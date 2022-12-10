The Christmas gift you want, based on your MBTI

The holiday season is upon us, and you have yet to do your Christmas shopping. If you're an INFP, you're probably chilling.

If you're an ISTJ, you're probably panicking. And if you're an ESTJ, you've probably amassed an army of elves to do that for you.

Not sure what to get for the people in your life? Make them take the 16 Personalities Test, then see our recommendations below:

INTJ, the Architect

They are: "Imaginative and strategic thinkers, with a plan for everything."

You can trust an INTJ to have a well-stocked library, so this person would love a hardbound luxury edition of their favourite book.

INTP, the Logician

They are: "Innovative inventors with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge."

A premium adult Lego set based on this self-proclaimed nerd's interests – be it cars, Harry Potter, or music – will be right up their alley.

ENTJ, the Commander

They are: "Bold, imaginative and strong-willed leaders, always finding a way – or making one."

A massage gun would be perfect for this corporate powerhouse, who could use a massage, but has no time to do so.

ENTP, the Debater

They are: "Smart and curious thinkers who cannot resist an intellectual challenge."

ENTPs enjoy people, abstract ideas, and challenges, so their ideal gift is a board game – the more complex the rules, and the more varied the pieces, the better.

INFJ, the Advocate

They are: "Quiet and mystical, yet very inspiring and tireless idealists."

A giant Monstera, because of all the personality types, this one could probably keep a plant alive, even now that we're no longer working from home (sobs).

INFP, the Mediator

They are: "Poetic, kind and altruistic people, always eager to help a good cause."

These sensitive souls favour form over function. Think custom lampshades and delicate ceramics that are lovely to look at, but impractical to eat off of.

ENFJ, the Protagonist

They are: "Charismatic and inspiring leaders, able to mesmerise their listeners."

You can usually find these idealistic folks giving their 200 per cent, so a cold brew maker will give them extra fuel to pursue their passions.

ENFP, the Campaigner

They are: "Enthusiastic, creative and sociable free spirits, who can always find a reason to smile."

A Polaroid or Instax camera will doubtlessly please the sentimental, people-loving ENFP.

ISTJ, the Logistician

They are: "Practical and fact-minded individuals, whose reliability cannot be doubted."

Noise-cancelling earbuds will help these hyper-organised individuals focus on completing their to-do list.

ISFJ, the Defender

They are: "Very dedicated and warm protectors, always ready to defend their loved ones."

Premium baking tools because you can always rely on an ISFJ to show up when needed with a batch of freshly-baked cookies on hand.

ESTJ, the Executive

They are: "Excellent administrators, unsurpassed at managing things – or people."

This person is a boss through and through – chances are, they squeezed in a 5km run this morning before coming to work. They favour practical gifts, like an e-reader or a hair dryer that can get the job done in 15 minutes or less.

ESFJ, the Consul

They are: "Extraordinarily caring, social and popular people, always eager to help."

These kind and caring folks likely spend more time on others than on themselves, so get them something snuggly and a little self-indulgent, like a soft throw or a weighted blanket.

ISTP, the Virtuoso

They are: "Bold and practical experimenters, masters of all kinds of tools"

Whether it's a power drill, a set of Japanese knives, or a sleeve of paintbrushes, a hands-on gift will send this perennial hobbyist straight to their happy place.

ISFP, the Adventurer

They are: "Flexible and charming artists, always ready to explore and experience something new."

This quietly adventurous person loves picking up new hobbies, so get them a slot at a craft or cooking workshop - the quirkier, the better.

ESTP, the Entrepreneur

They are: "Smart, energetic and very perceptive people, who truly enjoy living on the edge."

This adventurer is probably out of the country more than they are in it, so a pair of AirTags will help them keep track of their belongings.

ESFP, the Entertainer

They are: "Spontaneous, energetic and enthusiastic people – life is never boring around them."

A home karaoke machine will suit this natural performer perfectly. If they're not much of a singer, you can also consider a charcuterie board, which will come in handy for their weekly wine and and cheese parties.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.