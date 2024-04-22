CIA's Facebook post about nasi lemak amuses Malaysians: 'Dangerous food if you're on a mission'

A recent post by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Facebook seems to have left some netizens in this region bemused.

It's not exactly the kind of content one would expect from an American institution known for its efforts in cyber intelligence and counterterrorism.

Last Friday (April 19), the agency shared some fun facts on Malaysia's national dish, nasi lemak.

While this is a harmless post sharing a fact with the world—and is among many other posts on the CIA's page sharing tidbits about countries around the world—we know too well that nothing gets people in these parts talking like food.

Furthermore, given our northern neighbours' passion for their local cuisines, it shouldn't be a surprise that this post has gone viral.

At the time of writing, the Facebook post has garnered more than 1,400 shares and 1,200 comments.

Describing nasi lemak as a "popular Malay breakfast food", there doesn't seem to be anything factually wrong about the CIA's post.

It even provided the breakdown of what a standard plate of nasi lemak comprises — hard-boiled egg, fried anchovies, sambal paste and roasted peanuts.

The sheer volume of comments from Malaysian netizens meant there was a variety of reactions, from amusement to pride.

One Facebook user wanted to point out to the CIA that nasi lemak may not be the best option of food for their agents on a mission.

"Dangerous food if [you're] on a mission. Nasi lemak can make you sleepy and miss your target," the user cheekily said.

Another netizen joked that the CIA should "be careful" with the punchy sambal as it might "bring down [the] whole operation".

A number of Malaysian Facebook users seemed chuffed by the CIA's post on their national dish, including Malaysia's Department of Agriculture.

CIA World Factbook

These nuggets of information from the Facebook post can be found on The World Factbook, a free public resource by the CIA providing basic intelligence on the history, people and governments of 266 world entities.

So, what does it say about Singapore?

Under Singapore's cultural practices, The World Factbook points out our country's stance on spitting or littering in public.

It even mentions our culture of using a packet of tissue or umbrella to reserve seats in a public setting.

Strangely enough, timekeeping has found its way on the list, too.

It reads: "Punctuality is common and expected."

A potential nod to the local 'kiasu' culture, perhaps? Who knows, that might be one for the CIA to investigate.

