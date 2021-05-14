Circuit breaker 2.0? Phase Palm? We ask netizens what this new phase should be called instead and the results are hilarious

If you haven't already heard, Singapore will be tightening its Covid-19 measures this Sunday (May 16) in hopes of bringing down the number of community cases.

This comes with restrictions like not being able to dine in, social gatherings that are capped at two and a decrease in mall occupancy limits.

While this period has officially been dubbed Phase Two (Heightened Alert) — decidedly unimaginative, if you ask us — some netizens have taken to calling it circuit breaker 2.0. After all, some of the restrictions implemented are indeed a fair bit stricter than the original phase two last June.

Curious to see how our followers feel about the name choice, we took to Instagram to do a poll and picked out some of the responses that really tickled us.

This kind of makes sense since some of the measures, such as the restrictions on dining in, are similar to those of the circuit breaker period — talk about deja vu.

We don't blame you — it does feel like we are back in the first phase of safe reopening.

Sounds like one fast food meal we definitely don't want to get an upsize of.

This one really made us chuckle. We know that some of you definitely did a facepalm when you read the news today.

A cheeky play on a popular term in Singapore. If you know, you know.

Whatever the case, we do hope that all of you stay home and stay safe as we wait for these hard times to tide over. And please don't stockpile tissue rolls and cream cheese — we don't want a supermarket cluster.

