 4.5kg to 5.5kg slow roasted tom turkey with truffle and chestnut stuffing, madeira-infused giblet sauce and cranberry chutney. It should feed about 5 pax.

Order at least 48 hours in advance, pick it up at Prego at the Fairmont or have it delivered for $20. Shipping is free for orders of $200 and more, so you can add another item that costs at least $12 to qualify.

Park Royal Collection Pickering

Organising an intimate dinner for just four, well in line with Covid-19 gathering size limits? Then you can reward yourself with Park Royal Collection Pickering’s fancy Festive Celebration Set for Four, which costs $192++.

It consists of a roasted turkey breast, a honey baked ham and three mini log cakes, and comes with sides of roasted vegetables, chestnuts, pearl vine tomatoes, brussels sprouts, roasted potatoes and specialty sauces.

Order at least three days in advance and get it delivered to your home for free, or pick your order up at the hotel’s Lime Restaurant. The price doesn’t include GST, so don’t forget to add 7 per cent to the total bill

To get a bit more out of your meals this festive season, here are the three best dining credit cards to use:

Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card – 6 per cent cashback at certain fast food and coffee chains in the first 30 days from credit card approval

Standard Chartered Rewards+ Card – 5x rewards points on local dining

HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card – 5 per cent cashback on dining

This article was first published in MoneySmart.