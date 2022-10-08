Secret Santa Christmas gift ideas under $25 for every MBTI profile

We're approaching the end of the year.

While it may only be the end of September, it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas gifts and how much budget you'd need to allocate for them.

In addition to having a shopping list for your close friends and family, you probably need to pick up quite a few extra gifts for your colleagues, ex-colleagues and ex-schoolmates.

Just thinking about the sheer amount of gifts and how much you'll be spending can be dizzying. Grab a chair – we have put together a list of gifts with a $20 to $25 budget.

Sure, it's quite sian, but think about it this way – you'll be getting an extra present too! And there's no better way to chock up good karmic energy – eh, you also want to receive nice gifts right? – than to go shopping for a thoughtful Christmas present.

But how do you choose a gift for someone that you may not know so well?

Perhaps knowing his or her MBTI profile might help. Here are 16 gifts based on the 16 Myers-Briggs personality types.

What's the MBTI?

MBTI stands for the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, which is a super popular personality test based on four key preferences: Extraversion/introversion, intuition/sensing, feeling/thinking and perceiving/judging.

As you know, the world is obviously split into only 16 types of people. It's also definitely super accurate, because it's reportedly even part of the hiring process of 89 Fortune 100 US companies. Wow, right?

Jokes aside, even if you're a non-believer, it could be a fun experiment to pick your Secret Santa Christmas presents based on the recipient's MBTI assessment just to see how it goes!

If they haven't done (or refuse to do) the test, you can have fun guessing their types and shopping anyway.

2. For INFPs: Threeonetwofive Handmade earrings ($16 to $25)

While your INFP Secret Santa baby may seem shy or reserved on the surface, they actually have a lot of thoughts about a lot of things!

These "mediators" are analytical artists, who often delve in poetry or any other kind of artistic endeavour.

They love all things beautiful and handmade, which is why they'll love these handmade earrings from Threeonetwofive ($16 to $25).

From classy to quirky, you'll find something in their catalogue for pretty much anyone.

3. For ISTPs: Happy Socks (From $15)

First things first, ISTPs are cool, rational people who enjoy exploring the world and its many mysteries. They're systematic thinkers and hands-on experimenters, but most importantly… they don't care about gifts. At all.

But what they do like – for some strange reason – are socks. (Don't ask me why, but my ISTP friends (and strangers from online forums) seem to vouch for it.)

So for your ISTP buddy, grab any fun pair of Happy Socks! You have plenty of options to pick from.

4. For INTPs: Classic Moleskine notebook ($9 from Book Depository)

INTPs are also known as "logicians" who are proud of their creativity and intellect. They're that smart friend who quietly knows everything about everything.

These philosophers enjoy analysing the world, so gift them a classy Moleskine notebook for them to make lists, jot down notes and doodle their feelings.

Moleskines cost an arm and leg if you buy them from local bookstores, but they're less than half price on the Book Depository. Plus, there's a whole range of size you can pick from.

5. For ENTJs: Travelambo RFID-blocking wallet ($24 from Amazon)

Also called "The Commander", ENTJs are the bossy ones. They are charismatic and super confident, and are ambitious, visionary leaders.

These result-oriented group will appreciate a Secret Santa gift that's as useful and practical as this RFID-blocking wallet from Travelambo. Sure, RFID crime doesn't happen often, but it's better to be safe than sorry, right?

Plus, it doesn't hurt that this minimalist wallet is as sleek and chic as it is.

6. For INFJs: Handmade Hush Candle gift set ($20)

INFJs are super rare, and some perceive them to be abstract personalities because they have seemingly conflicting qualities.

They can be opinionated and strong-willed, but when they're not busy being tough, they believe in peace, love and all that soft stuff.

Give this sensitive friend a handmade, soy-based candle by Hush Candles. They're $20 per four-ounce candle and there are 12 scents you can pick from. From Lavender to Peppermint Orange, there's a whole range of options.

7. For ESTJs: Capitaland vouchers ($20)

ESTJs are characterised by their love of tradition and order, so it makes sense that they're sometimes called "the supervisor".

For these organised, no-nonsense friends, get them the most "boring" gift of all – Capitaland vouchers.

Yup, that's right. If you're not an ST personality type, you may think that vouchers are super insincere, but for ESTJs, the best gift is the most practical one!

Capitaland vouchers come in denominations of $10, so they're good for $20 Secret Santa gift exchanges too.

8. For ENFPs: Aesop Resurrection Rinse Free Hand Wash ($17)

Ah… The "everyone's best friend". Everyone knows a cheerleader ENFP and if you're shopping for these creative, free spirits, then look no further than Aesop.

Okay, I know that nothing is cheap at Aesop – it is, after all, the ultimate "status skincare brand".

There are, however, a few items under $25.

One of them being the Resurrection Rinse Free Hand Wash. It makes perfect sense as a gift especially now that we've lived through a global pandemic.

9. For ESFPs: Inkbox freehand ink tattoo (From $13)

Speaking of flashy, popular personalities, there's the ESFPs, also called "the performer". These people are playful and energetic, and love being in the spotlight.

Jagua henna tattoos are all the rage right now, and are sure to give your ESFP friend the attention they crave. With Inkbox's freehand ink, they can use their bodies as the canvas to show off their masterpieces to their friends and family.

10. For ISFJs: Full body massage voucher from Fave ($23)

ISFJs are loyal nurturers who spend all their time taking care of their loved ones. They may be introverted, but they still know how to love and form meaningful relationships with those who matter.

This Christmas, flip the tables a little and give your kind ISFJ friend a pampering Secret Santa treat instead. A full body massage usually costs around $60 for an hour, but if you buy a voucher on Fave, they can cost less than $25.

That said, massages are tricky business, so make sure you filter the spas by rating.

I found a good deal by Nour!sh, which has two outlets in Upper Thomson and East Coast with great reviews from customers.

It's $23 for 75-Minute Lymphatic Drainage Full Body Massage with Spinal Tissue Massage which is really worth it.

11. For ISFPs: Emma by Jane Austen ($13 from Book Depository)

ISFPs are known to be drawn to art and all things aesthetically pleasing. They are curious adventurers who dare to push the limits of social convention.

But beyond all that, don't forget – ISFPs are introverts. And there's nothing they'd love more than some "me time" with a good book. I recommend Emma by Jane Austen.

The story revolves around a young woman and the romantic misadventures life takes her on. Admittedly, this book might be more suitable for a female colleague but I'm not even an ISFP and I want this gift.

You can't really go wrong with Jane Austen, can you? Plus, it is well within budget.

12. For INTJs: Spigen Case Core Armour ($25 from Amazon)

The INTJ friend is the ultimate analyst – the world is like a giant chess game, and they're smart enough to win it.

Many INTJs are tech geeks who are into the latest gadgets and they're also mostly men – INTJ women only make 0.8per cent of the population – which is why I picked out a Spigen Core Armor case.

You can a better deal on Spigen when you buy it off Amazon.

13. For ESTPs: Stojo sippy cup ($22)

ESTPs are the social butterflies who are always at the centre of attention. They're energetic, confident and love having fun.

[embedhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CPa7OM_HAZp

Give them a gift that's befitting of their trendy, outgoing lifestyle – the Starbucks Stojo sippy cup. The collapsible cup is incredibly chic, practical and eco-friendly. It folds up to a handy coaster size, fitting perfectly in your purse.

The Stojo cups come in four sizes, and the eight-ounce one comes up to about $22. You have an assortment of six colour options.

If your colleague is often on the move, the eight-ounce is a good size that can be tossed into a workbag without much inconvenience.

14. For ISTJs: Planner ($12 from Typo)

ISTJs are ruled by logic and rules, and they take pride in staying organised, following rules and fulfilling duties. They also like tradition, which is what Christmas is all about!

Help your friend keep their lives in check with a personalised planner for the upcoming year. At Typo, the planners come in a range of sizes and prices respectively.

You can get an A6 planner for as little as $12. If you're looking at a bigger size like A5, that will cost you $18.

There's plenty of designs to pick – you can even consider getting multiple notebooks as a gift from more than one Secret Santa party.

15. For ENFJs: Solid Perfume ($23 from Lush)

One of my best friends is an ENFJ, and these are some of the best people to have around you because they're super giving. That's why they're called "the givers" – they are warm, caring and nurturing.

They're in tune with their emotions, and super sensitive to the feelings of others.

If you're the "baby" who benefits from this "mum", give your ENFJ friend a treat with a solid perfume from Lush ($23).

If you purchase it on Zalora, you have two scents to pick from. If you're looking from the full range of solid perfumes, you'd have better luck on their international websites.

However, that does come with additional shipping costs which might burst the budget.

16. For ENTPs: Boxgreen Build Your Own Box ($10 onwards)

Also called "the visionary", ENTPs are always excited about new ideas and inventions. They love challenging the norm, and are all for spontaneous fun.

[embedhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CiCsfbVMbHp/

Build your own box from Boxgreen for whoever your Secret Santa buddy may be from just $10 onwards. You have the freedom to pick from a whopping selection of 40 different snacks.

You can't pick them all but you can fit up to five snacks into one box.

You can't quite go wrong with healthy snacks, can you? However, you do have the option of cancelling the subscription at anytime with no additional cost.

17. For ESFJs: Herbivore hibiscus hydrating face mist ($26 from Sephora)

The last Myers-Briggs typing is ESFJ, "the provider". These people are down-to-earth nurturers who love spending quality time with those they love and care about.

At the same time, they're all about joining in the fun and are usually popular with their peers.

ESFJs like practical yet pampering stuff, which is exactly what this floral face mist by Herbivore is. The spray is made with all natural ingredients, including a coconut water base that's infused with hibiscus flower petals and rose extract.

The full-sized bottle is 120ml and costs $54, but there's a Secret Santa-friendly travel size bottle that's $26 (60ml). A dollar off-budget but we can let that slide.

Will you take up any of my Secret Santa gift recommendations? If you do, be sure to tell me if your friend liked it!

